Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) just reported solid earnings and is a Wall Street darling. 32 of out 34 analysts have a Buy rating on the stock, and only 1 Hold (UBS) and 1 Sell (JPM). I'm bearish on the stock and don't know why PANW is such a darling, but my speculation is that PANW has been very active on the M&A front, thus generating a ton of fees for Wall Street banks. We will touch on this later.

In this article, we will examine the company's business, risks, and valuation so readers can form their own opinions.

I am bearish on the stock not because I think it will underperform the market, but that I think there are better alternatives out there in cybersecurity. PANW may do very well due to the strength in the cybersecurity market (and I'm bullish on cybersecurity) but its acquisitive nature and lack of earnings at scale are worrying signs for any investor.

Q3 Earnings

While short-term considerations are not the focus on this article, nevertheless I think it could be valuable to readers if I addressed PANW's recently released FY Q3 earnings (FY ends July), which is pretty solid. More importantly, management's commentary on the industry is noteworthy.

Revenue grew 24% y/y, which beat guidance of +21-22%. Billings grew 27%, an acceleration from +22% last Q. Next-gen billings accelerated to +70%, up from +59% last quarter, and is now 27% of total billings.

Q4 revenue and EPS guidance were also slightly ahead.

In the earnings call, management noted, "an acceleration in attacks throughout our third quarter and after the quarter closed" and that "the average ransom paid in 2020 tripled from 2019 and in 20221 it's more than doubled again."

This is commentary is an important read through for other cybersecurity companies such as Fortinet (FTNT), Check Point Software (CHKP), Rapid7 (RPD), Zscaler (ZS), Ping Identity Holdings (PING), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Splunk (SPLK), CyberArk (CYBR), SailPoint (SAIL), Proofpoint (PFPT), NortonLifeLock (NLOK), FireEye (FEYE), and McAfee (MCFE).

Business

Palo Alto is a leading firewall vendor, but it is aggressively trying to become a security platform with multiple integrated offerings: AI, cloud, analytics, and endpoint security.

The firewall industry is expected to grow at around 8% a year, hitting $20 billion by 2024. This market is relatively stable with few new entrants and is dominated by Palo Alto, Fortinet, Checkpoint, and Cisco (CSCO). PANW is currently the market share leader with ~19% market share in firewall and has been gaining share from legacy providers and smaller competitors.

Leveraging its strong position in firewall and its 70,000 install base of firewall customers, the company is aggressively buying up companies to pursue its vision of becoming a security platform, which management hopes will lead to a much bigger TAM, stickier customers, more recurring revenues, and more cross-selling opportunities. In addition, CISOs are overwhelmed by the thousands of vendors in the cybersecurity space and are looking to consolidate vendors. With a leading platform, PANW hopes to take additional market share.

In 2020, worldwide IT security spend is around $125 billion per IDC. Security is increasingly important, and as a result, has been trending up at a % of total IT spend. I think it is a fairly safe bet to assume that this trend will continue following several high-profile (and I think game-changing) hacks, namely SolarWinds (SWI) and Colonial Pipelines.

Products

To achieve its vision of becoming a security platform, PANW has a three-pillar strategy: Strata (firewall standalone brand), Prisma (cloud & hybrid), and Cortex (endpoint and analytics).

PANW's next-generation firewall (NGFW) offerings cover all form factors: hardware, VM-Series software, and as-a-service with Prisma (i.e. cloud and hybrid). NGFWs combine the functionality of several security appliances, including traditional firewalls, IPS (intrusion prevention systems), and SWG (secure web gateways), into a single inspection, which dramatically improve network throughput. PANW's standalone firewall is sold under the Strata brand.

Prisma is an important pillar of PANW's vision because the company is trying to transition into a recurring revenue and cloud model. There are two ways PANW is securing the cloud: access to the cloud and applications in the cloud. Prisma Access is designed for SASE (secure access service edge) and could replace PANW's hardware and VM offering by connecting end devices directly to the cloud. The advantage of this is improved performance since you avoid backhauling traffic to corporate.

Cortex includes PANW's next-generation endpoint offerings and relies on machine learning-based detection and analytics to provide proactive responses to security threats. To improve analytics, Cortex is capable of ingesting 3rd party data. Notable Cortex products include XDR Investigation and Response, Data Lake, and XSOAR (a security orchestration, automation, and response platform).

Tying everything together is Panorama, the company's centralized network security management solution, which can manage up to 5,000 firewalls and tens of thousands of devices. Think of this as the platform operating system for security professionals, who can use it to centralize policy management, device management, software licensing and updates, logging, log storage, and reporting.

In addition, since taking over the CEO role in mid-2018, Nikesh Arora has been on an M&A binge. In 2021, PANW announced the acquisition of Bridgecrew (cloud) for $156M. In 2020, it announced the acquisition of Expanse (analytics) for $800M, Crypsis (consulting) for $265M, and CloudGenix (SASE) for $420M. In 2019, PANW announced the acquisition of Aporeto (micro-segmentation) for $150M, Zingbox (IoT) for $75M, PureSec (serverless) for $47M, Twistlock (container) for $410M, and Demisto (SOAR) for $560M. And in 2018, under the watch of Arora, PANW acquired RedLock (cloud) for $173M.

To give you a sense of how acquisitive Arora is, PANW only announced 4 acquisitions from mid-2015 through mid-2018, before he took over as CEO, for likely well below $500M combined (two were too small to disclose).

Risks

The biggest debate on PANW is if it could successfully evolve from a firewall vendor into a security platform company. Currently, 27% of total billings are "net generation" or "next-gen". However, these next-gen businesses are operating at large losses and are margin dilutive. And since many next-gen businesses are acquired, there are significant integration risks.

All of these acquisitions have diverted a large portion of the company's free cash flow. This is expected to continue as the company chases after its strategic vision.

If these acquisitions are not successful, management's credibility will be severely damaged, and the dream of being a platform will be severely delayed, if not destroyed completely.

Lastly, cybersecurity is very competitive with many well-funded startups. Venture capital funding for cybersecurity hit an all-time high in 2020 with $7.8 billion funding 665 companies. These new players are mostly working to develop best-in-breed point solutions, which could constraint PANW's ability to become a security platform.

Financials & Valuation

PANW's sales are expected to grow 23.5% in FY21, following a sluggish 17.5% growth in FY20. Note that these are inorganic numbers, and I had a tough time figuring out the organic number. Considering the inorganic contribution and the fact that Fortinet, a close comparable, grew sales over 20% in 2020, this 17.5% rate seems particularly sluggish. FY22 is expected to grow 19%.

Adjusted operating margins peaked at 22% in FY19 and have been declining since. This is due to the company's aggressive investments to transform into a security platform. Operating margin, at around -45%, for its cloud and AI business has been a drag on total margins. Consensus expects to see some improvement in FY21 at 18.4% operating margin, up from 17.6% last year.

The problem with PANW is that its GAAP earnings have been consistently negative, so everything Wall Street says about the adjusted operating margins is almost meaningless. For example, while its Adjusted EPS is expected to increase to $5.98 in FY21, up 22.5%, its GAAP EPS losses are expected to nearly double to ($5.10). Worryingly, its GAAP EPS has been negative since FY13, and the losses are getting larger.

The reason for the large difference in GAAP and adjusted earnings is mainly stock-based compensation. This is why looking at free cash flow is misleading as well. I can build you an extremely high free cash flow software company if I don't need to record compensation as an operating activity cash outflow and can add it back to my adjusted operating profits. But you are still losing cash if you have to repurchase shares to avoid shareholder dilution, which is exactly what PANW does. Repurchasing shares is a financing activity outflow and not counted in free cash flow.

PANW trades at a 52 times forward twelve-month EPS. This is a 150% premium to the S&P 500. On EV to Sales, the company is trading at 7.4x. Both P/E and EV/Sales metrics are at the high end of its historical range. This is extremely rich for a large, unprofitable company that is growing around 20%.