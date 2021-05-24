Photo by LukaTDB/E+ via Getty Images

With a European Central Bank forcing Europeans into investments, a booming ESG sector and an increasingly improved outlook for the Eurozone, now might be time for ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) to shine.

In recent articles on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere focusing on ING, it was often debated whether the stock had found its bottom and whether it was undervalued.

Despite the fact the ING's stock has never reached its pre-2008-crisis heights, it is now up by more than 130% for the last twelve months. This, of course, is mostly due to the pandemic that forced the stock down last year; nevertheless, it is still roughly 22% higher than in December 2019 (which is before the crash).

ING and its European competitors

The European, Amsterdam based, bank ING Groep N.V. belongs to the 10 biggest European banks and primarily operates in Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and in Germany. It has a reputation of being a modern, straight-forward bank with an easy to use online banking app that makes going to a branch, in most cases, obsolete.

The question that this article seems to answer is: How profitable will it be mid-term until the end of this year?

The 10 largest European banks

Bank Total Assets in billion Euros PE (TTM) 1 BNP Paribas 2,488.49 8.44 2 HSBC Holdings PLC (London based) 2,431.88 15.19 3 Crédit Agricole Group 1,884 10.12 4 Banco Santander 1,508.25 (loss) 5 Barclays PLC 1,501.08 8.75 6 Société Générale 1,461.95 162.11 7 Groupe BPCE 1,446.27 ? 8 Deutsche Bank 1,325 19.85 9 Intesa Sanpaolo 1,002.61 15.06 10 ING Groep 969.15 13.06

Source: Statista, Seeking Alpha

Post-Corona: The Road Ahead

One of the reasons why investors became increasingly bullish on ING lately is that the bank partially lowered its loan application limits due to the better economic outlook in the Eurozone. A fruitful picture of this outlook is painted by the ESI (European Sentiment Indicator) provided by the European Commission. It does not only combine the virtues of the ISM Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI, but also those of the Consumer Sentiment Index provided by the University of Michigan. Its long term average is 100. As a rule of thumb, everything above 100 can be interpreted as bullish and everything below as bearish. This, of course, is just one possible interpretation. While the ESI fell to almost 60 in 2020, it jumped to 100 at the beginning of 2021 and reached 110 in April 2021.

Accordingly, ING has scaled down its list of COVID-impacted industries that face harsh loan limits, thus making it easier for borrowers coming from non-listed industries to apply for a loan. Despite the fact that the list still includes, among others, accommodation and tourism, gambling and aviation, this easing will very likely result in more loans and in more interest income respectively.

As interest income is what keeps a bank's business going, its importance cannot be overstated. If we take a closer look on ING's income statement, Q1 interest income made up 74.7% of the bank's total income.

Especially encouraging is a direct and fair comparison between Q1'21 and Q1'20. If we focus solely on the numbers, net interest income is only up by 0.3% from 3,501 million Euros to 3,513 million Euros. This is far from being spectacular. However, if we factor in the currently eased loan application limits reported on May 20, 2021 fully kicking in in Q3 and if we further assume more and more delistings from the "Corona-impacted list", we could see this number going up further as early as in a Q2'20 to Q2'21 comparison. The same encouraging view holds, if we compare the Q1'21 net interest income to the last quarter of 2020. Compared with Q4'20, net interest income is up by 5.1%.

The ECB's Influence on European Money Management

Another factor that cannot be overstated is the European Central Bank's massive influence on European money management. While the interest rate is 0% or almost 0% in many Western countries, it is effectively below 0% (-0.25%) in the Eurozone meaning that banks lose money to the ECB. At the beginning of this unprecedented monetary policy most banks refrained from passing on this "penalty fee", as it is sometimes called by European savers, to their customers. Since this customer friendly approach turned out to make quite a dent into their bottom line, more and more banks require their customers to pay this "penalty fee" or an even higher on, so that they can generate a positive interest margin for their own balance sheet.

One major implication of this are customers emptying their savings accounts and fleeing into investments. INGs investment income skyrocketed (yes, I don't use this word often in my articles, but it seems more than apt here) compared quarter to quarter by 85.7%. If we compare it to the fourth quarter of 2020, it jumped even higher from 6 million Euros to 39 million Euros. Yet, one must keep in mind that as impressive as these numbers might be, investment income only accounted for 0.8% of total income in Q1.

This transition from savings accounts to investments had another beneficial effect on ING's bottom line through their fee and commission structure imposed on their investing customers. Fee income (including commissions) was up by 9.1% on a quarter-to-quarter basis: While the bank generated 783 million Euros in the first quarter of 2020, it increased this number to 854 million Euros in Q1'21.

A Booming ESG Market

ING has not only a reputation of being a modern, tech-savvy bank, but also a bank that is increasingly focused on sustainable investments. This is not to say that all sustainable investments would be considered as purely "green" investments by every green activist, yet the bank itself differentiates between "green" and "sustainable" projects in a plausible way: It considers green investments to invest in fully green projects such as wind farms and the like whereas it considers sustainable investments to be loans bound to specific, pre-defined targets to lower existing carbon emissions.

At the end of April, the bank reported 59 closed transactions in the ESG sector compared to a total of 139 in 2020. If we extrapolate this number (59 ESG projects within 4 months times 3), we get 177. This would be an increase of 27.3% compared to 2020 and does not take into account an exponential rate of new ESG transactions.

This increase in the ESG sector will very likely enhance the net interest income even further and give the bank a good head start should the European Commission soon decide to force banks to have a 70:30 green-to-black loan ratio on their books as proposed by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

The bank's most prominent ESG projects include JDE Peets, FrieslandCamping, AB InBev, and Hafnia.

All good and promising, right? Not quite!

Yes, a jump in total net profit by 50% on a quarter-to-quarter basis from 670 million Euros to 1,005 million Euros does sound good. However, there are potential headwinds on the horizon and they should not be ignored.

As Chief Executive Steven Van Rijswijk said himself in an interview with Reuters the bank remains "cautious and [is] taking into account expected delays in credit losses."

Credit losses could be imminent when European stimulus spending ends and/or will not be renewed due to a rising economic sentiment. As unpredictable as such delayed credit losses are, as big a factor they can become in the coming months.

And while ING is considered to be a crypto-pioneer collaborating with other banks on AML (anti-money laundering) measures for DeFi (decentralized finance) applications, the core idea of DeFi is - in very basic terms - to cut out the middle man.

On the one hand the bank expects (as I do in my personal opinion) not a replacement of centralized finance by DeFi, but merely a convergence. On the other hand it states in its own paper about DeFi that "more research is needed to determine the validity of such [cooperation] between centralised banks and decentralised financial services."

How disruptive or how fruitful the decentralized ledger and DApp technology might be seems very hard to predict.

When I take a look at the bank's income statements dating back to 2015, I see a fairly stable net interest income hovering between 13.6 billion USD and 16.6 billion USD. Focusing, however, on the total net income, the bank faces a slight downward trend from 2017 onwards and it remains to be seen if this trend can be reversed over the next couple of years.

Looking on its balance sheet, its net debt declined sharply from 113 billion USD in 2019 to 36.2 billion USD that was last reported. This is well below the average of the years 2015 to 2017 and could be seen as a bullish counter argument to the above mentioned net income numbers.

Conclusion

The improving economic outlook both for the bank (a booming ESG sector, eased application limits, a profitable fee and commission structure) and for the Eurozone (ESI) might translate in a reasonable appreciation of the share price by the end of 2021. I am slightly bullish.