Photo by Maksim Safaniuk/iStock via Getty Images

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) regained the upper hand when the District Court refused to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline. In his opinion, Judge Boasberg mentioned that the bar for the court to rule in favor of a shutdown was extremely high. Therefore, whether or not it was fair or even deemed correct by the parties, the requested injunction was denied. In effect, plaintiffs succeeded in voiding the easement. But there has been no relief granted as a result of the voided easement.

The reason for this sequence of events appears to be that the Army Corps of Engineers has not reached a decision with regard to the shutdown despite repeated requests for a decision from the court.

On the one hand, the agency has refrained from exercising its enforcement 3 powers to halt Dakota Access's use of the pipeline, notwithstanding its status as an unlawful encroachment. At the same time, however, neither has the Corps affirmatively authorized the pipeline's occupation of the area underneath Lake Oahe per the process contemplated in its internal procedures. Its chosen course has instead been - and continues to be - one of inaction. Such indecision, it is important to note, does not stem from a lack of time. Nor from a lack of attention. Whatever the reason, the practical consequences of the Corps' stasis on this question of heightened political controversy are manifest: the continued flow of oil through a pipeline that lacks the necessary federal authorization to cross a key waterway of agricultural, industrial, and religious importance to several Indian Tribe.

Source: District Court Decision Dated May 21, 2021.

The Army Corps itself noted that the standard treatment of unlawful encroachment is actually removal and restoration. The fact that the Corps did not take this action sets the Corps up for future charges of inconsistency and potentially worse. Once an exception has been made, then the justification to avoid making more exceptions becomes harder.

Although it acknowledged that "at least some immediate harm to the North Dakota oil industry should be expected from a DAPL shutdown," the Court determined that the "seriousness of the Corps' NEPA error, the impossibility of a simple fix, the fact that Dakota Access did assume much of its economic risk knowingly, and the potential harm each day the pipeline operates" collectively outweighed such negative economic effects. Id. at 84, 88. The legal effect of vacating the easement was to render the pipeline an "encroachment" on federal land.

Source: District Court Decision Dated May 21, 2021.

The court did note that Energy Transfer management took an economic risk knowingly by operating the pipeline after completion knowing that the easement issues were not satisfied. Right now that economic risk appears to have paid off. Whether that successful (so far) risk-taking will encourage others to complete pipelines when there are outstanding permit issues is another matter.

Basically, the court noted that it was not the proper forum to resolve the issues at hand. That power was really granted to the Army Corps of Engineers. Generally, any plaintiff has the right to come back to the court when they believe that the agency is not performing its mandated duties (if that can be proven) to have a trial to enforce mandated performance by the agency.

The problem here is that the EIS is due to be completed by March, so there is not much time and the completion of the EIS may make such a process moot. This is something the plaintiff attorneys will have to examine among any other items that they feel they still have.

The Army Corps presented a rather unique position of its enforcement options:

The Corps additionally maintained - without citing any authority - that it was under no obligation "to take any particular action to cure an encroachment within a specified time period" or even "to ultimately cure the encroachment at all.

Source: District Court Decision Dated May 21, 2021.

This statement threw a monkey wrench into how the original Appeals Court Decision figured things would work. The Appeals Court originally assumed that the Army Corps would make a decision on the encroachment in a prompt manner.

[T]he Court of Appeals emphasized that it "would expect [the agency] to decide promptly. To do otherwise would be to issue a de facto outgrant without engaging in the NEPA analysis that the Corps concedes such an action requires.

Source: District Court Decision Dated May 21, 2021.

Now that the Army Corps has delayed the decision, the question before the district court was whether or not the now voided easement was enough to shut down the pipeline. The court's reasoning was that the vacated easement was not reason enough to shut down the pipeline.

That decision was properly the decision of the Army Corps of Engineers. This same Corps is now doing an EIS as the court ordered back in 2020.

Some insights as to likely conclusions were given by the court in its decision. First, there is the fact that the pipeline is a good 90 feet below the lakebed. Any leak would have to be substantial enough to (and move in the right direction) to cover that 90 feet. That would be quite a leak.

Secondly, there appears to be some natural layers between the pipeline and the lake that would inhibit liquids from making it through to the lake bed to begin a pollution-type event.

The biggest thing is that DAPL is a new pipeline with some of the latest safety measures and monitoring equipment available. Most new pipelines have relatively good track records (as does DAPL). Therefore, the court had to conclude that a damaging leak itself was not a realistic possibility because the court classified it as remote (at best).

Even the operating record of Energy Transfer submitted to the court could not overcome the inherent safety of a new pipeline. So any attempt by the plaintiffs to mention damage as a reason for an injunction failed.

The court did bring up an interesting thought for future discussion. Aging pipelines become increasingly risky. There is currently little to no enforcement in place that requires some sort of safety inspections as pipelines age. That leaves them open to more accidents. Indeed it would appear that older pipelines are the source of most accidents reported of significance.

The Colonial Pipeline was the latest well-publicized spill of gasoline. The main reason that this spill came to light was several teenagers found it. Pipelines generally outlast their depreciation schedule. But it does appear that at some point a serious inspection followed by needed upgrades is indicated.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer won a big victory in the ability to keep DAPL full of oil. Management has long stated that they saw no reasonable way the pipeline would shut down. As long as the Army Corps allows the encroachment without taking any action, the Army Corps, through its actions, weakens environmental law. Today the clear beneficiary is Energy Transfer. The major question is, "who is next?". Inconsistent enforcement tends to be a ticking time bomb. So time will tell how this works out for the government.

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) had this to say about the matter:

Dakota Access pipeline has a history of safe operations and we believe it should be allowed to operate while the litigation continues. Phillips 66 Partners remains focused on operating excellence, strong balance sheet and disciplined capital allocation. I think regardless of the outcome of what happens next, we believe this legal process is just going to continue progressing. So I still think there's actually quite a bit of uncertainty around DAPL despite our views that it should continue to operate and we've been consistent in that from the beginning.

Source: Phillips 66 Partners First Quarter 2021 Conference Call.

It would be interesting to see if management still has the same feelings now that the court decision is public. It would appear to many that the district court decision is clear enough that the plaintiffs now have few options. It would appear that the most reasonable outcome is to wait for the results of the EIS.

A Forbes article called this a temporary win. Realistically, it is hard to see where the plaintiffs go from here. Then again, I have been surprised before.

The real question for income investors has to be the suitability of the distribution for an income account when management willingly engages in some rather aggressive behaviors. To me, the track record of this dispute so far relegates this company to speculators only and those speculators had better be very agile. This would be an investment that needs to be very closely watched. The long-term buy and hold crowd need not apply.

I have no idea if the conservatism expressed in the Phillips 66 Partners conference call or the Forbes article is currently warranted. I do think that it will not be over until one side or the other concedes that this is over. In the coming weeks, the plaintiffs will likely make their future pathway clearer. Then maybe we will know more. In the meantime, the advantage appears to have shifted to Energy Transfer.