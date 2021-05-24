Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Presents At 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology and Media Conference - Slideshow
May 24, 2021 11:51 AM ETJumia Technologies AG (JMIA)
The following slide deck was published by Jumia Technologies AG in conjunction with this event.
151
This article was written by
Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team