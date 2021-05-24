Photo by Nikolay Pandev/E+ via Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic has been marked by excess mortality and widespread business closures. As a result, the pandemic has also put a large strain on insurance companies - who have had to make a higher degree of payouts than in normal times.

Recent Performance

Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREF) saw a sharp drop in price at the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, with the stock slowly making a recovery since then:

Source: investing.com

With reinsurance being Swiss Re's largest business segment in terms of net premiums earned, this segment was particularly hit by the effects of COVID-19.

As the world's largest health and life reinsurer - excess mortality across the US, England and Wales led to significantly higher insurance payouts than in normal times. In addition, business closures during this period also meant a higher proportion of payouts.

Source: Swiss Re Annual Results 2020

When analysing Q1 2021 performance, we see that the company made a recovery in net income to $333 million for this quarter. However, the company also estimates that in the absence of COVID-19 - net income would have come in at $843 million (excluding estimated tax impacts or impact of reserves for claims relating to COVID-19).

Source: Swiss Re News Release Q1 2021

When analysing by segment, we see that Life & Health Reinsurance still came in at a loss of $184 million.

Source: Swiss Re News Release Q1 2021

However, it is notable that the estimated net income excluding COVID-19 would still have come in at substantially less than that of Property & Casualty Reinsurance - which may reflect the fact that insurance claims across the L&H segment may be higher in any case during the winter months, due to a trend of excess mortality during this period.

When analysing the company's balance sheet, we see that long-term debt is up by just over 14% in 2020 from the previous year:

Source: Swiss Re 2020 Financial Statements

Additionally, cash and cash equivalents were down by just over 27%.

Source: Swiss Re 2020 Financial Statements

In this regard, the drop in net income has impacted cash flow to some degree. However, the rebound in net income is encouraging given that the pandemic is still ongoing - and should the company continue to see a recovery in this regard, then I expect that cash flow will also rebound.

Industry Prospects

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on insurance companies - Swiss Re not being an exception. However, the current crisis has highlighted the need for adequate insurance during times like these.

This can only be a positive for the insurance industry going forward - and a possible by-product of COVID-19 could be an increased demand for insurance products in the future.

For Q1 2021, we see that over 90% of the total claims made were across the Mortality segment - with the majority from L&H Reinsurance. COVID-19 has understandably led to a much higher claim rate than in normal times - particularly as mortality rates among the United States and United Kingdom are amongst the highest in the world.

In the future, individuals and businesses will be keen to safeguard against the impact of another health crisis. Accordingly, it is likely that we will see further insurance demand and increased revenue from premiums.

Even with net income remaining below estimated levels in the absence of COVID-19, net premiums earned across P&C Reinsurance were up by nearly 6% and that of L&H Reinsurance were up by over 13%.

According to a report by McKinsey & Company, in spite of a decade of declining profitability for life insurers, emerging markets in Asia now account for half of the global premium growth.

Currently, Asia accounts for 20% of the total premiums by region. Should the size of this market grow as expected, then this is an encouraging sign and would further diversify the company's dependence on the Americas and EMEA:

Source: Swiss Re Annual Results 2020

While US Life insurance and annuity premium growth had slowed to 1.2% in 2019, the McKinsey report also illustrates that developing economies now account for 84 percent of individual annuities contribution - with quite significant growth over the past 10 years.

Source: McKinsey & Company - The future of life insurance

In spite of the pressures placed on the industry by COVID-19 - I anticipate that recent events, coupled with the growth we are seeing in Asia - may actually revitalise the industry this decade.

Swiss Re: Risks and Valuation

According to S&P Global, Swiss Re continues to dominate as the top global reinsurance firm globally - based on the latest available data - with the company leading the way among large firms in terms of net reinsurance premiums written.

Source: S&P Global - Global Reinsurance Highlights 2020

In this regard, the company is clearly in a good position to capitalise on a rebound in market growth going forward.

That said, we see that among the credit ratings awarded to the top 20 companies - that of Swiss Re was awarded a negative outlook and a rating of AA-.

Even though an insurance company can become one of the largest in terms of premiums written, the ultimate measure of profitability is whether the company takes in more in premiums than it ultimately pays out in claims.

Source: Swiss Re 2020 Financial Statements

Looking at the liability section of the company's balance sheet once again, we see that unpaid claims and claim adjustment expenses were up by just over 12%.

While a greater number of unpaid claims could be expected due to a higher total number of claims during COVID-19 - a continued rise in this figure would be cause for concern. Insurance companies are largely ranked by customers in terms of claims paid - and a higher degree of unpaid claims due to financial pressure could undermine confidence in the company and lead to Swiss Re ultimately underwriting a lower number of premiums going forward. This is likely one of the most significant risk factors that the company faces at this time.

When looking at relevant ratios for an insurance company, we see that the price to book ratio is just below 1, which would suggest that the company seems fairly valued at this time. Although, it is noteworthy that the P/B ratio is still trading at higher levels than pre-2019 - indicating that the stock is still likely to be more expensive than in previous years.

Source: YCharts.com

Additionally, we also see that return on equity dipped into the red after 2020 and has yet to recover.

Source: YCharts.com

As mentioned, returns across the reinsurance sector have been subpar over the last decade. While there could be significant growth ahead for the industry as we head further into the 2020s, ROE needs to rebound significantly to justify longer-term upside for the stock.

Conclusion

Swiss Re - like other insurers - has taken a financial hit due to COVID-19. However, growth across developing markets, coupled with signs of increased demand for insurance products post-COVID-19 looks encouraging for the industry.

However, Swiss Re ultimately needs to see a strong recovery in return on equity to justify further long-term upside. Should the company be able to take advantage of a broader rebound in the industry - then we could see growth from here. Until this occurs, I take the view that the stock is likely to continue trading in a stationary manner for the time being.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.