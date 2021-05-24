Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News via Getty Images

I liked Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) ("B of A") back in the summer of 2020, as I thought the market reaction to the near-term pressures on the banking sector were extreme relative to the long-term opportunities for this leading consumer and commercial bank. Since then, the shares have largely outperformed most of the bank's mega-cap peers (Citigroup (C), JPMorgan (JPM)) with a roughly 85% total return, though a few (PNC (PNC) and Wells Fargo (WFC)) have done better.

With the run in the shares, I'd say that the market fairly values the opportunity I see for Bank of America. I do expect the company to leverage its strong franchise, scale, and IT capabilities to continue gaining share in the fragmented U.S. banking market, but I don't see the outsized returns I saw before.

Shaking Off An Unexpected Disruption

Due at least in part to the strong stimulus efforts of the government during 2020 and 2021, the pandemic hasn't damaged B of A to the extent feared back in early/mid-2020. Excess liquidity and weak loan demand have certainly impacted earnings, and will continue to be a headwind in 2021, but credit quality has held up much better than originally feared.

With better than expected loan losses, B of A is on good footing to leverage the U.S. economic recovery. Flush with capital, not only is the bank in good position to return capital to shareholders (through dividends and a sizable buyback) on the order of 100%-plus of core adjusted earnings for at least two years, but also fund loan growth as demand recovers.

First quarter earnings saw non-performing loans increase 4% sequentially (and 30% yoy) to over 0.6% of loans, while the non-performing asset ratio rose from below 0.4% in Q4'20 to 0.63%. Charge-offs declined 7% sequentially in the quarter, though I do expect some sequential acceleration as the year goes on - it's actually pretty normal for charge-offs to accelerate/peak as the recovery cycle begins and accelerates, though total charge-offs for 2021 could well come in below 2020 - B of A was pretty conservative in marking down its loans in 2020 and chose to absorb the pain early in the cycle.

Criticized loan balances in the Q1'21 10-Q were likewise okay. Criticized CRE loans were stable at a high level (over 16% of balances), but as restaurants, hotels, offices, and other pandemic-impacted locations see improving utilization in the second half of the year, I expect this to improve. Likewise with the C&I lending - criticized C&I loans declined sequentially (15% in absolute terms, or 80bp in percentage of total terms), and I expect further improvement as the recovery continues.

The Strong Will Get Stronger

B of A and JPMorgan have outgrown their peers and the banking sector as a whole in recent years where deposit growth is concerned, and I do expect this trend to continue, if not accelerate, over the next five to 15 years.

Bank of America currently has around 12.6% national deposit share (to JPMorgan's 12.4%, Wells Fargo's 10.7%, and Citi's 4.8%), and management has repeatedly reiterated its long-term target of 25% share.

While 25% may be an optimistic target, particularly given restrictions on bank M&A, I do still expect meaningful share growth. Not only does the bank already cover a wide geographic footprint, but management has shown they can drive organic deposit growth in new markets through a "land and expand" strategy of opening new branches in new markets and driving branch deposit growth.

Even more important has been the company's strength in IT and its digital/online/mobile banking efforts. The pandemic significantly accelerated adoption and acceptance of digital banking across the banking sector, and with market-leading capabilities (in terms of both satisfaction surveys and IT patents), that only helps B of A. Strong digital banking capabilities allow the bank to capture share growth in a cost-effective manner, sparing the need for large-scale branch rollouts.

I also expect B of A to further leverage its scale. The bank's operating scale is already exceptional, as it costs the bank only about $0.02 for every $1 of deposits. While the large super-regional banks can compete with Bank of America on scale, smaller regional and community banks cannot, and that only increases the competitive gap when it comes to IT reinvestment, service offerings, and product pricing.

If there's an area of concern for me with B of A's consumer expansion strategy it is on the lending side. Bank of America has been prioritizing prime and "super-prime" customers for lending, and more stringent credit standards could perhaps be a headwind to growing/expanding the deposit franchise. On the other hand, the bank has done a good job of introducing products like SafeBalance that appeal to lower-rated depositors, and the bank has made significant investments in its digital payments capabilities to compete with emerging fin-techs. All told, while some of these depositors may have to go elsewhere for credit, B of A could still hang on to their deposits on the strength of their service quality and cost.

The Outlook

Given the aforementioned stimulus efforts, my outlook for the banking sector is for a sharper, faster recovery relative to my mid-2020 expectations. That means a pretty sizable upgrade to my 2021 and 2022 core earnings expectations (relative to my model in July of 2020), but little change in the numbers for 2025 and beyond.

Long term, I believe core earnings can grow at around 3%, as I do have increased confidence in B of A's ability to gain share over time in consumer and commercial banking, while also growing other areas of the business like wealth management, treasury services, and payments.

The Bottom Line

Neither long-term discounted core earnings nor near-term ROTE suggest that Bank of America shares are significantly undervalued today. I do think there are better bargains in the large/mega-cap bank sector, but it's hard to argue with the quality of B of A and the long-term opportunities to leverage IT, operating scale, and brand value to gain share and outgrow the underlying economy. Though I think there may be better near-term return potential in other names, I have no qualms about B of A as a long-term holding.