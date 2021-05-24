Photo by da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) has finally posted its holdings. They launched at the tail end of March and I've been anxiously awaiting an update on their positions. Today we are going to be going over how the fund is positioned broadly, and take a dive into all of the fund's top ten holdings. A lot of them I am not familiar with and is exactly what I was hoping for.

However, I would also like to note that since the fund's launch - the type of holdings that the fund has been invested in has been under intense pressure. The growth-oriented portfolio has been pretty much in sell-off mode. Comparing the fund to the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (QQQ) - it becomes even more clear the pain the holdings have been under.

Data by YCharts

The decline of BIGZ since its launch at this time has largely come in the last couple of weeks with just a few days where the selling pressure was the most intense. Despite this, the fund has begun trading at a premium. In fact, the premium even touched nearly 15% before descending lower. As of the last closing, the premium still stood at 9.23%. So overall, I'd say it was a successful launch - just what they were investing in hasn't been working out for such a short time that it has been trading anyway.

As we've discussed in a recent article on avoiding CEF IPOs, we know that it has much more to do with the environment of the launch rather than the actual IPO having a negative effect. That being said, we found that over the last 30 CEF IPOs, the majority have been negative after 2, 3, 6 and 12 month periods.

Unfortunately, it looks like BIGZ will be set to join that list of decliners when we revisit that subject. However, that is a different subject - I wanted to discuss more of what the fund is holding. Despite the declines since its launch, I'm still quite excited about the fund. I would add more should shares begin trading at a discount or the portfolio moves even lower from here to a 20% decline.

(Source)

About The Fund

The fund seeks a different approach than what is available in the market right now. This includes;

"Exposure to innovative companies with above-average earnings growth potential"

"Mid- and small-cap companies that are seeking to reshape industries"

"Expanded opportunities into private markets and IPOs"

"Potential for attractive total return and income in a limited-term structure"

The objective of the fund is to "provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation."

By focusing on the mid and small-cap stock equities, we can gather that their distribution will consist heavily on capital appreciation. This isn't unique to growth stocks but is even more prominent in small and mid-cap equities. Additionally, they will be intending to invest up to 25% in private investments - those too generally don't pay any dividends.

Of course, this is all pretty familiar as it is similar to BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ). BSTZ being BlackRock's tech-focused growth fund, which also includes private investments.

One reason I wanted to point this out is that with such declines so far, they will probably start off at a very conservative distribution amount. Meaning I wouldn't be surprised if they start in the 4 to 5% yield range. Based on the $17.99 NAV right now that could work out to around $0.06 per month or $0.075.

However, it was another tough day for tech with the NASDAQ down over 2.5% today. On occasion, BIGZ's NAV has declined over 4% on these sorts of wild days. Therefore, it could be even lower than my initial estimates.

Total managed assets of the fund amount to $4,372,480,159. So a fairly sizeable fund. They had originally intended to sell around 220 million shares but most of the over-allotment was sold as well. Thus, they have total outstanding shares of 243,097,422 as of now.

The total expense ratio of the fund comes to a manageable 1.29%.

Holdings - A Lot To Like, Expect Volatility

I think it should go without saying that we should expect a lot of volatility in this fund - as we have experienced already. I just wanted to reiterate that as I am still not disappointed with the fund even after a 10%+ decline in NAV since its launch.

If you're risk-averse, this fund just simply isn't for you. With that out of the way, I obviously see a lot of potential in this fund personally and will continue to look for opportunities to add.

First I wanted to take a look at the geographic holdings. Nothing too much to write about here, the largest allocation is to the U.S. That isn't too unusual for most CEFs.

(Source - Fund Website)

Where we start to get a little more interesting is when we take a look at the sector allocations. This is one of the areas that I was really concerned that they might just go the BSTZ 2.0 route. However, they delivered spectacularly and definitely hit the marks I was looking for.

(Source - Fund Website)

With that being said, tech does still represent the largest allocation to the fund. However, it isn't overbearingly so. With healthcare, capital goods and consumer services still at a healthy representation. We even see retailing, "food beverage tobacco" and materials listed.

One area that I'm a bit more surprised by is how much cash they have. Actually, how little cash they have as they put capital to work very quickly. This was faster than BSTZ and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) from what I recall. In those funds, they utilized writing puts to leg into the holdings - here it seems they just dove right in. BIGZ does have the options strategy that they intend to employ as well. At this time they don't list any overwritten percentage.

Anyway, while tech is represented by software & services; also through semiconductors & semiconductors equipment - it isn't overbearingly so. This is exactly what I was hoping for, exposure to growth-oriented holdings outside of tech.

We can also touch on the market cap of the underlying holdings. Overall, they list an average market cap of $8.8 billion. That seems like a significant size; however, it puts it firmly in the mid-cap sized range. Taking a look at the breakdown, this is exactly what we see as well.

(Source - Fund Website)

Finally, BlackRock doesn't list a complete holdings list, but we can take a look at the top ten. This is where I get even more excited - partially because I haven't heard of almost any of these names. Therefore, they don't hold exposure in my portfolio via other holdings.

(Source - Fund Website)

The top ten represent 26.61% of the total portfolio. They list a total of 116 holdings total at the end of April 30th, 2021.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) is an "e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the U.S. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto American, Inc. and changed its name in 2015."

The company was only founded in 2012, so they definitely haven't been around too long. They last posted their earnings on May 12th, 2021. Despite what seemed like relatively great earnings - the broader market still dragged the stock down and it ended 3.99% lower. This helps explain why we have been seeing BIGZ's NAV decline even more significantly than the NASDAQ or QQQ. Where holdings such as this one have been just drilled after significant moves higher in 2020.

A couple of the highlights for the earnings were a beat on EPS (though not a profit.) Revenue jump of 57.3% year-over-year and e-commerce units sold was up 96% YoY.

From there, we have Amyris Inc. (AMRS). AMRS is a "synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients" around the world.

One of those ESG companies that have seen a significant movement towards. They were founded in 2003 and this is one of those stocks that are listed outside the tech arena. It is classified as a material sector stock. The company's shares had been exploding higher. However, from about March has been in a decline - poor timing for BIGZ.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) comes in as the third-largest holding. This stock hasn't been quite as on fire like AMRS was at a return of over 227% over the last year. For AXON, they 'only' come in at a 1-year return of 51.91%. Though they too have been declining since around the March time frame.

AXON "develops, manufactures and sells conducted energy weapons under the TASER brand in the U.S. and internationally." They "operate two segments, TASER and software and sensors." Along with their TASERs, they offer "on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems."

This company was founded in 1993 and is classified in the industrials sector. This also represents one of the stocks that I definitely would have never owned otherwise without BIGZ. In fact, that could be said about AMRS too. Though VRM seems like it could be a position that would pop up elsewhere.

Moving on from there, we have Entegris Inc. (ENTG). Notably, this stock had a nearly 7% decline today - though is up over 90% over the last year. This company "develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries" mostly in the US. and Asia.

They were founded all the way back in 1966 - so certainly not a new company at all. Though perhaps much more prominent in this modern age where semiconductors are in extreme demand. Admittedly, I'm not familiar with the process of how semiconductors are made; but this company provides the "solutions to filter and purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process and other high-technology industries." So to be fair, I'm still not entirely sure exactly what this company does. Hopefully, the management at BIGZ is much smarter than I.

That being said, on April 27th, 2021, ENTG reported its earnings. They missed on EPS and revenue. Still, they were able to increase margins in Q1 from the previous quarter and the year before. Additionally, revenue, despite the miss, grew 24.4% YoY.

To round out the top 5 positions, we have Phreesia Inc. (PHR). This company's stock has also been struggling over the last few months. Though still produced a 64.39% gain over the last 1-year period.

PHR is a healthcare company founded in 2005. They "provide an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the U.S. and Canada." Again, not something I'm going to be too familiar with but can grasp a bit easier. They offer the "suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for the processing of patient payments."

Part of the reasons for some selling pressure from this company is due to a 4.5 million share capital raise. Due to dilution, this always puts pressure on share prices for common equities. It certainly doesn't help at a time when growth is already being a bit shunned.

Below is a price return for each of the 5 companies discussed so far. It really highlights how these stocks were doing incredibly well before the last few months. However, excluding VRM, all these stocks are still showing some significant gains.

Data by YCharts

Starting at number 6, we have Freshpet Inc. (FRPT). This is a consumer staple stock and the company was founded in 2004. The name is pretty self-explanatory here; they "manufacture and market natural fresh meals and treat for dogs and cats in the U.S. Canada and the U.K." These types of dog and cat foods are appealing to the millennial crowd that typically want better quality foods for their pets.

This has certainly proven by the explosive growth in revenue the company has been able to put up. When they reported on May 3rd, 2021, revenue climbed 33.3% YoY. However, this was a miss, and EPS missed as well. They aren't profitable as EPS comes to a negative figure. So despite what people want to feed their pets these days, it doesn't seem to be profitable for the company yet.

From there, we have Avalara Inc. (AVLR). This company doesn't seem too popular with SA authors - though Wall Street is bullish. I just found that interesting to note. Several of these other companies are popular with both crowds.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

AVLR "provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs." As we know, there are only two things guaranteed in life, death and taxes. Investing in a tech company that makes sure companies are on the right side of taxes seems to be logical.

That being said, they have posted losses on May 6th, 2021 for their Q1 earnings. Though was a beat on both EPS and revenue, despite that fact. Additionally, revenue growth YoY came to 37.8%, so definitely not a terrible result. I personally wouldn't bet against a company with that type of revenue outlook. They even are anticipating revenue above consensus.

Moving on to the next position; we have Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF). This is a consumer discretionary stock and the company was founded in 2007. This is another company that I don't believe would be found almost anywhere else in my portfolio.

FOXF "designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks."

Apparently, this is a type of growth business as well, I certainly wouldn't have suspected it. However, they just reported Q1 earnings on May 6th, 2021, and put up 52.5% revenue growth YoY. At the same time, while several companies we've discussed so far don't turn a profit, this company does. So that is a refreshing change as well.

In the number 8 spot, we have Masimo Corp. (MASI). This is another healthcare company and was founded in 1989. Somewhat of a long history relative to some other companies touched on. I am a fan of the healthcare sector as well; it can typically be recession-resistant as medical needs are going to be necessary no matter what the economy is doing.

The company "develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry." And I have absolutely no idea what that even is. However, my main takeaway is that they provide tools to hospitals for checking all sorts of measurements that include; "oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index and plex variable index" among many more things.

Notably, this is one of the lower growth stocks as measured by revenue growth YoY. This company reported on April 26th, 2021, and its revenue grew 10.9% YoY. Which as we noted, is quite a bit lower than the rest. That being said, they put up a beat on both EPS and revenue that analysts were anticipating. They even bumped up their guidance for 2021 as a whole and are profitable.

Finally, the position in the 10th spot is Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH). The name already sounds like something I don't understand, though they seemed to have lucked out with the ticker as TECH. I'm sure many companies would love to have that ticker. Interestingly enough, the company is a healthcare company despite the ticker. It was founded all the way back in 1976.

The company "develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics." Again, one of those companies that I'm not really going to understand what they do - so hopefully the managers at BIGZ know what they are doing.

I do know that when they reported their Q3 on May 6th, 2021, they beat on EPS and revenue. That is definitely a good sign. Still, over the last couple of weeks, the company's stock price has been under pressure. Though, unlike the others, it didn't peak in March - and rose through most of April too.

The price change for all of these stocks had been somewhat similar to the first 5. Some significant movements higher over the last year. MASI being the laggard here. Even though the company is involved in the healthcare field, apparently it wasn't enough to offset the negative impacts of COVID last year, but then also has been being hurt by the tech cool-off lately.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

I don't typically go through every single top ten positions for a fund. However, with not being familiar with these companies I wanted to take a bit deeper of a look. We can see how well these stocks had been performing. Too bad BIGZ didn't launch about a year sooner. We would definitely be having a much different conversation at this time. Rather than one that starts off with how poorly the fund has been doing so soon after its launch.

Despite this significant pressure, I view BIGZ as an attractive position. I hadn't been too familiar with these holdings previously and now we know that BIGZ can be a big diversifier in our portfolios. I certainly don't carry these names as holdings personally, nor do I see them in other funds. My hunch is that they pop up on occasion with BSTZ and BMEZ - however, BIGZ is still unique enough to me.

As far as the income focus; I believe BIGZ will be really conservative with their distribution. I don't suspect they will have a large yield at all and I don't anticipate it being over 5% when they do launch. Perhaps if the environment was in a much better place for growth-oriented companies it could be a different story. Therefore, I don't see the distribution announcements as really being a big catalyst that could prop the fund up. It will fully be a function of what the underlying NAV is doing. And at this time, and going forward, I believe it will be quite a wild ride based on where they are investing.

With all that being said, I want to see BIGZ come back some from its premium levels. If it traded near par I'd probably consider adding even more. The other trigger I'd see worth adding on is if BIGZ fell 20% from its initial launch NAV. That means if NAV drops below $16 per share then I'd be interested as well. That is because the underlying holdings themselves will have been quite depressed more broadly.