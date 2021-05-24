Photo by AlexanderFord/E+ via Getty Images

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is a name which attracted my interest in the past, yet it was always somewhat of a challenging investment thesis. In January 2020 I last looked at Incyte as I thought the situation was much more appealing, while pipeline conversion was desperately required.

Diversification arrived in 2020 with three new approvals which are gradually making their first impact, albeit that it is a relatively small one and Incyte is off to a slow start in 2021. Despite the continued challenges to the long-term investment case, I am happy to stay long with a modest stake, as growth, approvals and lower R&D expenses could provide for some spectacular earnings growth in the coming years.

The Past Take

Incyte has seen its breakthrough in 2011 when it obtained FDA approval for Jakafi, a product used to treat patients who suffer from myeloproliferative disorders. Further approval to treat polycythemia vera was obtained in 2014.

The company has the US rights for Jakafi and receives royalties on international sales following a deal with Novartis, as the international revenues are known as Jakavi. Basically a one-trick pony, Incyte generated $1.39 billion in product sales in 2018 as well as $195 million in royalty streams from Jakavi.

To bring some diversification, Incyte acquired ARIAD in a $140 million deal back in 2016, thereby acquiring Iclusig. A third leg was the approval of Olumiant (Baricitinib), a rheumatoid arthritis drug which was co-developed with Eli Lilly (LLY) for which approval was obtained in 2017. The fourth leg of revenue source was some milestone related to the R&D pipeline.

With shares trading at $77 per share early in 2020, which included a $9 per share net cash position, I found myself in doubt. Based on the run rate of reported earnings at around $2 per share, operating assets were valued at a multiple in the mid-thirties as elevated R&D expenses depressed earnings to a major extent.

Based on product revenues running at a rate of $2 billion per annum, the business was awarded a 7 times sales multiple, as my concern was that the company remains a largely one-product pony with Jakafi/Jakavi still responsible for roughly 90% of sales. While the modest diversification gains and profitability are to be applauded, the company remains highly reliant on its blockbuster, which is concerning, as exclusivity appears to end from 2028 onward. Despite the continued diversification struggles, I initiated a small long position, one which has been dead money ever since.

Struggling Along

Since early 2020 shares have largely traded in a $70-$100 range, currently trading right in the middle of the range. In the meantime, the company obtained some good research results together with partner Eli Lilly in the form of a breakthrough designation for Baricitinib to treat Alopecia Areata.

Good news rolled in during the pandemic as in April the company obtained FDA approval for Pemazyre for adults previously treated for unresectable locally advanced metastatic cholangiocarcinoma. A month later, the company obtained FDA approval for Tabrecta, to treat patients with metastatic non-small lung cancer.

A third approval rolled with in July when the FDA approved Monjuvi as a combo treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-Cell Lymphona, as this has been a cooperation with MorphoSys. In August, the second quarter results revealed the first impact of recent approvals with Pemazyre sales at $3.8 million in their debut quarter, and a mere $0.8 million contribution from Tabrecta. These drugs saw a nice tick-up in the third quarter, with revenues of $8.1 million and $1.4 million, respectively.

In the meantime, some positive news flows on the research front continued to roll in as this started to translate into the actual results. Fourth quarter product sales rose 17% to $679 million, for a near $2.7 billion run rate, as the growth was in line with the full-year sales growth. The reliance on Jakafi/Jakavi fell to 89% in the final quarter. Besides a combined $604 million Jakafi/Jakavi contribution, it was Iclusig with $28 million (+18%), Olumniant with $31 million (+31%) and notably the new contribution from Pemazyre ($14 million) and $2 million in Tabrecta which resulted in the improved diversification. Monjuvi sales in partnership with MorphoSys contributed $17 million in quarterly revenues, yet falling a bit short in part vs a multi-hundred million milestone payment due to its partners in this.

The balance sheet remains intact with net cash of over $2 billion still equal to roughly $9 per share as the adjusted earnings metrics are still highly complicated as R&D expenses were artificially high due to milestone payments due to its partners, in part the result of product approvals. With R&D expense likely flattening out in the coming year and new product approvals starting to contribute, there certainly is great potential for the shares here.

An Update

In May the company reported its first quarter results with sales up 6% to $605 million, as product sales were soft across the board. Jakafi sales were up a percent, Iclusig sales fell 6%, as the revenue contribution from Pemazyre and Tabrecta was flat compared to the fourth quarter. Despite the softer top-line growth numbers, Incyte squeezed out a $99 million operating profit, as realistic adjusted profits run around that number of a $100 million, which makes that realistically, earnings trend at nearly $2 per share here, albeit that R&D expenses continued to be quite elevated.

The good news is that the company still has some years to go before exclusivity becomes an issue for Jakafi/Jakavi, as the real issue is that of too slow progress on the diversification front. While three new approvals last year certainly look compelling, their run rate is too small at this point to make a dent and while there was some nice growth between the second to third and fourth quarters of 2020, that progress has come to a standstill in the first quarter of this year. On the other hand, it is promising that management still guides for quite a few potential approvals in the upcoming year and in 2022.

This rich pipeline, the recent product approvals, a cash-rich balance sheet are all big pros, even as the reliance on Jakavi/Jakafi is a big issue, with earnings minimal at the time because of elevated R&D expenses. That said, a dynamic of recent approvals, growth and R&D expenses coming down might provide for some real earnings and cash flow generation in the upcoming periods. All of this might make the situation look much more compelling, yet real execution is required after a softer start to 2021.

As I still see a few reasons to patiently sit this long position out here at $83, valuations are still non-demanding, as the investment case is one which is a bit hard to read into.