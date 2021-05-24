Puxin Limited (NEW) CEO Yunlong Sha on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Puxin Limited (NEW) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 24, 2021 7:00 AM ET

Xiaoxi Wang - Investor Relations Director

Yunlong Sha - Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Peng Wang - Chief Financial Officer

Yu Lin Yong - Haitong International

Thank you, Andrew. Hello, everyone. Thanks for joining Puxin’s first quarter 2021 earnings conference call. By way of introduction, this is Xiaoxi [ph] Wang, Investor Relations Director at Puxin Limited. We appreciate your time and ongoing interest in Puxin. The company’s results were released earlier today and are available on the company’s IR website at ir.pxjy.com.

On the call today, we have Mr. Yunlong Sha, the company’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Peng Wang, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Yunlong will give a brief introduction of the company’s business operations and highlights, followed by Peng, who will go through the financials and guidance. They will both be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Mr. Sha. Mr. Sha will give his remarks in Chinese and Ms. [indiscernible] ICA, our IR agency, will translate for him in English.

Ladies and gentlemen, good evening and good morning to you all. Thank you for joining Puxin Limited first quarter earnings conference call. During winter break in the first quarter of 2021, we have to once again close some of our learning centers and move the courses online in line with the local epidemic prevention measures in certain cities. To ensure the safety and health of every student and staff members, we have strengthened epidemic prevention test measures in other learning centers. Our top line had temporarily experienced some headwinds. Although net revenues have been slightly declined year-over-year, our K-12 business still grows at a steady rate and achieved an increase of 5.2% year-over-year. Puxin has implemented a blended learning model, providing students with both online and offline learning formats. Puxin has been investing in upgrading its database and systematic platform, which seamlessly integrates offline and online K-12 tutoring services to ensure most deliver of courses.

In the first quarter of 2021, the company developed the business intelligence analysis platform, which integrates smart data statistics, data analysis and data prediction. The various statistical analysis reports provide the basis for more efficient decision-making. At the same time, we have developed our proprietary ERP system based on our specific needs, which can better support our operations, improve our overall operational efficiency and enhance the accuracy and depth of data analysis.

In the first quarter of 2021, net revenues of K-12 tutoring services achieved RMB550.6 million compared to RMB523.3 million for the same period last year. Puxin has continued to focus on developing K-12 tutoring services. We strengthened teacher training nationwide and consistently increased R&D investments in enriching the content of products to arouse the students’ interest in learning. These strategies effectively improved teaching quality and increased customer satisfaction and customer stickiness. The K-12 group class student retention rate rose to 80.6%. With the implementation of cost reduction and efficiency measures, operating expenses have decreased by 15% compared with the same period last year. The bottom line has been significantly improved on a year-over-year basis. Net income attributable to Puxin was RMB37.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a loss of RMB43.5 million for the same period in 2020.

Moving forward in 2021, with the increase of customer retention, the strengthening of our PBS system, the rebound of China’s economy and ease of epidemic risk with vaccine distribution, Puxin is confident to achieve a high-quality growth in the following quarters. Now, I will hand the call over to Mr. Wang, our CFO, who will walk you through our financial details.

Thank you, Mr. Sha. Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Please be reminded that all amounts quoted here will be RMB and all percentage increases will be on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise stated. Please also refer to our earnings release for detailed information of comparative financial performance on a year-over-year basis.

Now, starting with the financial results for the first quarter of 2021, net revenues were RMB686.8 million, a decrease of 8.6% year-over-year. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in student enrollments from 580,661, excluding Puxin Online School in the first quarter of 2020 to 539,355 in the same period of 2021. Net revenues of K-12 tutoring services were RMB550.6 million, an increase of 5.2% from RMB523.3 million excluding Puxin Online School in the first quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily driven by our improved teaching service quality and enriching content of products.

Cost of revenues decreased by 3.8% to RMB385.0 million primarily due to decreases in teaching staff’s compensation and the lease cost for classrooms. Cost of revenues, excluding share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 3.8% to RMB384.5 million. Gross profit was RMB301.8 million, a decrease of 14% year-over-year. Gross margin was 43.9% compared to 46.7% for the same period in 2020. Total operating expenses decreased by 15% year-over-year to RMB295.2 million.

Selling expenses decreased by 19.5% year-on-year to RMB185.6 million. Selling expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 19.3% to RMB182.9 million, primarily due to decreases in marketing expenses and marketing stock compensation. General and administrative expenses decreased by 6.3% to RMB109.6 million. General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 5.2% to RMB107.3 million. The decreases were primarily due to decreases in staff compensation.

Total share-based compensation expenses decreased by 34.5% to RMB5.5 million from RMB8.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to decreased number of options vested in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020.

Operating income was RMB6.5 million compared to RMB3.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. Operating margin was 1.0% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 0.5% for the same 2020. Adjusted operating income was RMB12.1 million compared to RMB12.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted operating margin was 1.8% compared to 1.6% in the same period of the prior year.

Net income attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB37.8 million compared to net loss of RMB43.5 million during the first quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited were RMB0.44 and RMB0.06 respectively compared to basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB0.50 during the same period for 2020. Adjusted net income attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB9.6 million, a decrease of 62.1% year-over-year. Adjusted basic diluted net income per ADS of Puxin Limited, were RMB0.11 and RMB0.11, respectively, compared to RMB0.29 and RMB0.29 in during the same period of 2020. EBITDA was RMB74.2 million compared to negative RMB3.9 million in the first quarter of 2020.

EBITDA margin was 10.8% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to negative 0.5% in the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was RMB46.1 million compared to RMB65 million in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.7% compared to 8.6% in the same period in 2020.

Next, we will move on to the balance sheet. As of March 31, 2021, the company had total cash and cash equivalents in the current portion of restricted cash of RMB795.7 million compared to RMB563.0 million as of December 31, 2020. The current portion of restricted cash consists of primary deposits with the Chinese commercial banks as collateral for our banking borrowers within 1 year term.

Finally, for guidance. For the second quarter of 2021, based on the information available as of the date of this press release, the company expects net revenue to be between RMB661.2 million and RMB691.3 million, which represents an increase of 10% to 15% year-over-year. This forecast reflects the company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change. This concludes our prepared remarks.

I now turn the call over to the operator and open the call up for Q&A.

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Yu Lin Yong with Haitong International. Please go ahead.

Hello. Thanks management for taking my question. This is Yu Lin on behalf of Natalie Wu. My first question is regarding the regulation. And you know there are lots of rumors. So I would like to if you could share with us your thoughts on the current regulatory environment, especially, do you have any bear case or base case and a bird case scenario under the current regulatory environment? And how would this impact your business going forward, especially in terms of the advertising and the learning center expansion as well as the cash flow management? Thanks, management.

Peng Wang

Okay. Yu Lin, thank you for questions. So the current in regulatory environments, yes, there are a lot of rumor sayings around recently. But if we look seriously at the recent released regulations and policies and interpretations by different tiers of governments, we can say there have been a little incremental or marginal change between the current the policies or regulations and those released during 2018, well, till the first quarter. In fact, we look at the current regulations or policies as an extension and execution of those prescribed in the third and fourth quarter of 2018. For example, if we look at the deferred revenue, the perpetuation policy. We can say, in the year 2018, the educational authorities already stated that those after-school tutoring companies were supposed to deposit a certain portion of those cash or revenues into designated accounts. The current or the recently released policies just give details about how to deposit those two actions where to deposit and how you can draw your money out of those designated bank accounts. Yes, there are – there have been more details, there have been more prescriptions. But we see those regulations as an execution of those policies in the 2018 through 2019.

So for your second question, the impact of those regulations on Puxin, actually, we – yes, we’ve been focusing our energy on two things. First, we – as a public company, we try our best. We signal efforts to be in full compliance with those regulations, policies, and digital execution by the local educational committees. We have to be with our best to be in full compliance. And with that, we believe it will become kind of competitive edge for us and even for other public after-school tutoring companies, because after all, parents need a place to send their kids to. They want their kids to be relatively successful to perform better. So the demand will be there. But on the side of supply, if any player wants to in be the game, you have to pay more attention to the compliance thing. So we do not have that worse scenario best scenario or common scenario projection for the next semesters. In fact, we focus on compliance, and we focus on providing better quality, better content teaching to our students. In the long run, I believe there might be less supply in the industry with probably less demand. Thank you for your questions again.

Yu Lin Yong

Thanks.

Thank you, Andrew. In closing, on behalf of the entire management team of Puxin, we would like to thank you again for your participation in today's call.

