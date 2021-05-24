Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) has been a long-term value creator which has a very good track record as the business itself has been tossed around quite a bit since the outbreak of the pandemic.

I have last looked at the shares in May 2020, as I thought it was time to clean up the portfolio, after shares had seen a bit too much momentum, after being regarded by the market as a pandemic play. At the time, shares rallied from the $150 mark early in 2020 to $200. At that time then the market was tanking and I feared that the Covid-19 induced momentum might be short-lived.

My call for caution was a bit premature as shares rallied to $240 in July but ever since have come down to $178 here. This negative 10% return (vs. shares trading at $200 in May 2020) is bad enough as it is, as notably the relative performance has been detrimental given the huge rally in equity markets, as all of this warrants an update on the investment thesis.

The Investment Case - Back To 2020

Clorox is a well-known household name, generating over $6 billion in sales ahead of the pandemic. Revenues are generated from cleaning products (home care, laundry, professional products), household products (bags, charcoal, cat litter), lifestyle products, and the international business. Its empire largely comprises number 1 and 2 brands, as the company is generally a leader in the markets in which it competes.

Given that its products includes wipes and premium trash bags, among others, it is safe to say that a great deal of its products were in huge demand following the outbreak of the pandemic, as cleaning efforts were intensified across the globe.

To understand where the company was standing at the get-go of the pandemic, it is important to understand that the company has a broken book year which ends in June. For the year ending in the calendar year 2019, Clorox reported a 1.5% increase in sales to $6.2 billion with growth entirely the result of some bolt-on M&A, as net earnings were reported at $820 million, equal to $6.32 per share.

The company guided for essentially largely flattish sales and actually a modest decline in earnings per share for 2020, yet this was ahead of the pandemic of course. In May 2020, the company posted third quarter sales up 15% and earnings up 31% as a result of the continued hoarding impact of the pandemic.

The company hiked the full-year guidance on the back of the stronger quarter, as the outlook basically implied that the best of the momentum might be a thing of the past already, with absolute increases in the fourth quarter of the year (second quarter of the calendar year) set to come down already.

While these results arguably boosted full-year earnings a bit, I found the move from $150 to $200 a bit too exaggerated. As I regarded the pandemic as a largely one-time impact, I found shares pricey from the start already, and I fully anticipated that the impact of Covid-19 would be rather short-lived. Short-lived in this context means that the elevation in earnings might be limited to a relatively short period of time, as a one- or two-year earnings boom is relatively short and limited given the move seen in the underlying share price.

Strong Operations

In the summer, it became apparent that the fourth quarter guidance was too conservative as fourth quarter sales rose 22%. As a result, full-year sales rose 8% to $6.7 billion as full-year earnings rose nearly 15% to $939 million, with diluted earnings essentially up a dollar to $7.36 per share.

With the gains only seen in the second half of the year, and the pandemic continuing, the outlook for 2021 was uncertain. The company guided for flat to modest growth in comparable sales and flattish earnings, although there was quite some uncertainty around this guidance.

First quarter sales growth of 27% was far stronger (again) than anticipated as the company updated the guidance, calling for high-single-digit increase in sales and earnings for the year. Second quarter sales grew by a similar 27% and while the company was lapping a stronger third and fourth quarter in terms of comparable sales growth, the full-year guidance was hiked again. Despite these results, released in February 2020, sales were back below the $200 mark already. The dynamic which I feared at the get-go of the pandemic, that of a short-term boost to earnings being extrapolated into the future, was realized by the market it seems.

Third quarter results were released on the final day of April as flattish organic sales are actually quite good as this is the quarter in which we are lapping the outbreak of the pandemic. Despite this result, adjusted earnings fell 14% to $1.62 per share as gross margins compressed more than 3 points, a big move amidst huge increases in commodity and shipping costs, as observed by so many companies in recent weeks.

While the company sticks to 10-13% revenue growth for this year to roughly $7.5 billion, it cut the midpoint of the adjusted earnings guidance to $7.55 per share. This is up just twenty cents from the 2020 number, but moreover is a sixty cent reduction from the outlook provided alongside the second quarter, indicating how much of a surprise the move has been and how big the increase in commodity pricing has been.

A Final Word

At this moment, shares are back to $180 per share as net debt has been cut a bit to the $2.0 billion mark which makes that leverage ratios are very much under control with earnings seen around $950 million, as the EBITDA metric is far greater of course.

If we consider the $7.50 per share number to be more realistic, earnings multiple come in around 24 times. Of course there is a big boost (to the tune) of around a dollar as a result of the pandemic, as downside could be seen from both the pandemic ending and the impact of high inflation in terms of commodity costs, which was clearly a big issue in the past quarter, and the current quarter.

Working with a reasonable earnings range between $7.00 and $7.50 per share and recognizing that interest rates have cranked up a bit in recent months, I still think that Clorox still deserves a premium vs. the market multiple given the long-term track record, defensive qualities, and reasonable leverage position.

While I am compelled to see shares have come down to levels at $177 here, which is a big pullback from last year's highs, I am hoping to buy this long-term quality name on some further dips. Perhaps if inflation scares push shares down towards the $160 mark, I consider those levels at which I look to gradually start initiating a small position.