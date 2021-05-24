Photo by Andy Feng/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One of the most interesting electric vehicle names in China to follow over the past few years has been NIO (NYSE:NIO). In early 2020, the company was struggling to survive and nearly went bankrupt during the early stages of the pandemic. A year later, NIO was pushing on the door of a $100 billion market cap. On Monday, the company announced the renewal of a major manufacturing agreement, one that will allow for the next major stage of growth.

For those unfamiliar with NIO, it does not manufacture its own vehicles currently. The company has a deal with JAC, as described below:

JAC is a major state-owned automobile manufacturer in China that currently manufactures the NIO vehicles in delivery, including the ES8, ES6 and EC6, in the Hefei JAC-NIO manufacturing plant designed and constructed for NIO vehicles. JAC is Jianghuai Automobile Group Co., Ltd., and Jianglai Advanced Manufacturing Technology (Anhui) Co., Ltd., or Jianglai. Jianglai is a joint venture for operation management established by JAC and NIO where NIO holds 49% equity interests.

The announcement on Monday detailed the renewal of the deal between the two parties, extending until May 2024. JAC will continue to build NIO's three current vehicles, as well as the upcoming ET7, and possibly other vehicles that may be in the pipeline for NIO. Perhaps the most important part of this deal is that annual production capacity will expand to 240,000 units per year, which according to InsideEVs is a doubling of the previous agreement.

For at least the next year, NIO's growth is solely dependent on its production agreement with JAC. Eventually, NIO will have its own massive facility, NeoPark, one that is supposed to be 12 times the size of Tesla's (TSLA) Fremont plant with the ability to produce a million vehicles per year. Moving forward, growth expectations are certainly high, as by the end of 2023 NIO is expected to more than triple revenues from the current quarter's projection as seen in the graphic below.

(Source: Seeking Alpha NIO estimates page, seen here)

In the first quarter of this year, NIO delivered a quarterly record of 20,060 units, dramatic growth from the year-earlier pandemic-stricken quarter that didn't even see 4,000 vehicles sold. Because of global chip shortages, tremendous sequential growth is not forecast for Q2 2021, with management calling for deliveries of 21,000 to 22,000 vehicles. The hope is that the chip shortages will improve in the back half of the year, and thus estimates are basically calling for the company to approach 30,000 vehicle sales a quarter in a couple of quarters.

Near-term headwinds were one of the main reasons why I cautioned investors on this name back at the Q4 report. The company missed on the top and bottom line for that quarter, and Tesla was just starting to deliver its Made in China Model Y throughout that country. The US automaker is looking to deliver three times or so as many electric vehicles in China per quarter as NIO currently, and that gap won't close dramatically until NeoPark is up and running at a decent pace.

However, things look a bit different today, especially with the JAC agreement now in place. NIO shares are down about $10 since my previous article. Currently, the name trades for 2.46 times expected 2025 revenues, a bit of a discount to the 4.27 times 2025 expected revenues Tesla goes for. Tesla will certainly deliver more units and has the potential for more profits, but if you are looking for pure revenue growth, NIO is projected for much more (in percentage terms).

In the end, NIO's agreement with JAC that was announced on Monday sets the company up for its next stage of major growth. By doubling the annual production rate, NIO should be able to get over 50,000 quarterly sales without any additional contributions from NeoPark. With chip shortages expected to ease in the second half of this year, NIO is ready for some strong growth. The stock also looks a lot more intriguing with its recent pullback, although don't forget that NIO is still worth more than auto giant Ford (F) at the moment.