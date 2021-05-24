Datadog Inc.'s (DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Presents at JPMorgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference - Transcript

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) JPMorgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 24, 2021 9:30 AM ET

Olivier Pomel - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan

Sterling Auty

Hi great. Thanks everyone for joining us. My name is Sterling Auty. I’m the software analyst here at JPMorgan. Thank you for joining us for our 48th Annual, I can’t believe that’s 48, and I think I’ve been involved in 18 of them already, Technology, Media and Communications Conference. Kicking off this track, we have Olivier Pomel, who is CEO and Co-Founder of Datadog. Ollie, thanks for joining us, we really appreciate it.

Olivier Pomel

Thanks for having me.

Sterling Auty

Listen, just to get started, maybe from the highest level, give us just a brief overview of Datadog, what you provide and where you compete, those that, and I’m sure that’s still up to you that may be are not as familiar with your company.

Olivier Pomel

Sure yes. So you know, what we do is, provide observability and [indiscernible]. By the way if you can overhear the toddler in the next room, I apologize for that, just going around here.

Sterling Auty

As a father of four, we’ve all been there, and if you hear my golden retrievers barking in the background, same thing.

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So as I was saying, we do observability analytics for application as an infrastructure that run in cloud environments, and the good news is that basically every single company big and small is ongoing the cloud migration at this point, so we sell to engineers. We start serving enterprises when they get to initial footprints in the cloud and then we grow with them to serve all of their observability needs across faster monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management and now security as well, security monitoring.

Sterling Auty

All right, fantastic. And just as we get started here, I should have started with my, in my little intro, on your screen you should see a little button where you can actually ask a question that will be digitally delivered to me. As I go along, I will incorporate questions from the audience, so feel free to please enter your questions there.

So with compute workloads moving to the cloud, do you feel like we’re still in the early days of those cloud workloads being implemented or instrumented I should say, with even things like your infrastructure solution which is kind of the core of where you guys started?

Olivier Pomel

Yes, so just to backtrack a bit, and as I mentioned earlier, we start with customers as they were initially still scaling in the cloud and then we go with them as they move more and more workload. So to a large extent we track our customers’ cloud migration. I think it is still very early in this cloud migration. The most companies still have the bulk of their systems in legacy IT and on-prem environments and in parallel this cloud of migration was happening as a broader digital transformation.

And so what’s interesting to understand there is that, when you think of digital transformation the footprints and the impacts of these applications, we’re going to a world where DD is a lot larger, it gets a lot more footprint, a lot more impact. So instead of being a transition and migration from 1-to-1, it’s a migration from 1 to 10 or 1 to 100, so it is going to be very interesting to see [indiscernible].

I would say also that mostly speaking about Datadog, we are still it is fairly early in our go to market, so we’re not at scale in all segments and all geographies. So, for example, we're barely started in government [ph] at this point. So, generally speaking about the market, very early, and more specifically about that or even earlier. So we're basically at a stage where we're investing as much as we can and we see a lot of growth ahead.

Sterling Auty

How about when you think about your APM solutions, what about penetration there in terms of those workloads into the cloud and your penetration in terms of instrumentation of those solutions?

Olivier Pomel

Yes so, I would say it's even a bit earlier than infrastructure, before we say it is a product that's more recent for us. It's only a few years old at this point, even though it's already got scale and selling very fast. I would say if you were to compare the adoption trends of our various products and if you think of the three largest products we’ve already sold so far, and one is Infrastructure monitoring, one is APM and one is log management.

Infrastructure monitoring tends to track the cloud migration pretty closely. APM tends to start a bit more slowly and have a longer fuse, because you actually need those applications to get some scale to be instrumented to appear in the APM, and the log management one can be a bit lumpier because companies can switch everything to a new log [ph] from one day to the next and that gives us a lot of growth in fact very quickly with some of the customers.

When you think of the target for APM in terms of the penetration, it's a lot higher in this new digital and cloud world than it is in the traditional Gartner [ph] quotes, 5% of workloads being instrumented is APM, that's actually what we see today is already a bit higher than that, in terms of what we see at more customers and it's growing very steadily. So overall, early on in Infrastructure, a lot more growth in the destination where APM is going to be fairly central to businesses.

Sterling Auty

Do you think that there's a big difference in the size of the overall opportunity in terms of revenue opportunity, infrastructure versus, APM versus logging, there are some of the other newer areas?

Olivier Pomel

No, we think of those in general, so we don't try to slice and dice too much with observability because we think quite a bit is going to be fungible [ph] in the end. So even though we all think in terms of the existing categories, for a customer it doesn't really matter if they solve a problem using something that's part of the infrastructure products or part of their log management products or part of the APM products and they become more and more interconnected.

That being said, we do three categories you can think of them as being of roughly equivalent sizes and the infrastructure probably is a little bigger, but give or take, there's a similar magnitude. When you think of the other categories with entrants that we started developing products in security, security monitoring and protection, and that market, even of themselves you can think of it as being a similar of magnitude and as the observability as a whole in the long term. So that's what we think about these wise [ph] components.

Sterling Auty

You know, one of the questions I get from investors is they're trying to figure out the competitive moats and the long-term competitive advantages, which one's harder? So, you know what, as you think back in the development, if you had to start again, which of the solutions is the most challenging and why?

Olivier Pomel

Well, if I had to start again and we would do it the same way. I think, I don’t know if it was timing or lot -- as we get the mix right from the beginning. And the way we’ve done that is, we’ve built a product that was, one to get as much data from as many different data sources as possible, which means it was very easy to open it to more use cases as we grew, but also we build a product that was, we could see from day one to be adopted by as many users as possible with any company. So we didn't build it for high specialists who need to be heavily trained, we built it so that all of the 5000 [ph] engineers can spend their day basically into products.

And so, when we combine those two things, we get that out from all those different places and thanks to our infrastructure product will be deployed it everywhere. And in fact we get used by every single engineer every single day. That's what gives us the competitive moats and that’s what gives us all that surface of contact with our customers. And it's sort of a bigger and bigger problem for them over time, and grow, and that's what we've probably got the past few years since we've taken the company public, is that we can actually solve more problems, build more products and get those products to be adopted without any friction by our customers.

Sterling Auty

So, if you look at the infrastructure in particular, one of the worries is that geez, why don't the cloud providers themselves, the AWS, Azures, et cetera, have capabilities, and I find that maybe smaller companies when they first move to the cloud, maybe they'll use that, but why aren't they a bigger competitive threat as companies get larger?

Olivier Pomel

Yes, so I mean they've always had these consoles and these things that live inside of the clouds, and this has been the history in general for service providers, ever since there have been service providers. I would say there's at least one structural reason why it makes sense to go to a company like Datadog to do this, and that's most companies will have several service providers, they will have hybrid deployments where they use a few clouds, but also maybe they have some on-premise deployments. And they actually don't want to be to run those things in different ways depending on where they run. So that gives them the independence and the, I would say the cross cutting integration that they need. And in general, even if our providers say they're going to give access one time [ph] of the fees, they tend to be very myopic to the thinks they build themselves.

And that goes not only for the services they operate, say for example if you AWS are going to be myopic to versus Azure, but also to the software that runs on those services, because not all the software actually, a very small fraction of the software you run in a cloud provider has been developed by the cloud provider. So that's, I would say one structural reason.

I would say more, practically in terms of how we run the companies, when you think of the way the cloud providers are structured and the problems are solved, they end up being built to create all those APIs and let the customers act as the glue in the middle of it, invested the way their teams are structured internally, we are the opposite. Our job is to actually take all of those different pieces and bring them together and think something that is consistent and makes sense, and make it as accessible as possible to as many users as possible. It's a fairly different job from all other cloud providers. So they will keep providing building blocks, and we keep integrating those building blocks, but in terms of solving the end-to-end problem we are very differentiating in what is do.

Sterling Auty

Is there, when you look at, we're seeing customers that to your point, that piece installed in private cloud but have pieces in multiple cloud vendors. Is it important to give like a single pane of glass where you can almost red light, green light, across all of your infrastructure in those environments, is that something that is a priority for customers and not really is it still kind of managed, a little bit more granular there?

Olivier Pomel

Well it's important because it reduces complexity, and at the end of the day, every single customer is on the race against complexity, it is there, as their businesses become more digital then they are building more applications to have more scale in those applications, have more engineers, and make more changes more quickly, and as a result that complexity is showing up. So our job is to reduce this complexity for them.

And you can see that complexity when it comes to operating and building software. You can also see when it comes to securing the applications, that's even harder, and that's where the, we said is the next frontier in the race against complexity.

Sterling Auty

Got it. Let's switch over and talk a little bit about APM in terms of what's kind of the competitive dynamics or what's the competitive advantage? Because it feels like APM is one of those that takes a little bit longer to mature to get deeper knowledge and capabilities within each of the development languages, well you tell me, is that the right way to look at it or is there something different that really kind of drives?

Olivier Pomel

I mean, look to -- for APM it is typically easy to have a product that has a very narrow applicability, so basically you deal with a specific version of a specific language for a certain class of companies. You can do something that's very useful fairly quickly. It's very hard and it takes a lot a time to actually make that work across all of the languages and all of the runtimes and all of the types of customers and classes of problems. And as it turns out, the large enterprises [ph] end up having a collection of just about everything, so they need products that are broad, that work with all of their environments, so that can make sense and for the promise of getting complexity to be fulfilled for them.

So I would say, over the past many years now we've actually been developing and investing in the APM product. We've taken it over time from a product that was fantastic but had no replicability to a product today that is still fantastic, but now works for just about every single situation or business we come across.

Sterling Auty

So how -- that says a lot, because I think it changes the competitive dynamics in terms of how customers will look at you relative to Dynatrace, correct?

Olivier Pomel

So, when I am speaking to specific competitors, I think the product we sent in the -- actually the last running call is that the product is very much here today. It's a product that is at a significant scale that is growing very fast. We had this close in the last earnings call. If you combine our APM and Log products they are adding more ARR in the last quarter then whole company did a year before, so this speaks of the scale and the success. And if you also look at the gross retention of those products, like the gross retention of the APM products individually is about the same as the gross retention of the company as a whole which is in the mid to high 90s. So this tells you those products are mature and sticky and they actually bring a lot of bang to our customers.

Sterling Auty

Security is one of the modules and newer areas, what is it that you provide today in security and where do you envision kind of directionally taking Datadog?

Olivier Pomel

Yes, the security right now it's a real investment in something we are building, so it's not a meaningful part of our revenue today, although it is growing very quickly and we're very happy with the traction of the security products. But today we're in a mode where we're trying to make those products really excellent with a fairly narrow applicability still you know -- similarly to what is called earlier for APM. And we are in a situation where when it comes to getting commercially adopted by customers we're going from the customer pool as opposed to pushing it ourselves.

The products we have today handle a few different areas of security. When you think there's a few building blocks, you need to have a credible cloud security offering. The first one is system of record analysis which is our security monitoring product that does threat detection and is -- we are building it as a seam, basically it's not the full seam yet, but it's – you can put it as a cloud component to the seam in the future.

There is another building block which is Infrastructure Security and we have two different products there, one that secures the actual workloads, one that looks at the track compliance and posture, necessary [ph] posture. And then there is a third area which is application security and for that we have actually announced an acquisition two quarters ago that we’re in the process of integrating today, which is going on to be full screen [ph] and that does security identification. And what's very interesting with it is that it's a security product that plugs into the application exactly the same way the APM does. So, for us it's a very, very straightforward extension of what we have today and it's a way for us to bring security to our customers with very, very little friction.

Sterling Auty

We’ve got a question from investor here that just wants to understand how those security products compared to CrowdStrike in terms of securing the workloads?

Olivier Pomel

So this is a great question. So we are in completely different space. So we are not dealing with endpoints. We are dealing with cloud application, so a production application security in the cloud. So we're not going after the corporate market. We think by the way the corporate market is mostly fully assigned today, so we view it as a -- everybody who got a seam for their -- what's happening on their corporate environments and their emails and things like that and we are not trying to disrupt that. We're trying to go after the cloud environments which are production applications and this is fairly new, there's no winning product there. There's no specifically Wild West and it's completely open, and within that market is going to reach some form of maturity in the next few years and what we're doing today is we're building to have our products ready for when that's the case.

Sterling Auty

I think -- so the heart of the -- this person's question is, CrowdStrike also talks about a big part of their growth is actually securing the cloud workloads themselves and not corporate endpoints. So, if you have an application or you know virtual machine running in the cloud that they would actually be inside that instance protecting it.

Olivier Pomel

Yes.

Sterling Auty

Do you want to be the malware protection inside or -- because I think this is an area that investors to your point, it is so very new in terms of cloud security, we’re still trying to figure out what's what versus you know on-premise people are going to say, oh you've got firewalls, you’ve got endpoint. The cloud part I think is still very under -- misunderstood.

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So I would say the way we present what we do to you, bit more idea of how we differentiate from the rest is that our goal is to bring together security operations and development and unify these three teams approach to building and securing a cloud. We think the biggest problem with security there is that those teams don’t speak and we actually think that is very similar to what was the case between Devenox [ph]. Now 10 years ago when we started Datadog and that problem was that solving [ph] issue. So that's where we start. With – our strength is that developers and operations folks are on a product all day long. And all of them are on our products all day long.

So, if we can weave the security use cases into what it is they're doing all day long in there, we can solve that problem. And that's fairly different to what you'd expect from a malware management platform like developers and operations folks are not on the malware management platform all day long. So, the kind of problems you will solve from that perspective are going to be fairly different from the ones that we can solve at Datadog with our integrated platform.

Sterling Auty

There's an awful lot of marketing and press around CPSM, so you know the cloud posture, the configuration management, it feels like there's a ton of companies that are offering something. Do you think that's actually going to be a big area in terms of an important revenue generator because so many companies are doing it, it becomes a checkbox and all the value comes in that holistic approach that you just described?

Olivier Pomel

Well I think the comment you made that at last pretty much all the business were in right [ph]. So, we when we started the company with Infrastructure monitoring and when I was fundraising for Datadog in 2010-2011, any time I said Infrastructure monitoring the sentence that would come back was no product market because there was so many different companies and when you look at the marketing websites of everyone it looks like everybody is doing the same thing.

The way it is, there's a difference between having saying you have [indiscernible] website and actually delivering on that value and having everybody use it and that changes. And I think our ability at Datadog is to do that and that is built into the -- it comes from the two things I mentioned earlier, which are, we build to be deployed everywhere and that's what we achieve with our Infrastructure monitoring product and build to be used by absolutely every engineer every single day. This is how we get to it.

Sterling Auty

One of the other questions that came then from an investor and again just as a reminder, there's an ask a question button on your screen. You could just click there to enter questions that will come to me live. Just very generically when you look across your solutions especially infrastructure, what kind of mode does Datadog have?

Olivier Pomel

Well I think there's a couple of things, I mean the -- again looking back at what I just said, the fact we get deployed everywhere and that we get used by everyone, nobody actually replicates that. It is a key differentiator and it has to be, it has to do not only with the way our product is built as a broad data integration platform first, but also as the way because that is also the where the company is getting scale. When you think of getting used by everyone or getting adopted by everyone very easily without special services, we actually build our company so that we serve very wide customer base.

We have -- we serve everyone from individuals and students the compares anything on one side, all the way up to the largest enterprises that they are more than $10 million a year and we have everything in between. And obviously the bulk of our revenue as we discussed before comes from the larger customers. Right?

So the bottom half of our customers only account for few percent of our total revenue. But the reason we serve them is that they pull us toward simplicity. They keep our products in a usable menu models [ph] which means that those same new models in large enterprises can get to use our products on their own, they can adopt it. And we can in the end get the full value [indiscernible] to these enterprises for that reason.

So, that’s the, I would say the core differentiator in the way we build our product and the way we build our company. In addition to that, because we are fully SaaS, we have incredible access to the data basically that our customers send us. So, we can use it to train algorithm and get smarter and smarter over time, you know which is one way we will be innovating and building more and more for those customers.

Sterling Auty

Let's switch over and talk a little bit about some of the growth drivers. How should we be thinking about the growth from here split between new logos, existing customers using more as well as cross sell, upsell and two additional modules?

Olivier Pomel

So, the way -- every single quarter when we talk about our results, the picture is fairly similar in that about one-third of the growth comes from new logos and about two-thirds come from existing customers and their growth of the products that they had [indiscernible] the past. But you have to keep in mind that every single product, even we add new products for existing customer, that product is going to start small and is going to grow over time. So our model is heavily land and expand [ph].

Sterling Auty

So heavily, I’m sorry, say that last part again.

Olivier Pomel

Heavily land and expand.

Sterling Auty

Absolutely. So how often I guess what's kind of the catalyst for that expansion? Where do you see, when -- how frequently does a customer come back and what are they saying, oh I need more because of this?

Olivier Pomel

So the main catalyst like the broadest catalyst is digital transformation and cloud migration. And that's what is going to drive our customers moving more and more of their infrastructures and application and they are from whatever they have in their legacy data centers to this cloud environment. And by the way to a large extent we can fully control that rate of migration, like this is a broader industry trend, you know which last year led to a surprising Q2 where the growth was slower than we thought as everybody was scrambling at the beginning of the pandemic. But as I said earlier, we are still very early in this transition. We think it's actually a transition that we haven't seen since the industrial revolution and I think we are sort of at the very beginning of it. So we see that continuing for many, many years.

Beyond that, as I just said earlier, we have this position where we are having incredible surface of contact with our customers, where we deployed everywhere, where we get all the signals from them and we use lot of their engineers. So it's only logical for us to solve the bigger and bigger problem over time. So, as these customers realize, hey we will solve the problem understanding our networks or hey, we also need to understand the behaviors of our users. Well, hey we want to understand the security threats that we would like to expand our application. They naturally come to us to expand and add up more products from us.

Sterling Auty

When we talked about the beginning of the pandemic, I think we talked about it at that time as overages.

Olivier Pomel

Yes.

Sterling Auty

But to your point, I think overages normalize, what have you seen? What are overages and have they normalized and can that be something that we see pop back up?

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So, we don’t have to have a concept of overages. We have a lot of usage, but the usage is actually recurring in nature, you know like when you think of overages you think I went over my plan, I need to reduce. In our case the usage it all relates to things that are going to come back in the future, I know their cloud consistencies that are out there, applications that have been deployed and things like that. So, what we do see though is that the usage is growing in ways that is not necessarily planned.

Nobody understands ahead of time and at which speed, at which rate they are going to move into the cloud environments and pretty much systematically all customers are going to end up coming when they start this migration and then they are going to outgrow their commitments and that we too commit of the time [ph]. That’s what we are seeing throughout the history of the company. What did happen in the last year is that the growth itself slowed down as opposed to keep into the rate it had had historically and then we accelerated after Q2.

Sterling Auty

Got it. Question from investor, wants to know what trends have you seen in pricing, and maybe I’ll add on to that, is there any difference in pricing trends across the different areas of Infrastructure, APM versus Log.

Olivier Pomel

I mean overall we -- there haven't been any changes in pricing and when we keep track of the what we track for there's no pressure [indiscernible] that one I can give you there and point you back to the gross retention numbers and that leave either room for physical disruption there. The thing I will say though is that when you think of the past of the business that are price per gigabytes or things like that, right? It's guaranteed that in 10 years in 20 years from now the volumes are going to be orders of magnitude more than that, many of those are magnitude more and where those are priced are going to be different, there's no way around it.

So the way we see it is, be it a price per gigabyte are going to go downward time, but the wallet share of the customers are going to go up as the footprint and the impact of this application goes up. The way we think about our pricing and packaging is that it has to align with the value of customers [indiscernible] and our job is to deliver more and more and more value, so we basically get a larger share of their spend.

Sterling Auty

So, how has if at all changes in pricing from like Splunk and from New Relic, two very different parts of the market in terms of what they’re offering, but how would those changes impact your business, if at all, even just the conversations with customers?

Olivier Pomel

So there’s no impact that we can tell today, there’s just no -- I would say no more impact that, what you get every year when you have conversation with customers, or where you get competition and things like that, so about just one and the same. As far as our business is concerned, like we haven’t changed anything. And the way we think about it, though is not in terms of what computers are doing today, but in terms of where the market is going and where do we want to be 10 years from now and how do we get there. So the pricing is not the determining factor in those decisions.

Sterling Auty

Back in the fall, you had announced the partnership with Microsoft, how is that progressing and what do you expect to, culminate [ph] from that arrangement.

Olivier Pomel

So it’s progressing. I think we -- it is almost live. There’s still a few things that need to be added, and technically a lot of it is live and we have great proof points from customers. It’s exciting for us, because historically, the Azure environment was not the one that we added the most value, because we shoot it back at Azure in the early days was very Microsoft centric and you probably didn’t need Datadog to get to monitor your SharePoint on Azure. But this is changing very quickly that the Azure platform is not turning into a really general purpose, cloud platform that is adopted as an equivalent to the AWS and GCPs of the world.

And so for us, it’s an occasion to really get deeper into that ecosystem and be a first class citizen on the Azure platform. We -- there’s a lot that we can do for it. For us, it’s all upside and it’s not something that’s baked into any of one ours. But we see a lot of potential upside and we have great proof points from the early customers that have been disintegration [ph].

Sterling Auty

Do you think that will allow you to get an outsized market share for the Azure platform, because of that relationship?

Olivier Pomel

Well, it’s what we’re looking for, right so yes. We always want outsized market share and we’re --I think, at the end of the day, this has to come from having the easiest, the best experience for customers. We did see, though, I mean, we actually talked about a few of those on the last earnings call, we do have customers that even if they don’t go for the specific Azure integration to get Datadog, are extremely happy to see us being a first class citizen in Azure, as it aligns with their strategic plans to have Azure as being their first cloud and the others as being their secondary clouds. So we’ve mentioned a supermarket chain, I think on the last call. There’s others in that situation, where we’re very happy with that.

Sterling Auty

You mentioned, you announced last quarter that your head of sales had decided to take a long needed rest after I think being out on the road for 27 years. What changes do you see happening in kind of the go-to-market? And how do you minimize any type of disruptions go through management changes?

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So we’re not actually looking to make any drastic changes. From where I stand, we have a great team, we have a great process. We’re growing very fast and we’re doing so with an efficiency that few companies have when it comes to going to market. Really, what we’re shooting for is scaling the team. So we need to -- there are still many more areas, geographies, segments, where we need to get to initial scale and the ones who will have initial scale was tending to scale that up. So there is still a lot of work there in terms of getting to fully going to -- getting to market and that’s our focus at this point.

Sterling Auty

And does that actually open up an opportunity in terms of the type of people that you might bring in to help scale that out that maybe have different experiences to maybe build that presence in some of those geographies? And, along those lines, what would be the priorities in terms of those international geographies issue?

Olivier Pomel

Yes. So there’s plenty of opportunities, right? I mean, we’re growing the team, we already have, I would say fairly differentiated approach to go-to-market. And various people inside the company are involved in that, including our new hire new CEO, Adam Blitzer, who’s helping with some of those functions.

So in terms of the geographies, and the segments, we’re going after, government for us is a brand new deal. We have very little going on there. And we’ve been investing in building the, in getting through FedRAMP, and things like that, we’re still waiting for FedRAMP moderate [ph] certification that should hopefully come soon. And there are just a few more that we want to do after that. So that’s one of the major ones that we built. But then, this coverage we need everywhere. I just want every single team, every single team’s main objective across the world is hiring.

Sterling Auty

All right, so we’ve got just over a minute or so left here. The one question I get from investors consistently, I wondered if you could answer for us is, I get this comment that you’re a mid-market vendor. You’re not an enterprise vendor? How would you answer that? Do you think you’re an enterprise vendor or mid-market vendor or both?

Olivier Pomel

Well, so here’s what I would say. If you look at our business, roughly speaking, like with a healthy margin of error, we’re about a third in SMB mid-market and large enterprise. And the cut-offs for us are mid-market starts at 1000 employees and large enterprise starts at 5000 employees, so most of the other companies you might call a mid-market enterprise basically. So when you do the math, our 1000 plus employee business is about the same size as any of the competition and is growing significantly faster.

In fact, if you look at last quarter, we probably added more AR in that 1000 plus category than anybody else in the field in the whole business. So I’m confident that we’re a business that while we serve all kinds of customer, also serve the most efficiently the largest enterprises, and we’re the ones that deliver the most value for them and in the end, we want to be able to have the outsize share of market for that part of the market as well.

Sterling Auty

Fantastic, and with that you hit the mark right on the spot. Ollie, thanks for joining us. We really appreciate it. Stay safe, stay healthy and we’ll talk to you soon. Thanks.

Olivier Pomel

Thank you

