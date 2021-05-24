Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of May 2021

Photo by Alfio Manciagli/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the May 2021 cobalt miner news. The past month saw news from sources suggesting that Glencore might restart Mutanda in H2 2022 as well as new Indonesia supply. As a result cobalt prices drifted lower.

Cobalt price news

As of May 19, the cobalt spot price was lower at US$19.80/lb, from US22.59/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US$43,615/tonne. LME Cobalt inventory is 292 tonnes, about the same as last month's 294 tonnes. More details on cobalt pricing (in particular the more relevant cobalt sulphate), can be found here at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence or Fast Markets MB.

Cobalt spot prices - 5-year chart - USD 19.80

Source: Mining.com

BloombergNEF EV metals demand forecast

Source: BloombergNEF

BNEF cobalt supply and demand forecast - Deficits widening from 2023

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance

Cobalt demand v supply forecast - Deficits starting in 2026

Source: Fortune Minerals (video) and courtesy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

UBS's EV metals demand forecast (from Nov. 2020)

Source

UBS forecasts Year battery metals go into deficit

Source: UBS courtesy Carlos Vincens LinkedIn

Cobalt market news

On April 28 S&P Global reported:

Cobalt, lithium to move into deficit by 2024, 2025: MI.....Cobalt market to move into deficit by 2024, even if Mutanda restarts. Lithium and cobalt demand growth to be led by global PEV sales......MI also expected the cobalt market to move into deficit from 2024 whether or not Glencore restarted its Mutanda mine in Democratic Republic of Congo in 2022, though the deficit could be as high as 11,000 mt without the restart. Yu said a Mutanda restart would account for the majority of cobalt mine supply increases over the next five years, with the timing of the restart decision critical to market balance and prices. She said Mutanda would add supply at the higher end of the cost curve and required a cobalt metal price of $15.10/lb to cover the AISC in 2025......stronger prices were still needed to induce new supply and the price was forecast to rise to $29.91/lb in 2025.....the upcoming deficit is due to be led by rising demand, with MI expecting global cobalt demand to increase by over 70% over the next five years.

On April 30 the Financial Times reported:

Cobalt price jump underscores reliance on metal for electric vehicle batteries. The price of cobalt has jumped 40 per cent so far this year on persistent demand from electric vehicle makers.....Prices for the world's most expensive battery metal hit their highest level since January 2019 in March - at $25 a pound - and currently hover around $21, according to data company Fastmarkets. Analysts at RBC say they expect cobalt prices to reach $28.50 a pound this year, and rise to $40 in 2024 as alternatives are expected to remain scarce...…After a 40 per cent rise in 2020, electric car sales more than doubled in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the same period a year earlier, according to the International Energy Agency. "The supply side is not reacting right now," said Michael Widmer, an analyst at Bank of America. "So I forecast really big deficits potentially, which begs the question, where will the cobalt come from?"....

On May 13 Nikkei Asia reported:

Glencore boss warns of future China dominance in electric vehicles. US and Europe risk being left behind unless they secure cobalt supplies for batteries, says Ivan Glasenberg.....Glencore chief executive Ivan Glasenberg told the FT Future of the Car Summit on Wednesday that western carmakers would be naive to think they could always rely on China to supply the batteries for electric vehicle fleets.

On May 19 Nasdaq reported:

China's Lygend starts milestone nickel project in Indonesia......The $1.05-billion project on Obi island in the province of North Maluku is among several cobalt-nickel HPAL plants in nickel miner Indonesia that are under the spotlight as a source of supply for the burgeoning electric-vehicle battery sector. "Our first batch of nickel and cobalt hydroxide products will be shipped to China soon, and gradually enter the global market," said Lygend's president Jiang Xinfang..... "With the nickel market already in surplus, we can expect the nickel price to drop if the commissioning process continues at this pace," Brown added.....Lygend aims to reach first-phase annual capacity of 30,000-37,000 tonnes of MHP in the second half of 2021.

On May 19 Investing News reported:

Europe's cobalt supply chain ― Key facts. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence estimates that European cobalt demand for transportation will increase by around six times from 2020 levels to 2025. While there are a number of existing cobalt projects and more under development, they will not be enough to meet European demand, Miller said. "As such, Europe is unlikely to become entirely self-sufficient, but it can take steps to reduce dependence on imports," he added. "These include expanding cobalt production at existing operations, building more refining capacity and the development of cobalt recycling capacity".....

Cobalt company news

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On April 22, Glencore announced: "US$625m non-dilutive cash-settled convert. bonds."

On April 29, Glencore announced: "First quarter 2021 production report." Highlights include:

Glencore Chief Executive Officer, Ivan Glasenberg:

"The Group's overall production was broadly in line with our expectations for the first quarter.....

Production from own sources - Total1

Source: Glencore

On April 30, Glencore announced: "2021 H1 Distribution - determination of currency amounts."

On May 19 Reuters reported:

Copper eases as Glencore plans to restart Mutanda mine in 2022. Copper prices fell on Wednesday on potential supply increases from Glencore's Mutanda mine, which could restart as soon as next year. Commodity trader and miner Glencore, one of the world's largest copper producers and leading cobalt producers, plans to restart operations at Mutanda in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2022, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Note: Glencore's Mutanda to gradually ramp up in 2022-2025.....to 20,000 tonne per year production of cobalt between the second half of 2022 through 2025.

On May 20, Glencore announced: "EV supply chain majors pilot Re|Source, a blockchain solution for end-to-end cobalt traceability......"

China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTC:CMCLF)

On April 27, China Molybdenum announced: "2021 Q1 financial report." Highlights include:

"In Q1 2021, the Company recorded RMB39.915 billion revenue, up 78% year-on-year, RMB3.306 billion EBITDA, up 124% year-on-year, RMB1.007 billion net earnings attributable to the parent company, record quarterly high since 2019 with a 125% increase year-on-year, and RMB503 million net earnings after extraordinary gains and losses, up 140% year-on-year. The Company also reported an EPS of RMB0.047, up 124% over Q1 2020.

The Company maintained stable production and operations across its business segments with output of all products meeting expectation. Specifically, 4,031 tonnes of molybdenum and 2,091 tonnes of tungsten were produced in CMOC China, 49,687 tonnes of copper and 3,300 tonnes of cobalt at TFM, the DRC....

In terms of balance sheet management, as of March 31, the Company reported RMB23.08 billion in cash and cash equivalents and 23.38% of net interest-bearing debt ratio, suggesting the robustness of its liquidity position."

On May 20, China Molybdenum announced:

EV supply chain majors pilot Re|Source, a blockchain solution for end-to-end cobalt traceability. Shanghai, 20 May 2021. Major metals and mining companies CMOC, Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) and Glencore in collaboration with battery material supplier Umicore a are piloting ReISource, a solution to trace responsibly produced cobalt from the mine to the electric car.....

Zheijiang Huayou Cobalt [SHA:603799]

On April 29, Zheijiang Huayou Cobalt announced:

Low carbon is the wave of the future -- At this summit, Huayou contributed wisdom and strength to the realization of Carbon Peak and Neutrality.

Jinchuan Group International Resources [HK:2362]

On April 29, Jinchuan Group International Resources announced: "Annual report 2020."

On May 4, Jinchuan Group International Resources announced:

Jinchuan International entered into a Non-Binding Offer with LDA Capital Limited. Pursuant to the Non-binding Offer, the Company has the right, but not the obligation to issue ordinary shares of the Company, and the Investor is obliged to subscribe and pay for the shares. The commitment of the Investor to purchase the shares shall be up to HK$800,000,000 or in aggregate, not more than 9% of the issued share capital of the Company from time to time, for a period of 60 months from the date of signing the Definitive Documentations. The Non-binding Offer allows the company to decide the timing and quantity of each placement according to market conditions. The issue price is 90% of the volume-weighted average price during the pricing period, which is about 10% discount to the market price. The funds raised will be used for the development and construction of the Company's copper and cobalt projects, so as to facilitate reaching production standards and create benefits.

Chemaf (subsidiary of Shalina Resources)

No news for the month.

GEM Co Ltd [SHE: 002340]

On May 19, 4-Traders reported:

GEM: China's Lygend starts milestone nickel project in Indonesia. China's Lygend Mining said on Wednesday its nickel and cobalt smelting project in Indonesia had made its first batch of mixed hydroxide precipitate [MHP], becoming the first high-pressure acid leach [HPAL] project in the country to reach production. The $1.05-billion project on Obi island in the province of North Maluku is among several cobalt-nickel HPAL plants in nickel miner Indonesia that are under the spotlight as a source of supply for the burgeoning electric-vehicle battery sector. "Our first batch of nickel and cobalt hydroxide products will be shipped to China soon, and gradually enter the global market," said Lygend's president Jiang Xinfang.

Investors can read more about GEM Co in my Trend Investing article: "A Look At GEM Co Ltd - The World's Largest Battery Recycling Company."

Eurasian Resources Group ("ERG") - private

ERG own the Metalkol facility in the DRC where ERG processes cobalt and copper tailings with a capacity of up to 24,000 tonnes of cobalt pa.

On May 20, Eurasian Resources Group announced:

EV supply chain majors pilot Re|Source, a blockchain solution for end-to-end cobalt traceability.....

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

On April 22, Umicore SA announced:

Outlook 2021. Umicore is off to a very strong start this year driven by soaring precious metal prices, in particular rhodium and to a lesser extent palladium, strong demand across businesses and robust operations. In early February Umicore indicated that it expected to achieve substantial growth in earnings in 2021, with all business groups contributing to the growth......

On April 26, Umicore SA announced: "Umicore and Anglo American to develop PGM-based technology to simplify hydrogen storage and use in fuel cell electric vehicles."

On April 29, Umicore SA announced: "Umicore off to a very strong start in 2021 and maintaining strategic course of action."

On May 4, Umicore SA announced:

Umicore and BASF enter into a patent cross-license agreement..... covering a broad range of cathode materials and their precursors, including chemistries such as nickel manganese cobalt [NMC], nickel cobalt aluminum [NCA], nickel manganese cobalt aluminum [NMCA] and high manganese [HLM].

On May 20, Umicore SA announced:

EV supply chain majors pilot Re|Source, a blockchain solution for end-to-end cobalt traceability.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On May 10, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "Supplementary explanation for financial summary FY2020."

On May 10, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced:

FY2021 capital expenditure and total investment plan. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. [SMM] plans to undertake a total of 85.6 billion yen on capital expenditures, on a consolidated basis during the 2021 fiscal year (April 1, 2021-March 31, 2022). The total investment represents a 143.9% increase from that of FY2020.

On May 10, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "Revision of FY2020 (96th Term) dividend forecast."

On May 10, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "Consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2021 [IFRS]."

On May 19, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "FY2020 progress of business strategy."

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY)

On April 27, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel's Board of Directors approves a buyback of its shares for a total amount of approximately USD 2 bn.....The repurchase price is RUB 27,780 per one share (the "Purchase Price").

On May 11, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel successfully completes testing of private LTE/5G at Skalisty mine."

On May 20, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

Shareholders of Nornickel approved the final dividend for the FY 2020.... in the amount of RUB 1,021.22 per ordinary share (approximately 13.86 at the RUB/USD exchange rate set by the Russian Central Bank as of 19.05.2021). The final dividend will amount to a total of RUB 161.6 bn (approximately USD 2.2 bn). The total dividend distribution for the FY 2020 will amount to USD 3.5 bn, including the interim dividends for nine months of 2020 which have been already paid to shareholders (for a total amount of approximately USD 1.3 bn). The dividend record date has been set on 1 June 2021.

OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF)

On May 11, OZ Minerals announced:

OZ Minerals and partners collaborate in new EU-sponsored project for carbon neutral sustainable mining.

On May 17, OZ Minerals announced:

Inspire Resources and OZ Minerals announce collaboration to investigate flexible, modular mining strategies.

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

On April 28, Sherritt International announced: "Sherritt reports strong first quarter nickel and cobalt production." Highlights include:

"Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $30.2 million, up 602% from last year, and reflective of strong production totals at the Moa Joint Venture (Moa JV), improved nickel and cobalt prices, and reduced administrative costs. Q1's Adjusted EBITDA total represents Sherritt's highest since Q3 2018.

Sherritt's share of finished nickel production at the Moa JV was 4,188 tonnes, up 9% from last year while Sherritt's share of finished cobalt production was 477 tonnes, up 19%. The growth was largely attributable to high inventories of mixed sulphides at the refinery in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and improved refinery reliability. Production totals for Q1 2020 were adversely impacted by the disruption of mixed sulphides deliveries to the refinery caused by rail blockades in Canada and by extended transit times for shipping vessels from Cuba.

NDCC(1) at the Moa JV was US$3.83/lb, the lowest total since Q4 2019.

Received US$5 million in distributions from the Moa JV, indicative of improved nickel and cobalt market conditions.

Received US$5.7 million in Cuban energy payments. Sherritt anticipates continued variability in the timing of collections through the remainder of 2021, and is working with its Cuban partners to ensure timely receipts.

Received a $20.3 million prepayment against nickel deliveries in 2021. The prepayment is consistent with Sherritt's efforts to enhance its liquidity....."

On May 18, Sherritt International announced:

Sherritt appoints Leon Binedell as new President and CEO. Sherritt International Corporation today announced the appointment of Leon Binedell, a 25-year mining industry veteran with a history of building shareholder value, as President and CEO effective June 1, 2021.

Nickel 28 [TSXV:NKL] [GR:3JC]

On May 3, Nickel 28, announced: "Nickel 28 announces financial results, large debt repayment and new analyst coverage." Highlights include:

Full Year 2020 Highlights

The company's principal asset, an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt ("Ramu") integrated operation in Papua New Guinea, had another outstanding year in terms of production, sales and cash flow. Highlights from Ramu during the year include:

"Full year operating debt repayment of US$22.1 million, reducing the operating debt balance to $25.4 million as at Dec. 31, 2020.

A further operating debt repayment of US$15.4 million on January 1st, 2021, reducing the operating debt to less than US$10.0 million. This repayment reflected Nickel 28's share of Ramu's operating surplus in H2 2020.

Revenue of over US$410 million.

Average cash costs for the year, net of by-product sales, of US$2.07/lb. of contained nickel.

Production of 33,659 tonnes of contained nickel and 2,941 tonnes of contained cobalt in mixed hydroxide [MHP] placing Ramu as the number one producer of MHP globally.

MHP sales of 75,071 dry tonnes.....

New public listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, under the symbol 3JC."

On May 18, Nickel 28, announced:

Nickel 28 releases Ramu Q1 2021 performance. "Ramu delivered record Q1 production due to lower maintenance in the quarter, again exceeding its design capacity" stated Nickel 28's President and CEO, Justin Cochrane. "In addition, cash costs net of byproduct revenue was only $1.70 per pound of contained nickel, primarily as a result of higher cobalt prices and higher cobalt payability for Ramu's mixed hydroxide product ("MHP")"....

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Possible mid-term producers (after 2022)

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF)

On April 28, First Cobalt announced:

First Cobalt granted U.S. Department of Energy funding for Idaho Cobalt Project. First Cobalt Corp. today announced that it has been awarded funding from the US Department of Energy's Critical Materials Institute [CMI], an Energy Innovation Hub, for research on innovative mineral processing techniques for its Iron Creek copper-cobalt project in Idaho..... the objective of identifying more efficient and environmentally friendly methods to process cobalt ore from pyrite material. The funding from CMI will consist of US$600,000 over a two-year period, with an in-kind match from the Company, as part of a total US$1.2 million program.

On May 11, First Cobalt announced: "First Cobalt doubles its Idaho cobalt-copper land position." Highlights include:

"Expanded land package to over 1,600 hectares, spanning approximately 10 km following the Iron Creek host rock horizon, where the potential to find additional cobalt and copper resources is high.

Drilling at the western portion of the Iron Creek resource intersected higher grade copper mineralization along with typical cobalt mineralization at depth.

Geophysical signature of cobalt-copper mineralization at Iron Creek has been traced west toward the West Fork Property, highlighting further potential.

Geophysical surveys will be conducted at the West Fork property to test for cobalt and copper mineralization extensions."

On May 17, First Cobalt announced: "First Cobalt provides update on Canadian refinery commissioning." Highlights include:

"Contract to construct the cobalt sulfate crystallizer has been awarded and will be built in the United States.

New Permit to Take Water issued by the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, allowing the project team to mobilize to site to restore power to the refinery complex and prepare for upcoming construction activities......

Lender discussions for a US$45 million debt facility are advancing, supplemented by C$18 million in current working capital plus an additional C$10 million investment by the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario towards the refinery capital costs."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2022 - Very possible to have their North American cobalt refinery operational with ore feed from Glencore.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Jervois Mining [ASX:JRV] [TSXV: JRV] (OTCPK:JRVMF) [FRA: IHS] (merged with eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (ECSIF))

On April 26, Jervois Mining announced: "Jervois quarterly activities report to 31 March 2021." Highlights include:

"Ausenco retained for São Miguel Paulista ("SMP") Refinery Bankable Feasibility Study ("BFS") with staged restart planned.

Metso Outotec engaged to support Ausenco and lead testwork and piloting to support engineering and equipment selection for the BFS.

Jervois awarded SMP refinery Restart Audit to Brazilian company Promon Engenharia; audit is progressing on schedule.

SMP is expected to initially process feedstock similar to that processed during SMP's previous 30+ years of operations.

Jervois expects to introduce material from Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO") and other concentrates after installation of a Pressure Oxidative Autoclave ("POX") circuit to leach sulphide concentrates in Stage 2.

Stage 1 of the BFS is expected to be completed in Q3 2021, with Stage 2 expected to be completed by end of 2021.

Jervois progressing discussions with third-party intermediate product suppliers for refinery restart to compliment ICO product.

CO initial production start continues to be expected in 2H, 2022.....

Jervois ends March 2021 quarter with A$41.0 million cash."

On April 26, Jervois Mining announced: "Jervois confirms discussions with U.S. Government for ICO financing." Highlights include:

"Jervois progressing debt financing for Idaho Cobalt Operations ("ICO") in Idaho, United States.

Discussions with United States Federal Government are part of Jervois' debt financing negotiations occurring in parallel with negotiations with private lenders, which are advancing.

Jervois is exploring funding for ICO singularly or combined with its São Miguel Paulista ("SMP") refinery in Brazil.

ICO commercial concentrate production continues to be expected from mid-2022 and SMP restart is expected the same year, all as part of Jervois' plan to become a vertically integrated specialty nickel and cobalt producer.

ICO will be the only cobalt mine in the United States once in production."

On May 14, Jervois Mining announced: "Jervois receives Idaho State Tax Reimbursement Incentive for ICO."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Possible off-take agreements, project funding.

Mid 2022 - Idaho Cobalt Operations initial production target.

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQB:FTMDF)

On May 18 CLKB Radio reported:

Whatì "counting down the days" until Tłı̨chǫ Highway opening. The Tłı̨chǫ Highway is scheduled to open this fall.....With improved access and infrastructure comes greater possibilities for mining on Tłı̨chǫ land....."Fortune Minerals' NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project is a development stage asset with over $135 million invested to advance it from discovery through to its current status as one of the few potential new sources of cobalt supply globally," said Troy Nazarewicz, investor relations manager for Fortune......The Tłı̨chǫ Highway will be a "key enabler" for the future of a mine at the site as an all-season road will be needed to transport metal concentrate. "The Tłı̨chǫ Highway, together with the spur road Fortune plans to construct to the mine, will also enable workers to commute to the mine for work from their homes in nearby communities," Nazarewicz said.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, or view a good video - "An introduction to the NICO Project."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Possible off-take or equity partners, project financing.

Sunrise Energy Metals Limited [ASX:SRL] (OTCQX:SREMF) (formerly Clean TeQ)

Sunrise Energy Metals has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

On April 26, Sunrise Energy Metals Limited announced: "Quarterly activities report -March 2021." Highlights include:

"Three new water treatment contracts awarded.

Assays pending for Phoenix Platinum Zone drill holes.

Sunrise Project to secure 100% renewable power.

Demerger of Clean TeQ Water on track for Q2 CY2021 shareholder meeting.

$35 million equity capital raising successfully completed."

On May 11, Sunrise Energy Metals Limited announced:

Sunrise Energy Metals acquires full ownership of NematiQ Joint Venture. Sunrise Energy Metals Limited CEO, Mr Sam Riggall, is pleased to announce that Sunrise Energy Metals has reached agreement with Ionic Industries Limited ('Ionic') to move to full ownership of the Company's graphene oxide membrane development joint venture company NematiQ Pty Ltd ('NematiQ'). Under the terms of the agreement, Sunrise Energy Metals will acquire the remaining 16.8% (116,667 shares) of NematiQ that it does not currently own as well as the shareholder loan of $340,000 owed by NematiQ to Ionic. As part of the asset swap, the Company will issue to Ionic 740,741 fully paid ordinary shares of Sunrise Energy Metals...

Investors can also read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Possible further off-take agreements and project funding/partnering.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)

On May 5, 4-Traders reported: "Australian Mines: Starts drilling previously identified anomalies at Broken Hill Project; Shares rise 5%."

Investors can read my update article here, my CEO interview here, or view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Possible Sconi off-take partners or financing.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 405kt of contained cobalt and 5.46mt of contained nickel at their KNP Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Ardea also is exploring for gold and nickel sulphide on their >5,100 km2 of 100% controlled tenements in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

On April 27, Ardea Resources announced: "Basal contact nickel sulphide intersected at Ardea's Emu Lake."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Resource update at the GNCP Project to include a scandium and REE component. Possible off-take partner and funding for the GNCP Project. Gold and nickel sulphide exploration results.

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

In total Cobalt Blue currently has 79.5kt of contained cobalt at their 100% owned Broken Hill Cobalt Project [BHCP] (formerly Thackaringa Cobalt Project) in NSW, Australia. LG International is an equity strategic partner.

On April 29, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "Cobalt Blue March quarterly report."

On May 17, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "Pilot plant operations commence." Highlights include:

"Pilot Plant successfully installed and commissioned with all concentrate, leach and mixed hydroxide recovery circuits tested. Multiple Mixed Hydroxide Product [MH] test runs have now been completed over the last four weeks under varying conditions.

COB is pleased to report all unit operations are currently operating and the plant is producing MHP. Shipment of samples will commence shortly, with over 30 global partners to receive Broken Hill Cobalt Project [BHCP] cobalt samples (total production from the Pilot Plant is expected to produce up to 150kg of samples).

Pilot Plant production of BHCP feed material is expected to be completed during over the next 6-8 weeks. In parallel, COB expects technical and commercial discussions to begin.

Results from the Pilot Plant will be used to plan for the continuously operating Demonstration Plant."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3 2021 - Demonstration plant.

2022 - Feasibility Study & project approvals. Final Investment decision.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL]

Havilah 100% own the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-cobalt project, as well as a potentially large iron ore project at Grants. Havilah's 100% owned Kalkaroo copper-gold-cobalt deposit contains JORC Mineral Resources of 1.1 million tonnes of copper, 3.1 million ounces of gold and 23,200 tonnes of cobalt.

On May 17 Havilah Resources announced: "Kalkaroo Copper-Gold project update." No mention of cobalt.

Note: Investors can learn more by reading my article "Havilah Resources Has Huge Potential and/or my update article. You can also view my CEO interview here, and the company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021/22 - West Kalkaroo gold starter open pit permitting and feasibility study.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML](OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia.

On April 30, Aeon Metals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ending 31 March 2021." Highlights include:

"Non-executive director, Dr Fred Hess, appointed to the role of Interim Managing Director and CEO on 12 March 2021.

Independent review of the key metallurgical elements of the Walford Creek Pre-Feasibility Study [PFS]conducted.

Resulted in decision to suspend completion of the base metal concentrates and heap leaching workstream and to revise the PFS scope to focus on production of a bulk sulphide flotation concentrate followed by leaching via pressure oxidation.

New approach is expected to deliver increased quantities of higher value copper, cobalt, zinc, silver and nickel metal products.

A further drilling program is planned to target expansion and classification upgrade of Walford Creek mineral resources, plus sourcing of requisite drill core for new testwork.

The requirement to source additional Walford Creek core to commence new metallurgical testwork drives the revised PFS completion target of H1 2022.

Indicative, non-binding funding commitments have been obtained from Aeon lender and major shareholder, OCP Asia, that are expected to enable completion of the revised PFS......"

On May 20, Aeon Metals announced:

Aeon Metals Limited advises that new mine schedule optimisations have been developed for the Walford Creek Copper-Cobalt Project.....

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2022 - Revised PFS due.

GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)

GME Resources own the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore's Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

On May 19, GME Resources announced: "Drilling outlines further shallow, oxide gold mineralisation at Federation."

Investors can read a company investor presentation here.

Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ]

On April 29, Castillo Copper announced: "March 2021 quarterly activities report."

On May 20, Castillo Copper announced: "Big One Deposit lights up post-geophysics."

Investors can view my CEO interview here, and an investor presentation here.

Barra Resources Ltd. [ASX:BAR] / Conico Ltd [ASX:CNJ]

Barra is developing the Mt Thirsty project, which is a 50/50 joint venture with Conico, to produce cobalt suitable for the metal, chemical and battery markets. Barra is has two promising gold projects in Western Australia.

On April 30, Barra Resources Ltd. announced: "Mining commences at main lode, Burbanks Gold Project."

On April 30, Barra Resources Ltd. announced: "ASX quarterly report quarter ending 31 March 2021." Highlights include:

Mt Thirsty Cobalt Nickel Project

"Native Title Negotiations with the Ngadju Traditional Owners continues to be at an advanced stage.

New marketing campaign instigated to re-establish the Mt Thirsty Project website."

Corporate

"As at the end of the quarter, Barra has $1.1M in cash."

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Global Energy Metals Corp. [TSXV:GEMC][GR:5GE1] (OTC:GBLEF)

On May 6, Global Energy Metals Corp. announced:

Global Energy Metals closes tranche one of financing; prepares for inaugural drill campaign at Nevada-based copper cobalt nickel project.....

Investors can read my article on GEMC here.

Other juniors and miners with cobalt

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of cobalt juniors I will be following include:

21st Century Metals (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF), African Battery Metals [AIM:ABM], Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR], Artemis Resources Ltd [ASX:ARV] (OTCPK:ARTTF), Aston Minerals [ASX:ASO] (formerly European Cobalt), Auroch [ASX:AOU] [GR:T59], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS], Bankers Cobalt [TSXV:BANC] [GR:BC2], Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB] (OTCQB:BBBXF), Canada Nickel [TSXV:CNC], Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc [TSXV:CCW] (OTCQB:CCWOF), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Carnaby Resources [ASX:CNB], Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8], Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM], CBLT Inc. [TSXV:KBLT] (OTCPK:CBBLF), Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cruz Cobalt [CSE:CRUZ](OTCPK:BKTPF), Cudeco Ltd [ASX:CDU] [GR:AMR], DeepGreen Metals Inc. (TMC)/ Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation (SOAC), Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Fuse Cobalt Inc [CVE:FUSE] (OTCQB:FUSEF), Galileo [ASX:GAL], GME Resources [ASX:GME] (OTC:GMRSF), Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTC:HNLMF), Hylea Metals [ASX:HCO], IGO Ltd.[ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY), King's Bay Res (OTC:KBGCF) [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Metals X (ASX:MLX) (OTCPK:MLXEF), Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI], Mincor Resources (OTCPK:MCRZF) [ASX:MCR], Namibia Critical Metals [TSXV:NMI] (OTCPK:NMREF), Pacific Rim Cobalt [BOLT:CSE], PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), OreCorp [ASX:ORR], Power Americas Minerals [TSXV:PAM], Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) [ASX:PAN], Pioneer Resources Limited [ASX:PIO], Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) [ASX:PGM], Quantum Cobalt Corp [CSE:QBOT] GR:23BA] (OTCPK:BRVVF), Regal Resources, Resolution Minerals Ltd [ASX:RML], Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE], (OTCPK:SNNAF), and Victory Mines [ASX:VIC].

Conclusion

May saw cobalt prices lower and LME inventory about the same.

Highlights for the month were:

S&P Global Market Intelligence forecasts cobalt market to move into deficit from 2024.

Analysts at RBC say they expect cobalt prices to reach $28.50 a pound this year, and rise to $40 in 2024 as alternatives are expected to remain scarce.

Glencore boss warns of future China dominance in EVs. US and Europe risk being left behind unless they secure cobalt supplies for batteries.

BMI - European cobalt demand for transportation will increase by around six times from 2020 levels to 2025.

Sources: Glencore plans to restart operations at Mutanda in the DRC in H2 2022 ramping up production to 2025. Glencore & others pilot Re|Source, a blockchain solution for end-to-end cobalt traceability.

China Molybdenum reports record quarterly profits.

GEM: China's Lygend starts milestone nickel and cobalt project in Indonesia.

Nornickel's Board of Directors approves a buyback of its shares for a total amount of approximately USD 2 bn.

First Cobalt doubles its Idaho cobalt-copper land position. Refinery lender discussions for a US$45 million debt facility are advancing.

Jervois confirms discussions with U.S. Government for ICO financing.

Fortune Minerals - Whatì 'counting down the days' until Tłı̨chǫ Highway opening.

Cobalt Blue - Pilot plant operations commence.

Global Energy Metals closes tranche one of financing; prepares for inaugural drill campaign at Nevada-based copper cobalt nickel project.

As usual all comments are welcome.