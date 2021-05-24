Investment case

One of my SA subscribers suggested I should take a look at a small Chinese company named Recon Technology (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:RCON). Just like with Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) that I covered recently, the share price of Recon Technology as well as the trading volume have risen significantly without any significant news. The latter's valuation stands at $171.5 million as of the time of writing.

Recon Technology has partnerships with some large oil and gas companies, but its revenues are low and the business is unprofitable. Looking at the fundamentals, I think this one is a sell.

Overview of the business

Recon Technology describes itself as China's first NASDAQ-listed non-state-owned oil and gas field service company. It offers specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services and its customers include Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

(Source: Recon Technology)

Recon Technology also owns a 51% stake in Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology, which has a refueling mobile application named DT Refuel. As of January 2021, FGS' system had more than 5.1 million registered users.

On May 18, Recon Technology announced that it plans to set foot into the renewable energy sector. The company will explore various renewable energy technologies, including energy storage, micro-grids, energy management, and blockchain-based energy trading.

So, it sounds like Recon Technology has a lot going for it, right? Well, you wouldn't think so by looking at its financial results. In H2 2020, Recon Technology generated revenues of just $3.9 million, down 17.2% year-on-year. It ended the period in the red once again and I think its G&A expenses are high for a company of this size.

(Source: Recon Technology)

I think that the employee structure of Recon Technology looks concerning. As of June 2020, less than 20% of the staff were involved in procurement and production. In comparison, the senior management, HR and administration, and finance teams accounted for over 37% of the staff.

(Source: Recon Technology)

Looking at the balance sheet, there are more red flags. Total assets stood at just $36.4 million as of December and there were barely any long-term assets. Note that the investment in unconsolidated entity line includes a 43% interest in Future Gas Station as the deal for an additional 8% stake was closed in February 2021.

(Source: Recon Technology)

Recon Technology is unprofitable and had an accumulated deficit of $29.5 million as of December. So how come the stockholders' equity is improving?

(Source: Recon Technology)

The answer to this question is stock dilution, which is usually another red flag for potential investors.

Between FY16 and FY20, both ending June 30, the share count more than tripled. By December 2020, the number of shares outstanding had increased to 8,416,721.

(Source: Recon Technology)

Valuation

In my view, Recon Technology is a small and unprofitable company with a small asset base and I think the business isn't worth much in its current state. It has some notable clients, but its revenues aren't growing and G&A expenses are large for such a small company. So, why has its market capitalization grown to $171.5 million as of the time of writing? I have no idea.

Looking at the share trading activity, it seems that the volume and the share price started taking off around March 22. Since April 13, the daily trading volume has decreased significantly.

(Source: TradingView)

I find the March 22 trading volume of 7.09 million shares confusing, considering that this is equal to over 80% of the company's shares outstanding. As of June, no one held over 10% of the share capital (page 66 here).

Also, there was no significant news around March 22. There was no catalyst for the sharp share price increase.

Like Moxian, Recon Technology seems to be relatively popular among retail investors and traders on several online platforms such as twitter, and Stocktwits. On YouTube, the company is being covered by several channels including The Laptop Legend, Alex Winkler, Money Maker - Avi Lev, aDudemanbro investments, and Mr. Dividend Investor - Let's Talk About Stocks. However, only a video of The Laptop Legend has over 2k views and it's from February 2021, long before the March 22 spike. There is a theory that the notorious r/WallStreetBets subreddit was behind the share price increase. But the only post about the company over there is from eight years ago.

Overall, I doubt that retail investors and traders account for a significant part of the trading volume.

Investor takeaway

In my view, Recon Technology is significantly overvalued and investors can take advantage of this by shorting the shares. According to data from Fintel, the short borrow fee rate stands at 13.64% as of the time of writing. This is a bit high, but sadly there are no put options available for this company.

There are several red flags here, including a history of stock dilution, and an unusual employee structure, with less than 20% of staff involved in procurement and production.

I think the major risk for the bear case is if Recon Technology manages to turn the fortunes of its business and becomes profitable, but I find this highly unlikely.