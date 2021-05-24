Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) CEO, Nikesh Arora presents at JPMorgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) JPMorgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 24, 2021 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nikesh Arora - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan

Sterling Auty

Thanks everyone for joining us for our next session here at the 48th [ph] Annual Technology and Media and Communications Conference here virtually and hopefully next year back in Boston. Fortunate to have with us Nikesh Arora who is CEO Palo Alto Networks joining us for the next session. Nikesh, thanks for joining me. I appreciate it.

Nikesh Arora

Thank you for having me, Sterling.

Sterling Auty

Alright, let's just get kicked off at a high level. Can you give us a sense? How did the pandemic actually impact your business both positively and negatively?

Nikesh Arora

Well Sterling, as you are aware, we had this conversation about a year ago, where we talked about how every company had to figure out how to get this remote work thing going. And many of us not just as others in the industry offered a series of free trials, expansion of capacity, or capability for our customers. And now we saw the early adoption, in the first three to six months, we saw a lot of customers expand capacity, try and sort of Band Aid a bunch of existing remote security solutions for their employees. And as you know, depending on how you've architected it, some things are available at home, some things are not available at home depending on whether you are using a proxy based architecture, you're allowing access to all of your proprietary apps or not. And what's happened is post those first six months, what you're seeing is you're beginning to see a ramp in adoption of people actually taking this remote work, hybrid scenario as sort of your state. So you have to make sure that everything is accessible from everywhere. I think we're about to get into a more interesting challenge where in the past – everybody had worked or everybody at home. Now, you've got to make sure how do you create that first class citizen behavior for everyone, wherever they work from, and that really requires one to dig deep and re architect their network stack to make sure that that battery is achieved.

And, it's a long way of saying is impacting a remote secure home business sort of, very positively, obviously, what we've also seen as a consequence of the pandemic is the technology adoption curve has sort of accelerated because a lot of our colleagues, a lot of our companies out there relied on technology to make it work. Your physical revenues vanished in the first three, four months. And the only way you supplemented anything was through the technology, sort of the online mechanism, and that's required people to increase capacity there, too. So I think all those things have been net positive for the security industry, not to mention the recent cyber-attacks that we've been witnessing.

On the flip side, I'd say that, because people are not physically in the office, anything that requires a complicated deployment, and complicated testing associated with large scales that are going to rip and replace, is impacted, because people don't want to go take that risk. On the other side, there are some companies who are saying, let's use this as an opportunity. So there's ins and outs across the board, but I'd say net positive for the industry.

Sterling Auty

Do you think that it created any tough compares on that kind of initial capacity spend that you worry about in the coming quarters?

Nikesh Arora

Well, there's only one way to find out, I think, like it is puts in there, there is a secular trend. And there's a cyclical trend. I think a cyclical trend, obviously will create a on the margin, a bump, but I think the secular trend to overweight, the cyclical trend.

Sterling Auty

Makes sense. Alright, I want to dive both into the cloud business and the traditional on premise business. Let's start with the cloud business. And I think investors sometimes get a little bit confused yet next generation security. And you have clay sack. Can you describe the difference between the two? And, is this something that you'll normalize the description, maybe as you get into the next fiscal year?

Nikesh Arora

Ah, but a lot of us -- have a bunch of stuff in there. So let me go back to first principles. As companies move to the cloud, you're moving your applications to the cloud, either on your own stack, or you're moving, some of them do SaaS applications, right. So what used to be in the data center as a proprietary app or on-prem is now either in the public cloud, or in the SaaS applications. How you get there, how you get your applications is network security. And that, to me is next generation security is how do I make sure that I can get to my cloud through a firewall stack would the Prisma Access in our case, or I can put a VM against a public cloud to make sure my traffic is protected? That to me is next-generation; including hardware business that to me is next generation security.

And when I look as a cloud business, there is one time on the public cloud, how do I protect all the applications that are on the public cloud? So that was this Prisma Cloud. And, AI application is, to me is transformational songs. So in our business world, there's the network security stack is getting replaced, the clouds needs to be secured. And you need to make sure that you may that as the security evolves, we get more and more images in our ability to remediate and detect what's going on in your infrastructure.

So those are the three parts. We take the secondary parts the cloud and AI business and collectively call it ClaiSec because that's kind of falling in that new pattern, net new rhythm something new for us. The existing business of network security is going through its own transformation. As we highlighted, we have managed to in the last three years convert 40% of our network security business software which continues to grow over 20%

Sterling Auty

That's great. And then maybe before we go deeper into ClaiSec, you have the target of the $1.15 billion in ARR, from next generation security for the fiscal year, what are the things that give you the confidence? And yeah, I know, you're smiling, because I think there was there was that concern coming into this quarter right back end loaded the whole nine yards, you reiterated the targets, you've got confidence that you're going to hit it, you know, what are the elements that are driving that confidence?

Nikesh Arora

Well, Sterling, we did 977 plus 973, plus seven, which we announced a video on the first day of this quarter. So at 980, $170 million away. Collectively, last quarter, we did about 140. So if you look that we expect our Q4 billings to grow by 20% or 30%, from Q3, that 170 to 140 doesn't seem infeasible in the context of that compare. Having said that, there are more importantly, what's driving that ARR business, obviously, is our Prisma Access business, which is doing gangbusters from our perspective, the business we were not in three years ago. And we, partly luck, partly preparation has allowed our teams to be able to really build that business, relative to all that growing out in the market.

Our virtual firewalls are the best in the industry; they continue drive growth, both in the cloud side and the data center use case side. We can receive traction, the XDR space with; we made it to the Forrester wave fastest any products ever gone from a standing start to making this drop, right. On the first sort of wave report, we see continuous traction with all the cyber activity going on at our expense business we acquired. We're seeing a lot of interest in our Crypsis business, although not all that falls into ARR.

So there have been cloud, if you add it all up, that is the next generation of cyber security. And so far, so good. And again, there's only one way to find out, but our teams are confident they see the pipeline, they see the business upcoming, and we think we should, we should be able to get as a target.

Sterling Auty

Alright, great. Just as a reminder for investors that are watching, if you want to ask a question, there is a ask a question button on your screen, you can click type in your question there; it will come through to me. So diving into ClaiSec, can you give us a sense, what are the biggest contributors to that ClaiSec revenue?

Nikesh Arora

Well, it's pretty simple. I know, ClaiSec is driven by Prisma, Cloud and Cortex. So as Prisma Cloud, Cloud Security, it's kind of fascinating. Two and a half years ago, we acquired RedLock, the industry is like what is follow just networks doing cloud security. What are we doing in RedLock purely on evidence and I can't tell you I, every day I wake up, there's another company that's getting funded an absurd valuation. We crossed $250 million in ARR this past quarter in our cloud security business. I think that's about on a conservative basis, 15 times to 20 times, anybody, our nearest competitor was a pure play cloud security player, not counting obviously, whatever, AWS Azure or GCP. Starting with the security business, but people have funded, phenomenal, phenomenal valuations. So we feel vindicated in our last strategy have Prisma Cloud. We are in our second or third version, entire platform, we have an integrated strategy to container security, workload security, the fragmentation that existed in enterprise security, is what we're trying to stop from happening in the cloud.

If you see most of the attacks, I think the attacks will get faster, they'll get harder to remediate if you're not on top of it. And you've got to make sure this stuff works together. Now, in a way, the Cloud is a lot easier to secure than the enterprise. The enterprise has 60 or 70 vendors that you have to deploy for the largest customer Matt [ph] had 110 vendors deployed the smallest at 25. Now they're sort of downsizing, consolidating, and down to 10 to 15 vendors, there's still a lot. So how do you make sure you don't make that same mistake in the public cloud? Because you're relying on one AWS, or maybe two AWS and Azure or AWS and GCP. You're relying on one or two public cloud providers? Can you put a security construct that sits on top doesn't require to have 40 different security vendors trying to secure the cloud because that's the kiss of death, it's not going to work together. So what we've tried to do for the last two and a half years is built a platform that actually allows you to see what's happening in your workload. What's happening, to your containers, are you doing micro segmentation across the entire public cloud, do you have a way of rasp against it? You know, are you managing identity access across that stuff? So some of the some of the public cloud mistakes today are still rudimentary, people are still making fundamental mistakes as they deploy the cloud. And they don't realize they're leaving the crown jewels exposed on the internet.

Sterling Auty

So you, but I was going to say you touched upon it, because I fundamentally feel that investors are still lacking a good understanding of the key components that really make up a cloud security platform and you touched on a couple of them there in terms of Identity, web etcetera. How would you kind of complete that stack and within that stack, what do you want to hold?

Nikesh Arora

Well, I think the way it works is the best way to think about is when you go from your on-premise, where you're using your own trading application, you're using your own HR application, you're using any proprietary application, you want to lift and shift to the cloud. You don't look and shift to do re-architecture obviously. Now, when you design that new application, you have to make sure any call you make to the internet is restricted, it's protected. So it's not, it's only available to sanction applications or sanction functions. So when you do that lift and shift process, you have hundreds of developers working in your company who are trying to build this application.

First and foremost, you got to make sure that as the developers are developing, they are constantly doing security checks. This is the acquisition made recently called Bridgecrew. As you move that stuff into production, as you move that stuff into AWS, or into GCP, or Azure, you want to make sure that that transition that you allow you allows you to scan everything you're doing, make sure there are no security vulnerabilities, as you put that in production. Once in production to make sure that nobody's left the door open to S3 buckets, nobody's not used encryption; people are making sure that there's not over provisioning of IDs. So you literally have to look at the entire workflow from the left to the right, all the way from development to production, and make sure you're consistently securing all aspects of it. If you don't, then you're in trouble. And once you're there, you got to make sure that whatever is out there, databases, applications, they're all sort of secured in a way that you know, you don't leave any vulnerabilities. Because today, I can easily rent public cloud and come looking for your vulnerabilities. That's how easy we made it.

So you're going to wait in a sock and try and take all that data. And just to figure out where the mistakes are, it's too late. So all those aspects go into go into making sure that you're secure going to the public cloud. So that's got nothing to do with how you get there. That's kind of you know, zero trust access or Prisma, access, all that stuff. Just getting there. The question once you are there, how are you being productive?

Sterling Auty

So again, we within that, could you see Palo Alto playing in the identity portion, the web application firewall portion?

Nikesh Arora

We do. We're very new Sterling. There's a module we've launched last quarter go laughs fast. And Prisma Cloud, we have IAM with AWS and Azure going to GCP soon. So we already have them, we have seven modules in Cloud. Worker protection, container security, IAM, WFAS, DLP, Shift Left we have we have all of that already. That's why we get to [Indiscernible].

Sterling Auty

But in terms, I want to make sure because that may cause some confusion that wait a minute. IAM are you going to go compete with Okta? So maybe that line?

Nikesh Arora

Yes. So what happens is I am in the organization is how you and I access 100 applications? I am the context of cloud is what access? What control rights do I have my AWS ID. Is it all provision as it have access to too many things? That's a security risk. So it's actually post entering into the cloud. Okta is kind of getting you to the cloud or taking it from there and saying, what rights do you have inside? And we're only doing that for the public cloud, because that's where it makes sense for us from a cloud security perspective.

Sterling Auty

So if I put it simplistic Okta proves that you're in the cache Palo Alto controls, once you know, it's in the cache what you can do.

Nikesh Arora

That's right.

Sterling Auty

Okay.

Nikesh Arora

There are API's available AWS, GCP. I just want to make sure that the developer has similar rights across the board, and he or she doesn't have access rights compared to others in their same role.

Sterling Auty

Who do you see as your primary competition and in the cloud space as you move forward?

Nikesh Arora

Honestly, I think approximately a third or so maybe even half that market over the long term is going to be occupied by the cloud service provider i.e. Amazon, Google, GCP, etcetera. Because if you're going to be a single cloud company, which I think is going to be hard anyway, because people eventually end up in multiple clouds. But if you start with a single cloud, you don't need the tools of anybody else. It's just make it work with your, with your own toolkit. And that I think that applies to the midmarket and the lower end of the market as you get up to a stack of over 2000. I don't think you can avoid it on-prem plus public cloud scenario. And the moment we get there, you need something that spans across both. I think it's really one of this gets underappreciated like to say that because I run the company, but the one thing that does get under appreciate is every one of those 20, 250 plus Cloud customers you sold to, we had a natural competitor in the CSV in their infrastructure, right? They bought AWS GCP, Azure, they've got to go prove our capabilities to sit on top of that security stack. So something was working.

Sterling Auty

But listen, I, I really appreciate all the companies that compete in some form or fashion in the cloud, we always ask them about competition with the underlying service providers. And usually they're all saying why they're not. I really appreciate that you kind of quantify where you think they fit. So I think that….

Nikesh Arora

It’s truly; it’s a highly fragmented industry. If I can get close to 40%, 50% of any vector. I'm very happy.

Sterling Auty

Yes. How does the pricing work in this versus kind of the legacy parts of the business. I'm sorry, like the net…

Nikesh Arora

Enterprise Security business, they'll be calling you and me legacy Sterling, Watch out.

Sterling Auty

That's a whole different discussion.

Nikesh Arora

That's right. So in terms of how the pricing works, obviously, you buy hardware, like you always have, and you add subscriptions to it, which is how the traditional Enterprise Security business works. In our Prisma Access business, it's partially consumption based and partially based on number of seats, and number of branches. In the cloud business, we have tokenized, the business. Either you buy tokens, it's not a Bitcoin, it's just tokens. It's Prisma, cloud tokens, and it's not going public. So you tokenize our cloud security consumption, and once you bought the tokens, then you can keep using as many modules from Palo Alto Networks as you need. Our intent is to create more consumption. Because once customers are consuming, we know that they're seeing value from our product. And as consumption rises, which I think it will, and think about it, this 200 plus billion of public cloud being sold almost every quarter, all that needs to get deployed, I think we're 18 to 24 months on a lag cycle of sale to deployment in the public cloud.

That lifecycle as it covers the gap in a store to start recording 2% to 5% that spend in public cloud security. So we see as we build the consumption model, our job is to get into as many customers out there to make sure they understand the value of our products. Once they do, as their public cloud deployment, deployment increases, our consumption should go up. That's how you tokenize it and as we create more modules, consumption should go up. So we've got two vectors and consumption. One is more and more workloads deployed as a cloud. Second, more and more modules comes to you.

Sterling Auty

Got it? Got it. You touched upon this really quickly in your comment there. You mentioned in the quarter that you've decided not to create, an equity around the ClaiSec part of the business, what kind of drove that decision?

Nikesh Arora

When we, we started the conversation, we had a bit of a suspect cloud stock envy when we did that, because we figured we would be locked out of the market, which is still true, because lots of lots of companies get funding, getting funded absurd valuations, you don't want to take shareholder money at fault and our stock prices, and go and trade that into very high valuation companies. It requires so he said, maybe that's a reasonable thing about it, which we did. And as we went through the preparatory work in the last few months, and years, we showed a slide which is very telling 70% of our customers had bought two platforms from us, between Prisma Cortex and, and Strata, 40% bought all three. And we went through it in a deal by deal basis, turning our accountants and legal team starters to get on every deal, because you're going to be parking in two different public entities, you're going to have to have a contractual discussion across every deal, two pieces of paper execution at the sales point, web system, and went through that, it logistical complexity of executing that, we figured that it would create more friction and take away the agility we have associated with being able to sell all of our platforms. And that's why we decided to put that on the shelf until we believe this is truly a scale business, which starts to deserve its own sort of stack, it would be premature to go down that list.

Sterling Auty

I think the idea of the power of one goes right to that the efficiency that you keep, by this format, I think makes makes a ton of sense. Question for investor. And it's a good segway into talking about NetSec, which is, how would you say that your competitive position has changed over the over the last year versus Zscalers and the other kind of similar cloud vendors?

Nikesh Arora

Well, three years ago, we were not in the Prisma Access business. We had a VPN product, which worked off of our firewall stack. We have over 15,000 customers using a VPN. In the last three years, we have become a contender in SASE, Secure Access Secure Edge where, we have, we think we have the best SASE stack in the industry. And that's borne out by the fact that our largest deal last quarter was north of $20 million on SASE. We haven't done a trillion dollar firewall deal in a while. So you can see that's where the trend is remote security and that that's only half the deal. That's only for half the employees in the company, once we deploy that there is possibility of the second half showing up six to nine months later.

So I think from our perspective, we have become a player in SASE, we think it's relevant that we've deployed as large as 650,000 employees and a customer 3000 employees in the customer. We have a contract for a million employees and a customer so that's that's sort of validates and indicates that we are a big player in the SASE space. We think that continues to grow. So we are competitive now to people who were claiming to be SASE players in the market. We believe you have a better stack.

On the XDR front again, we were non-existent two and a half years ago. We launched a product, in fact we were the first company launch XDR. Prior to that the industry was called EDR Cortex 60. It was the first XDR prior to the launch. Now we have the privilege thanks for our product team to be in the top right corner next year. So we know there are players out there who are in the XDR space, but if you look at the latest mitre results, we beat most of them hands down on the technical capabilities, you'd have to go execute on the go-to-market capabilities to scale that up, XSOAR, we were irrelevant. Two years ago, we acquired Demisto. Today Demisto is the choice if you're not a Splunk. Customer, you end up with Demisto on something else.

So across the board Prisma Cloud, we were non-existent in Prisma Cloud, there was no there was an industry called Cloud Security. People confuse the Cloud Security industry with the Secure Access industry. Today, this is this soon to be a fully developed cloud security capability industry. And we're, we think there's nobody else in the market with the seven modules we have. So from nowhere to run into Prisma Cloud. So I'm nervous relevance and SASE with the acquisition of CloudGenix. And also puts us squarely with SD-WAN. And they were already a leader there, from nowhere to Relevance and XDR, relevance and XSOAR. And to top it all up last week, we launched our next generation refreshable hardware and our software, we make that end to end zero trust on our network stack. And we've put out the hardware that is internally called Palo Alto security for net prices.

Sterling Auty

That's great. That's great. So it not to kick the hornet's nest thing and take us too far down the tech discussion, but proxy versus firewall? When we talk about Zscaler? Do you think that this becomes irrelevant in terms of the discussion? What, because I think your product has really evolved over the last 12 months in particular. But now, how do you see the market evolving along those lines?

Nikesh Arora

Well, the good news Sterling is, you haven't paid attention. We deployed onboarding proxies in Prisma Access, so that debate is over. So proxies can be used for two parts; One is for on-boarding, which we already deployed as part of as Prisma Access so Prisma access to Dotto [ph], which is just all of our customers by this weekend. As onboarding proxy capabilities, you don't have to worry about it. Proxy is not the issue, go talk to your IT team, they will not apply a proxy based architecture to your proprietary trading app. So, which means you can't use them when you're at home because nobody wants to send a proprietary app, it can't go through a third party IP server.

So for that, you will have to drive it through a tunnel into a firewall stack in the on the cloud. That's why we do well in the upper end of the enterprise stack. Or the lower end of the stack, it doesn't matter because you're not using a lot of proprietary applications using mostly SaaS applications and using cloud applications. So there it's easier. But as you go up the complex stack, and you have your own SD LAN capability, you need your own firewall stack. So that debate is moot even though I'm sure you have nears, I'm really excited about talking about proxies. But now…

Sterling Auty

How is your partnerships in the service providers helped in that kind of go-to-market?

Nikesh Arora

We follow up there hasn't been strong in the service part of the segment for a while. So it takes a while to go. I spent 13 years of my life on that side of the world, working for service providers or being boards and they're amazing. But the onboarding ramp to become a service provider partner is long and fraught with lots of diligence and perspiration. So we are going to the diligence and perspiration phase. But there is no panacea. It's going to take us a while we have had some success in partnership with AT&T, Verizon, Comcast dishes you saw recently. So we are working at it. But it's a long game.

Sterling Auty

You talked about -- you alluded to in one of your earlier questions, firewalls or platform. So basically, cloud delivered or subscription delivered firewall, where are we in that transition? How much of your install base do you think ends up on that type of opportunity?

Nikesh Arora

Look, I think if you play the five to 10 year view, I think most large companies, barring what I would say, high throughput applications if you're running transactions for financial services company as your heavy data center, you'd run in tons of transactions. If you're an e-commerce company, you may have a data center may not may stay in the public cloud. Those applications lend themselves to having data centers and require you have your own hardware stack. A lot of the born in the cloud companies are being born in the cloud. They're born in the public cloud. They don't put data centers together. All this 10s of billions of dollars are spent is in the public cloud must come from somewhere in the long term. Right? So, my personal view is you end up in a 50:50 60:40 scenario or 60:40 is 60 software, 40 is hardware, or 70:30, as time evolves, because I think, once you're in the public cloud, you're going to need software based stacks to protect you. Once you move your, your computer to the public cloud, you're going to start to re architect your network architecture. So if you do that, you're going to end up with a 60% 70% form factor, which is cloud based. Over time, you'll still have, a reasonable number of companies data centers, either for legacy reasons, because they were there, and that's where they're going to stay, or for the fact that they have better throughput and better price performance in high throughput applications, which require hardware because hardware is cheaper on throughput basis, versus software, software has own benefits from a TCR perspective, and in a security perspective, but hardware from throughput perspective is cheaper.

So I think I end up in that scenario, I think 40% in three years, is a gigantic move, for any company to be able to execute. And hopefully we can keep down going down that path, over the next few years and get to that 60% 70% number, which to be honest, is phenomenal from a resilience of our business perspective, because software is more predictable, it's more radical, obviously. And it's actually a lower the TCO and leaves a customer more secure.

Sterling Auty

So when you look at that combination of the rapid growth of the software and the subscription component, and then, the impact that you have from the appliance side, when you roll it all together, what does that mean for that kind of NetSec business as a growth profile as you move into the future?

Nikesh Arora

Well, I think if you look, the disclosure we did this quarter was it showed you that over the last two years, we have been able to transform from zero to 40, pretty much or than 40. And we've done that by sustaining operating margins over 25% 28%, our free cash flow margin is 42%, that business we're growing at 20 plus percent. That's it in my mind, it's a dream financial profile. If you can conduct an industry transition without burning that profitability, you are at scale.

Sterling Auty

So you but I think the component that myself and investors have both not focused on is that growth that 20% growth, you think that 20% growth in that segment is sustainable.

Nikesh Arora

We've shown you that we have been able to generate between 13% to 20% growth in that space, we always got it to 16% to 19% in the past. And as the last we're seeing positive sort of healthy growth vis-à-vis the 19% as well because of what's going on around us, but it's a double digit, high double digit growth in the teens, or the long term, at least the next few years in that segment.

Sterling Auty

Let's talk a little bit about the executive order that binds, signed and, some of the government spending. There are some particular areas that that are called out, how do you think this benefits Palo Alto Networks? And when do you think it shows up in the results?

Nikesh Arora

Well, I think the vetting and the lead times for the U.S. government are not inconsistent with GSP spaces. We’re going to take some time for this to show up in numbers for everyone, not just for us. Like the recent attacks have shown us how woefully unprepared every company is, and even various parts of our national critical infrastructure or from a cyber-security perspective. What has happened is, most technical infrastructure out there was never designed to be accessible to the internet.

And over time, what you've done is bashed on accessibility from the outside in from the internet. And we have to be right 100% of the time, the bad actors have only to come to the right once in a while. So all they got to do is go scan your business and recent attacks, which were a hackers dream where you went after core critical supply chain elements, like you took a piece of software that was used to manage my entire IT infrastructure. And you hack that. And we hack that, we had a solar wind server, we detected a zero attack, we blocked it. Have you not, we’d be running around trying to figure out how to go back to that and how to go back our customers have made a hole in that process. So that's kind of like been a wakeup call for a lot of companies, a lot of parts of the U.S. government and governments around the world to be fair.

I think that transformation is going to take some time. But as I said, that secular trend is going to overwhelm any cyclical trend because now the conversation on security is happening in the boardrooms. And the White House is not just restricted to the IT department saying hey; just make sure you get a secure because people are beginning to understand the costs of not having a secure infrastructure. We were handling three to 500 ransomware events a year now. That's true, 500 incidents.

Sterling Auty

Wow. It's a lot. Couple of questions here for investors, one do you have to build out and own your own pops for Prisma Access or can it all be delivered in GCP in still scale margins?

Nikesh Arora

The good news is we have, honestly, I think it was one of our better moments to have decided to go down the route using Google's premium network. It's not just GCP, they have an underlying premium network that allows you to move traffic and low latency. So imagine if you go to a customer who wants to be deployed 100 countries right off the bat, we don't it was impossible for any company to go build 100 bots, and have them ready and scale them appropriately. Or if you're, when you went from work from the office to work from home, the traffic increased 150%, or like, literally, overnight, right? Because everybody suddenly accessing from home.

So all those capacity constraints get constraints get managed much better by somebody who's putting $30 million $50 million to work in infrastructure here compared to us, we can't, we cannot scale. I think that's what one has to fundamentally get right. The notion that a billion dollar company or $2 billion company is going to run its own data centers as efficiently as possible, and have a cost advantage versus public cloud, I think is insane in the long term. Because all you do is you feature you'll be feature constrained. At some point in time, you'd have to be that technical debt. I think companies I believe they're going to build their business on their own data center, because they can run it they know something everybody else doesn't, I think is insane in the next 10 years.

Sterling Auty

And that's fair. ClaiSec, nobody questions, the impressive margins in NetSec and the traditional part of the Enterprise Security business ClaiSec, I think there's some questions around how do you generate operating margin and scale there?

Nikesh Arora

Yes, look, I think the right way to think about our cloud AI businesses we are targeting 735 million AR this year. And the margins are kind of consistent, where companies are two, three years into their lifecycle of trying to scale and $75 million is from a standing start two years ago, is not a bad outcome, it comes at a cost. Where we focus internally is, first, let's make sure the gross margins are trending in the right direction, because you need to make sure that, “the cost to produce the product are not out of whack with where you want them to be”. And a significant part of that is our cloud hosting costs to your point earlier. So you know, part of that is customer success, because you're supposed to on board the customer when you acquire them. And that gets amortized or washed out over time, because the customer is now rapidly paying you or over the span of the duration of the deal.

So we've been very comfortable that where we are from a gross margin progression perspective, we should end up an industry standard gross margins place like in the next three years timeframe, I think the operating margin purely is a consequence of how much you want to invest in land versus expand. And, I think 2250 customers and Prisma Cloud is not enough, we need to get a lot more. I think, you know, as we said an XDR we got to go compete with people out there who got way more coverage on the customer and but honestly, that that's a margin we manage. And it's managed against the opportunity that's out there. From a shareholder perspective, they should look at how much value we're creating from an ARR perspective or land perspective and eventually, net retention rate perspective. And that in itself should give you a sense of how the business is progressing. I think measuring ClaiSec on margins traditionally, would be a mistake.



Sterling Auty

With our last quick minute, now that's not going to have the tracking stock or spinning out ClaiSec how do you think about capital structure moving forward?

Nikesh Arora

Sterling we hopefully, we've been good stewards of capital. We've gone ahead and raise money when money was cheap. We've gone ahead and bought back stock in the last three years, we've bought back approximately 10 million shares. And we've diluted with that 10 million shares that net -- enterprises to 200 stocks to turn $360. So I think we've been watching our capital allocation very, very effectively and carefully. Going forward, we don't, we haven't made any major moves in the market. So I'll leave it there.

Sterling Auty

Excellent. Nikesh, thank you. I really enjoyed this. I appreciate you being here. Thanks for joining us and look forward to talk to you soon.

Nikesh Arora

Thanks for having me, Sterling.

