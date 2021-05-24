Photo by aapsky/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is currently my fifth-largest holding. I added the stock during the summer of last year because the company has a fantastic dividend track record and because the company adds inflation protection to my portfolio. That's the reason I'm writing this article as Caterpillar's stock price has done very well since the pandemic crash in 2020. Unfortunately, this has led to a lofty valuation, which has caused some investors to sell and most to stay away. If anything, Caterpillar should be added on weakness as it will add value to investors' portfolios for decades to come. In this article, I will give you the details on how I would buy and 'maintain' a long-term Caterpillar position. So, bear with me!

I'm Using The ISM Index To Time Caterpillar Investments

First of all, let me be clear. I am not writing this article to disagree with contributors who are now advising to sell. They could very well be right on a mid-term basis (trading instead of investing). My point is to give you a different perspective and explain why weakness is a blessing instead of a curse as I have gotten not only a lot of comments regarding Caterpillar's valuation but also emails and private messages.

First of all, Caterpillar's valuation is extremely tricky. Once the economy tanks, investors need to use low EBITDA (or other financial indicators) estimates, which makes the valuation look 'fair' instead of 'cheap'. Once the economy improves, Caterpillar has often already added 50-60% as the stock is moving before the economy does - just like the stock market. Hence, the stock is still not looking cheap.

The graph below shows Caterpillar's EV/EBITDA valuation range of the past 10 years. The stock was trading at attractive valuations for most of the past 10 years based on LTM EBITDA. For example, early 2020 looked like a total no-brainer. Unfortunately, this was based on LTM earnings in an environment where every trader knew that NTM EBITDA (2020 EBITDA) would be very bad because of the lockdowns. Hence, the stock was trading at 18x NTM EBITDA with a stock price close to $120.

What I believe to be the single best way to time an entry in cyclical stocks is the use of the ISM manufacturing index or other forward-looking economic indicators. Historically speaking, a bottoming ISM index has always given investors high odds of buying into a successful bottom. Technically, every purchase in the past was successful as the stock is at an all-time high. However, my point is that the stock almost always gained momentum after an ISM index bottom. These are the bottoms you want to use to buy aggressively.

The interesting thing about the ISM index is that peaks do not necessarily indicate immediate danger. For example, during the 1990s and early 2000s (prior to the Great Financial Recession), the stock more or less ignored the ISM index as the company benefited from above-average inflation and its ability to sell equipment in fast-growing markets like China.

The most important thing to keep in mind is that Caterpillar, while dependent on the global economy, has the ability to generate significant shareholder wealth. Since the 1980s, the company has crushed the S&P 500 as Caterpillar has returned almost 14% per year including dividends. Unfortunately, this comes with a 30.8% standard deviation.

Regardless of the type of investor you are, before buying a stock like Caterpillar, be aware of severe drawdowns during economic downturns. Once you keep that in mind, it's much easier dealing with these things as you'll likely treat them as investment opportunities instead of serious threats to your wealth.

So, where are we now in the cycle?

Valuation

First of all, analysts are looking at $8.6 billion in EBITDA this year followed by $10.5 billion in 2022. This would mean that Caterpillar, once again, bounces back hard from an economic decline. This comes with close to $6.0 billion in expected free cash flow, which is enough to grow dividends and to engage in significant buybacks and debt repayment. In 2020, dividend payments were close to $2.2 billion, which means there's enough cash to keep the dividend growth streak alive. Since 2004, Caterpillar has raised dividends - on average - by 10% per year. I expect this to continue as the company has the tailwind from an improving economy, high inflation (need to accelerate raw materials production), and what I expect to be very high post-pandemic growth in countries like India.

Caterpillar is currently valued at roughly $128 billion. When adding $26 billion in net debt (I expect they will keep it close to this number due to conservative buybacks) and $10.5 billion in EBITDA - I'm giving them the benefit of the doubt here, the company is trading at 14.7x EBITDA. On a side note, this also means a return to a net debt/EBITDA ratio of less than 3.0, which is satisfying.

Using the valuation graph I showed you in this article, we're dealing with a fair valuation, not an expensive one.

However, and this is where the ISM index comes in again, the company's yield is closely following economic sentiment. That's simply the result of higher capital gains than dividend growth in times of an economic recovery. Right now, the dividend yield is at a multi-year low (economic indicators are at a multi-year high). Even if we imply 10% dividend growth this year, we get a $4.53 per share payout, which is a 1.9% yield.

Data by YCharts

With all of this in mind, here's how I'm dealing with the situation.

Takeaway

The main reason why I bought Caterpillar last year is because the stock is the perfect mix between growth and value. Growth comes from its ability to turn economic growth into strong sales, and value because the company is able to generate strong free cash flow to maintain a healthy balance sheet, and often satisfying dividend yield, and significant dividend growth.

The stocks that offer both value and growth are the ones that often beat the S&P 500.

Beating the S&P 500 means buying at a fair valuation. In Caterpillar's case, that is very hard to do as valuation more or less depends on the economic cycle as this influences EBITDA expectations more than anything else.

If you are long Caterpillar, do not sell a single share. The best way to deal with this company is to let dividend growth do the work. If you are not long or looking to add, I would advise buying once the dividend yield gets close to 2.5%, preferably 2.8-3.0% if you don't mind missing a potential buying opportunity because the yield doesn't reach these levels. By following that simple rule, you basically can ignore economic indicators as Caterpillar is, historically speaking, reaching these dividend yields every time the economy declines.

If you combine this buy & add strategy with a reasonable position size, you will be able to generate long-term wealth through all economic cycles.

