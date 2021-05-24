Photo by Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

One of the biggest problems with the portfolios of many Americans is that they are overexposed to the United States. This is partly due to American markets outperforming foreign ones over the past decade as well as home country bias. This could, unfortunately, pose a problem because there are many signs that American markets are substantially overvalued compared to many foreign markets. Thus, it may behoove us to expand our portfolios to include more exposure to foreign markets. One way to do this is to invest in a global fund. There are several such funds available with a variety of characteristics. A closed-end fund that specializes in this area could also offer the benefit of a very high yield. In this article, we will discuss the Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO), which is one fund that specializes in this area that boasts a very attractive 9.33% distribution yield.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Clough Global Opportunities Fund has the stated objective of providing a high level of total return. There is nothing unusual about this as many closed-end funds have similar objectives. In order to achieve this, the fund will invest in both American and foreign equities as well as debt of both foreign and domestic issuers. This is certainly a bit unusual as few funds invest in both types of security, although most global funds do invest in both American and foreign securities. Thus, in some ways this is intended to be an all-inclusive fund that investors can simply use to generate income from all over the world. While this is certainly a good idea, it may not be entirely practical as it makes it more difficult to customize a portfolio to your exact specification.

A look at the largest current positions in the fund reveals that all of them are common equities. We can see that here:

Source: CEF Connect

It makes sense for the fund to be heavily focused on common equities for the time being. Over the past decade, interest rates all over the world have been incredibly low. This has made it very hard to generate money off of the interest paid by bonds. In addition, with the outbreak of the pandemic many countries slashed interested rates, which pushed up bond prices. As many nations have rates near all-time lows, it will be rather difficult to make capital gains any further by purchasing bonds at today's levels. The fund may still have some capital gains potential in stocks in certain sectors though, which appears to be the current plan of management.

One thing that we notice above is that a few of these holdings are in very out of favor sectors. For example, both Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Carnival Corporation (CCL) are cruise ship operators. There are few sectors that were more negatively impacted by the pandemic than this one. Governments generally ordered these companies to shut down their operations completely out of fear that their cruises could rapidly spread the coronavirus. In addition, many of those who take cruises are retirees and older people are generally more susceptible to complications from the virus than those of working age. Thus, a significant percentage of customers may have been afraid to take a cruise in the first place. This all caused the stock prices of these companies to be punished much more than the stock prices of companies in the technology sector that would not be impacted much by the lockdowns. As such, they could have more potential upside as the global economy reopens, which will hopefully be soon now that a vaccine has become widely available.

One thing that we notice above is that a large proportion of the fund's holdings appear to be American companies. This is indeed the case as American firms account for a substantial proportion of the fund:

Source: CEF Connect

It is not uncommon for global funds to be overweighted to American assets compared to the country's actual representation in the global economy. The United States accounts for just under a quarter of global gross domestic product and about 40% of global market capitalization. Many global funds have around 60% to 70% of their assets invested in the country, however. As we can clearly see though, the Clough Global Opportunities Fund is substantially above that level and in fact, given the combination of both American equities and fixed-income, it is fairly apparent that the fund is actually borrowing money to purchase American assets. This poses a real problem for those looking to use the fund as a way to diversify away from the United States.

One thing that is nice to see though, is that the fund appears to be quite well diversified. As my long-time readers on the topic of closed-end funds are no doubt well aware, I do not typically like to see any single position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets. That is because this is approximately the level at which that asset exposes the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but, if the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then it will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern is that some event might occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market as a whole does not. If that asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then it might end up dragging the entire fund down with it in such a situation. As we can see though, there is no asset that currently accounts for a particularly oversized proportion of the fund's portfolio. Thus, this does not appear to be a particularly large concern here.

Another thing that we notice is that the fund is well diversified across sectors, although it does certainly have more exposure to some than others:

Source: CEF Connect

I will admit that I like the relatively high exposure to healthcare and defensive stocks in general. One of the more devastating effects of the lockdowns is that they put a great many people out of work and essentially plunged the economy into a recession. This is true both in the United States as well as globally. During recessions, money tends to be tight for many people and they tend to spend their money on things that they need rather than things that they way. These products are provided by defensive companies. As such, their financial performance tends to be better during such times, although we may not see quite as strong stock price appreciation with these companies when the economy recovers. It is hard to predict when exactly this will be, although the Bureau of Economic Analysis did report strong gross domestic product growth in the first quarter 2021 for the United States at least. But when we consider the enormous amount of that the government has been pumping into American bank accounts and widespread adoption of the vaccine, it is hard to believe that it will last more than another year if it has not already ended.

American Overexposure To The United States

As mentioned in the introduction, one of the biggest problems that many Americans have with regards to their portfolios is that they are too heavily exposed to the United States. One of the reasons for this is home country bias. Home country bias refers to the tendency of investors to overweight their portfolios to their own country. It does make a certain amount of sense since these would be the companies and brands that the investor interacts with on a daily basis so they would naturally be the first companies that we think of when we construct our portfolios. There are unfortunately two problems with it, though. The first is that it results in too much exposure to our individual countries. For example, we are each already exposed with regards to the fact that our incomes are partially dependent on the economy of our home country. Thus, a recession may result in both an income loss (through a job loss) and our savings being devastated. We can reduce this risk through international diversification. In addition, being overly exposed to our own nations may result in missing out on opportunities elsewhere.

Home country bias is not something that is limited to American investors. However, it may pose a particular risk to American investors. This is because American markets appear to be substantially overvalued relative to most foreign ones. We can see this quite clearly by looking at a metric known as the total market cap-to-gross domestic product ratio. This is not a ratio that is often discussed but Warren Buffett once said that it is "the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment." As we can see, this ratio is currently very close to the highest level that it has had in more than fifty years:

Source: GuruFocus

This is a problem because, historically, this ratio tends to revert to its mean value over time. As the chart above clearly shows, that event would crash current stock values. Of course, we cannot predict exactly when that will be but, when it does happen, it will certainly devastate the wealth of anyone that has too much exposure to the United States. Fortunately, many foreign markets do not have this problem. This table shows the current total market cap-to-gross domestic product ratios for most of the world's major markets along with their historical ranges:

Source: GuruFocus

As we can see, there are certainly a few countries like the United States, Japan, and France that are at or very close to their historical maximums. However, there are numerous others that are closer to their historical mean levels. When we consider that this ratio tends to mean revert over time, we can see that it might make sense to take some risk off the table and transfer assets from those highly valued countries to those that are much closer to their historical midpoint. A global fund can very much help you do that but, as we have seen, the Clough Global Opportunities Fund is very heavily exposed to the United States so it is not really a good solution to this problem. The fact that the fund is focused on defensive plays could help limit our damage compared to more aggressive funds when the mean reversion happens though.

Distribution Analysis

One of the biggest reasons why many investors prefer closed-end funds to other types of fund is the high distribution yield that they tend to pay out. The Clough Global Opportunities Fund is no exception to this as the fund currently pays out a monthly distribution of $0.1087 per share, which gives it a 9.33% yield at the current price. The fund's distribution varied a bit over the years but it has generally been reasonably consistent over time:

Source: CEF Connect

We can see, perhaps surprisingly, that the events of 2020 and the market crash at the start of the year had virtually no impact on the fund's distributions. In fact, it increased the distribution at the start of 2021, which may have been a response to 2020's market strength in the second half of the year. This is certainly better than what some other funds achieved and may comfort some investors. One thing that may worry them though is that a substantial proportion of its distributions in the second half of 2020 were classified as return of capital, although it has since improved:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors' own money back to them. Obviously, this is something that would not be sustainable over any kind of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital though such as the distribution of unrealized capital gains. Thus, we want to investigate further and see how exactly the fund is financing its distributions and how exactly they are being financed.

Unfortunately, the most recent financial report published by the fund is for the full-year period ended October 31, 2021. While this will therefore not give us insight into the fund's performance over the past few months, it will provide insight into the exact source of those return of capital distributions as well as tell us how it weathered through the market crash of 2020 and the subsequent recovery. During the full-year period ended October 31, 2020, the Clough Global Opportunities Fund brought in $6,951,834 in dividends and $1,718,725 in interest off of the securities in its portfolio. When we combine this with a few small amounts of income from other sources, we can see that the fund had total income of $9,059,824 over the year. This was not enough to cover the fund's expenses as it had a negative net investment income of $2,442,073. This was obviously not enough to cover any distribution, let alone the $10,163,256 that it paid out. The fund does have other sources of income too, such as capital gains. While it did have some unrealized capital gains during the fiscal year, these were more than offset by the realized capital losses. Overall, the fund failed to cover its distributions during the year and its net assets declined by $16,654,222 over the course of the year. As of October 31, 2020, the fund's net assets stood at $86,016,058, which is just slightly below the $87,879,817 that the fund had as of November 1, 2018. Thus, over the two-year period, it did fail to cover all of its distributions and expenses but the difference was slight. Overall, the distribution is probably safe when we consider the gains that it likely made in the past six months but we should watch this.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a sub-optimal return off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the Clough Global Opportunities Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a value that is less than net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. That is fortunately the case here. As of May 21, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the Clough Global Opportunities Fund had a net asset value of $12.82 per share. However, the fund only trades hands for $12.56 per share. That gives it a discount of 2.03% at the current price. While this is certainly better than trading at a premium, it is not as attractive as the 3.20% discount that the fund has averaged over the past thirty days. Thus, a patient investor may be able to realize a slightly better price in the near future.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are a lot of reasons to like global funds, especially for diversification purposes. This could be particularly important for investors in the United States. Unfortunately, this one does not appear to offer the diversification that we would really want. The fund has an enormously outsized exposure to the United States that offsets many of its global diversification benefits. In addition, the fund failed to cover its distribution over the past two years, although it only slightly failed to. The portfolio does offer reasonably decent sector- and company diversification and the current price is not too bad but there are better funds out there to obtain global diversification.