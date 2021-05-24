Photo by bonetta/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

A few months ago I discussed AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) here on Seeking Alpha and although I liked the company's business (for a discussion of its activities, please also read the previous article) which made its premium valuation acceptable, I wasn't sure it was the right time to get in. I was wrong as AptarGroup's share price has now increased by an additional 20% so I wanted to check if I should jump on this train after all, or stay on the platform waiting for another one to come along.

AptarGroup has started the year very well

AptarGroup reported a total revenue of just under $777M in the first quarter of this year but the operating expenses increased by almost the same amount which resulted in an increase of the operating income by just $4M, or 4.5%, despite seeing the restructuring expenses decrease by about 25%. The lower operating margin doesn't have to be worrisome as a large portion of the "disappointing" increase in the operating expenses was caused by a $6.6M increase in the depreciation expenses as AptarGroup has added assets to the balance sheet in the past little while which are now being depreciated as well.

AptarGroup's net interest expenses decreased from $8.2M in Q1 2020 to just about $7M in Q1 2021 which is a good achievement. Additionally, the company reported a $16.8M gain on an investment, and this boosted the income before taxes to almost $101M but investors should be warned the "adjusted" pre-tax income (before the non-recurring investment gain) was just about $84M, an increase of roughly $6M compared to Q1 2020.

The net income in Q1 came in at just under $84M or $1.29/share. An excellent result but keep in mind this includes the non-recurring investment gain which is related to the fair value gain of AptarGroup's investment in PureCycle Technologies as the company went public and is now trading with PCT as ticker symbol.

The share price of PureCycle is currently trading about 30% below the share price at the end of Q1 2021, so if AptarGroup hasn't sold any shares, it may actually have to record an investment loss in the current quarter, so we'll see how AptarGroup will be dealing with this in the next batch of financial results.

As AptarGroup continues to invest in its expansion, I wasn't expecting the reported free cash flow to be much higher than the net income. In fact, as the investment gain on the PureCycle investment was a purely theoretical gain (AptarGroup didn't sell), I was expecting the free cash flow to be substantially lower than the reported net income.

As you can see on the image below, AptarGroup reported an operating cash flow of $72.2M which includes a $70M investment in the working capital, so on an adjusted basis, the reported operating cash flow was roughly $142M.

The total capex in Q1 was about $64M resulting in an adjusted free cash flow of $78M. As expected, quite a bit lower than the reported net income, but in line with what you could reasonably expect from AptarGroup once you exclude the non-cash investment gain.

The balance sheet remains robust, and its growth plans are still achievable

AptarGroup's balance sheet remains quite robust. As of the end of March, the company had just over $250M in cash and just under $1.04B in gross debt for a total net debt of approximately $790M. Considering the Q1 EBITDA was roughly $150M, the company remains on track for a full-year EBITDA exceeding $600M which keeps the debt ratio under 1.5, even if AptarGroup would accelerate its capex plans.

The balance sheet also was bolstered by the exercise of some of the outstanding stock options. Just over half a million options were exercises and this resulted in a cash inflow of just over $31M in Q1, indicating the average exercise price per option was around $60/share. Surprisingly, AptarGroup didn't spend any money on buying back stock on the open market in an attempt to mitigate the dilutive impact of the stock option exercise despite having a remaining share buyback authorization of just under $280M.

Investment thesis

Back in February I thought AptarGroup was quite expensive, but the company has only gotten more expensive. At a share price of just under $150, the current market capitalization is about $10.5B and the enterprise value is about $11.3B, resulting in an EV/EBITDA ratio of almost 20. Meanwhile, the free cash flow yield is just about 3%. While I wholeheartedly agree the company deserves to be trading at a premium thanks to its resilient business model, I will remain on the sidelines for now as despite having a $280M share buyback authorization, AptarGroup didn't think it was a good idea to buy back a single share at these levels.