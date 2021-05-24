Photo by Nuthawut Somsuk/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction and investment thesis

Markets are now no stranger to the heightening narrative of rising inflation. However, since TIPS (Treasury Inflation Protected Securities) has performed well recently, it would be worth evaluating if a buying opportunity still exists. TIPS prices essentially increase when inflation rises, and therefore, the key determinant for an investment in TIPS are inflation expectations and whether this is being realistically priced in the markets.

Apart from the broad consensus of rising inflation, policymakers had a major paradigm shift ever since Fed Chair Powell introduced "average inflation targeting", as compared to the previous regime of "inflation targeting". While this may be a fine nuance, it provides policymakers much greater leeway to allow inflation to run hot.

This backdrop warrants a bullish call on NYSEARCA:RINF which is an ETF that provides exposure to the 30-year TIPS. While there has been a great focus on demand-pulled inflation through readings of employment and various forms of consumer price indices, cost-pushed inflation is also surging through a rise in commodities prices. Furthermore, inflation expectations are not being priced too aggressively by TIPS, which is currently implying a mere 2.3% inflation expectation. Against this fundamental backdrop, the dip in RINF from its mid-May high presents a buying opportunity, and this remains supported by its upward trend channel.

Policymakers will encourage an inflationary environment

The present monetary regime and economic system encourage positive inflation. Particularly when economies are exiting a recession, higher-than-average inflation is often excused due to base effects. Such base effects can include the fact that inflation was previously low, hence the high inflation after an economic downturn is simply a mathematical effect. The other base effect excuse is that we need higher inflation now and for a few years to come, to make up for lost inflation in recent years.

Like many topics in economics, high inflation and even simple issues like its definition and measure, are highly debatable. For example, when income is rising slowly or even declining in many sectors of the economy today, how could one justify high inflation? This question led to the creation of the Misery Index which is the sum of employment and inflation. Based on the below chart, policymakers appear to have an increased tolerance of "misery", and while high unemployment is a contributing factor, high inflation has been the cause of that spike you see in the April-2021 data.

Rising inflation sees a rise in the misery index

Source: Data from inflationdata.com, chart by author

Furthermore, while core PCE is rising but below the 2% target rate which led to the Federal Reserve's complacency, it is higher than estimates. Furthermore, producer prices are also rising rapidly, with the latest topping forecasts. Surging commodity prices continue to support rising inflation, a point which I recently raised on rising metal prices and how inflation will hurt emerging markets as yields rise. Fed Chair Powell is in no hurry to raise interest rates, saying it could take 3 years to reach its goal. Furthermore, since the core PCE is still below target, there is room for inflation to continue rising and that means more legs for TIPS and associated ETFs like RINF to gain further.

US Core PCE continues to rise

Source: St Louis Fed

US producer prices are accelerating beyond its medium-term average

Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics

Ever since the Federal Reserve adopted the average inflation targeting regime, policymakers have appeared rather complacent with inflation. In fact, 3% appears to be the new tolerable target, which means inflation expectations should be priced a full 1% above the previous regime. The 3% number had been bandied about by Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker. A positive narrative for higher inflation is that it represents a healthy economy, but on the flip side, higher inflation helps inflate away debt, which is useful considering the US' mountain of debt. Despite acknowledging its rise, the Federal Reserve remains sanguine over inflation, placing more concern over the uneven recovery and placing focus on the fact that inflation is transitory. This stance will continue to stoke higher inflation expectations, whether realized or not, which will continue to see further inflows to the TIPS market.

Valuation of TIPS has yet to price in implied inflation

All financial securities have a "fair" value, and for stocks, we look at measures such as dividend models, price-earnings ratios, price-to-book value, amongst others. In the TIPS market, the spread between similar maturity US Treasuries and the TIPS provides a gauge of inflation expectations. As this article analyses RINF which invests in 30-year TIPS, I have created a chart below to give us an idea of where the spread and yields are heading.

The 30y US Treasury/30-year TIPS spread suggest that TIPS' valuation remains within a reasonable historical range

Source: Source data from St Louis Fed, chart and calculations by author

The above chart shows that the 30y US Treasury/30-year TIPS spread is still safely within the historical range, and does not appear to be pricing in inflation aggressively. The highest data point for the spread (over the last 10 years) was 2.73%, while this was just 2.30% as at 20-May-2021. This means that investors are not overpaying for hedging against inflation, based on these two assumptions: 1) the 2.73% spread is taken as the gauge of high inflation; 2) inflation could reach 3%, based on the recent policymakers' narratives. In light of these, inflation remains underpriced by TIPS, and TIPS prices could rise to price higher inflation expectations more accurately.

Dip in RINF an opportunity to buy

Recently, RINF fell during the first half of May and this may be a possible entry point. This dip is worth noting for short-term investors who are wary of its price, especially considering the huge gains of more than 10% in RINF year-to-date, outperforming other TIPS ETFs. However, the price of RINF is on its mean and is not cheap in standard deviation terms, as shown by the regression line in the chart. However, RSI indicates RINF is somewhat cheap, being near the lower boundary of its historical RSI, also shown in the below chart. The upward trend channel supports the ongoing narrative of the reflation trade. Hence, long-term and fundamental investors may see the current price level as a potential entry point, to commit at least a partial position.

RINF remains in an upward trend channel

Source: Seeking Alpha, selection of technical indicators by author

Conclusion

Inflation exceeding expectations in the latest US consumer and producer price readings are not just one off, as commodity prices continue to rise, affecting global inflation readings globally. As the economic recovery remains fragile, there is a need for policymakers to maintain accommodative monetary policy which will continue to stoke inflation expectations. At the moment, TIPS has not fully priced inflation when a 3% goal has been narrated as possible by policymakers. While the reflation trade had occurred for the last couple of months, this is far from over as Fed Chair Powell foresees potentially another three years before inflation reaches target. The dip in RINF during the first half of May has made its valuation more palatable.

However, a risk to RINF is its long-duration exposure to the 30-year TIPS which causes heightened price volatility - RINF is not a maturity-diversified TIPS ETF. Its outperformance over other TIPS funds also indicates the risk of a sharper decline if the reflation trade does not pan out as expected.