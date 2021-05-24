Photo by agnormark/iStock via Getty Images

We're nearing the close of the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and one of the first companies to report its results this year was Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). Until recently, the company generated its revenue from leasing its mill to Hecla (HL). However, beginning in Q1, the company has made the leap to producer status and is now mining its Rodeo Project in Mexico with over 1,500 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] produced. Production should ramp up considerably in Q2, with output guidance of more than ~13,000 GEOs. However, while Golden Minerals appears cheap at a ~$125 million market cap, I see better value elsewhere in the junior producer space.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Golden Minerals released its Q1 2021 results in early May and reported quarterly production of 1,559 GEOs and the sale of 1,054 GEOs, translating to just over $1.8 million in revenue in the quarter. This was a 48% increase from ~$1.2 million in revenue in the year-ago period when the company was leasing its oxide plant to Hecla. While it was a soft first quarter for revenue as mining ramps up, the company has reiterated guidance of more than ~13,000 gold-equivalent ounces in FY2021, and we should see FY2021 revenue of more than ~$24 million, a more than 100% increase from FY2020 levels. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown above, Golden Minerals finally transitioned to producer status in Q1, with 1,559 GEOs produced based on ~18,800 tonnes processed at an average grade of ~3.2 grams per tonne gold-equivalent. The recovery rates for gold and silver (SLV) came in at 84.3% and 86.6%, respectively, above the estimates used in the Preliminary Economic Assessment of 83.8% and 76.3%, which is an encouraging start to processing. While processing rates might appear very low at less than 210 tonnes per day, it's important to note that processing is now nearing full capacity. Golden Minerals hit its daily throughput goal of 450 tonnes per day in April, with the successful commissioning of the second ball mill installed at the plant. This should translate to gold-equivalent output more than doubling in Q2 vs. Q1 levels.

During the quarter, Golden Minerals sold its gold in dore for $1,721/oz, with silver in dore sold for $25.76/oz. The company's cash costs net of by-product credits per payable gold ounce came in at $1,876/oz. These costs are extremely high and translate to all-in costs well above $2,000/oz. Still, it's important to note that costs should drop dramatically as the company benefits from higher production and economies of scale. Based on the Q2 2020 PEA, all-in sustaining costs are estimated at $843/oz net of by-product credits, so it will be important to see if the company can come close to this target once we see what the Q2 and Q3 results look like.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Based on sales of just below ~1,600 GEOs, Golden Minerals generated ~$1.8 million in revenue, which translated to a net loss of $3.2 million due to the very small scale of the operation currently. However, we should see revenue increase to more than $6 million in Q2 2021 based on inventory held at the end of Q1 (1,559 GEOs produced vs. 1,054 GEOs sold) and more than ~3,400 GEOs of production in Q2. Assuming a gold price of $1,800/oz for Q2, this would translate to a more than 500% increase in revenue from the year-ago period, and the company should be able to generate a profit if costs are in line with expectations. For FY2021, Golden Minerals has estimated an after-tax cash flow figure of more than $9 million.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at Golden Minerals' earnings trend, we can see that the transition to company-owned production vs. leasing its plant should help the company to report positive annual earnings per share this year. This is a massive improvement from net losses per share over the past several years, with annual EPS estimates sitting at $0.02 for FY2021 and FY2022. At a current share price of $0.77, this leaves Golden Minerals trading at more than 30x earnings, which is not cheap relative to most of its peers. Of course, the company does other projects which contribute to some of its valuations, but it's unclear whether any will move into production in the next few years.

So, is the stock a Buy at current levels?

Valuing junior producers can be tricky as they always appear cheap relative to larger producers and even many explorers. Some investors would argue that Golden Minerals certainly doesn't look expensive at a market cap of ~$125 million when we have some explorers (pre-revenue) valued at more than $500 million. However, it's important to note that explorers trading at valuations above ~$500 million typically have projects capable of producing more than ~160,000 ounces of gold over a 10-year period like Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF). In contrast, Golden Minerals will struggle to produce even ~15,000 GEOs per year based on its current production profile. This is why sub-50,000-ounce producers often trade at discounts since they don't generate a ton of revenue and typically have lower margins as they don't benefit from economies of scale. So, comparing explorers to junior producers isn't an apples to apples comparison and isn't all that helpful.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we compare Golden Minerals to peers like Anaconda Mining (OTCQX:ANXGF), Fiore Gold (OTCQB:FIOGF), Mandalay Resources (OTCQB:MNDJF) shown above, we can see that Golden Minerals is not cheap, trading at more than 5x forward sales. Conversely, Fiore trades at less than 1.5x sales, Mandalay trades at 1x sales, and Anaconda trades at only 3x sales. One could argue that Golden Minerals has an organic growth opportunity with its Velardena Project, which the company is looking to restart. Still, Fiore and Anaconda also have organic growth potential as well. So, among the sub-50,000-ounce producers, there seems to be better value out there, especially given that Golden operates in a less attractive jurisdiction (Mexico vs. Canada and the US).

If Golden Minerals can restart Velardena as it hopes to with minimal share dilution, there is clear upside from current levels. However, this is still in the planning stage vs. confirmed and announced, and as a ~15,000-ounce per annum producer, I don't see the stock as overly cheap at $0.77 per share. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but I think there are better ways to play the junior producer space. For this reason, I don't see any reason to invest at current levels. I continue to like Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF) in the 100,000 - 150,000 ounce producer space for better options and Anaconda in the sub-50,000-ounce producer space.