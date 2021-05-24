Photo by Eightshot Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Company Overview

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and medical professionals worldwide. The company has created a set of end-to-end solutions to assist all participants in the organ transplant market, including digital waitlist management solutions before a transplant, non-invasive testing/diagnostics to assess post-transplant risk of injury, AI and machine learning solutions to assess risk of transplant rejection and finally organ surveillance solutions for continued post-transplant monitoring both at healthcare facilities and at home. Some of CDNA’s primary offerings are detailed below.

AlloMap Heart is a non-invasive diagnostic test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart function for transplant recipients.

AlloSure Heart is a blood test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

AlloSure Kidney is a diagnostic test for non-invasive transplant surveillance, providing a direct measure of possible organ injury.

AlloSeq HCT – For DNA and cellular matching

AlloSure Lung – is a diagnostic test for non-invasive transplant surveillance, providing a direct measure of Lung injury.

The chart below focuses on the medical journey for a hypothetical kidney transplant patient and illustrates how CDNA’s end-to-end products and services are used throughout various stages of the transplant process.

Source: Company Investor Deck

Investment Case

CareDx is a compelling investment candidate on multiple fronts. The company’s products are safer and more effective than traditional solutions and CDNA is profitable, growing quickly, faces little competition and has several opportunities to apply its solutions/tech to complimentary markets which will further expand its overall TAM.

Central to the investment thesis is that CDNA’s offerings are safer, less invasive, more efficient and effective than traditional approaches. As detailed in the chart below, the alternatives are often biopsies and catheterization. The drawbacks to these approaches are immediately obvious in that they are invasive techniques, can cause damage if not performed carefully and the results take longer to process.

Most of CDNA’s testing and diagnostics revolve around blood, urine and DNA tests which are non-invasive, easier to administer and the results can be interpreted more quickly. Additionally, several studies have shown the AlloMap and AlloSure approaches to be more effective than the traditional alternatives (although a long discussion is outside the scope of this article, the company’s 10-k details numerous medical studies highlighting the effectiveness of its products compared to the traditional approaches). The following management commentary also illustrates the downsides of the traditional approaches.

“The historical standard for heart transplant surveillance has been the microscopic examination of heart tissue obtained through an invasive endomyocardial biopsy. In the biopsy procedure, a catheter is inserted into the right internal jugular vein in the recipient’s neck and threaded into the right ventricle of the heart. Four pieces of tissue are cut from the wall of the heart and sent to the laboratory for examination by a pathologist who uses a microscope to look for evidence of cellular rejection. Limitations of biopsies include: (1) the pathologist evaluations, which are subjective and dependent upon visual assessment and qualitative interpretation, (2) tissue sampling errors, and (3) the potential for procedure related complications such as damage to the valve structures in the heart. The typical schedule of biopsy surveillance may involve eight to ten biopsies within the first six months after transplant and up to fifteen biopsies within the first year post-transplant. Because repeated biopsies can cause cumulative risk and trauma to the heart, the frequency of biopsy surveillance after one year is low, despite the fact that recipients would benefit from continued monitoring for rejection and management of their immunosuppressive drugs for the rest of their lives. With less biopsy data collected after the first year post-transplant, clinicians have less information upon which to tailor immunosuppression treatment for their recipients.” Source: 10-K

Additionally, CDNA is building a “network” of customers and partners, becoming the go-to solution for organ transplant testing, diagnostics and monitoring. As illustrated in the diagram below, CDNA has hooked itself into a wide segment of the transplant industry.

70% of kidney centers are using AlloSure, while over 90% of heart centers use AlloMap. Note however, that these markets are still not fully penetrated as the company is ramping up testing volumes with many customers. The company’s investor deck notes that CDNA is aiming to build a moat around each center by providing end-to-end transplant services including digital waitlist management solutions, non-invasive testing/diagnostics to assess post-transplant risk of injury, AI and machine learning solutions to assess risk of transplant rejection and finally organ surveillance solutions for continued post-transplant monitoring both at healthcare facilities and at home. As CDNA expands its “network” and provides further solutions to centers that increase efficiency and patient safety, it will likely become harder for these customers to walk away. This approach is similar to the land and expand model many tech/software providers have recently employed and leads to very “sticky” customer relationships. CDNA is creating its own revenue flywheel within the organ transplant industry. The company has also been very careful to ensure that its test results are easy to integrate into the electronic medical records of major providers Cerner and Epic.

CareDx is also focused on expansion and has multiple growth levers to pull in the coming years. For starters, CDNA is still increasing testing volumes with existing customers. As more customers and end-users become aware of CDNA’s solutions, management believes there is ample room to ramp up testing volumes on its existing products and services. Expanding to adjacent markets is also a large part of the growth story. AlloSure Lung is the next major testing/diagnostic opportunity and AlloSure Liver has entered the preliminary evaluation phase. Although specific market size estimates are not available for either of the above areas, management believes both will meaningfully expand the company’s total addressable market. Further, although over 90% of the company’s revenues are US based today, management believes the Europe and Rest of World regions both offer expansion possibilities as the company obtains further regulatory approvals.

New products and services are also on the way. One area that has significant potential is AlloCell. AlloCell is a surveillance solution for patients who received engineered-cell transplants. This solution is aimed to be utilized by biopharmaceutical companies developing allogeneic cellular therapies in oncology, neurological, autoimmune, and infectious disease spaces. Per the company’s investor deck, the TAM for this area is $5.5B with 300,00 patients receiving 1.2 million treatments annually. In 2020, the company also purchased RemoTrac, an at-home program for kidney and heart transplant patients to schedule labs/tests to be drawn within the patient’s home. This is critically important for some patients who may be weak post-transplant and/or more recently in the face of COVID where hospitals would not want to expose recent transplant patients to the virus.

Across CDNA’s products and services, the company holds 25+ patents that expire between 2021 – 2030. Additionally, the company has entered into exclusive licensing agreements for access to other technologies. There do not appear to be any direct competitors on the horizon over the next 2-3 years.

Although it is mostly out of necessity to support organ transplant patients, the company has a largely recurring revenue model. Tests and diagnostics on transplanted organs are not conducted 1-time, but rather on a monthly, quarterly or biannual basis to ensure the function of the organ. The graphic below provides an example testing schedule which shows the “recurring” nature of CDNA’s business model.

Financials

CDNA’s financials further support the investment case. Over the last 5 years, the company’s revenue has grown rapidly, increasing at a 44% rate from $41M in 2016 to $192M in 2020. Supporting this growth are over 31,000 tests that were conducted last year.

Although the company has yet to achieve profitability, CDNA’s net margins have improved dramatically over the last 5 years going from -98% to -6% in the TTM period. Wall Street Analysts believe the company will flip to profitability this year, with the consensus EPS estimate at $0.34 cents per share. The outlook is further enhanced by the consensus revenue estimate which clocks in at $274M for 2021. Note that there are currently 6 analysts covering the stock.

CDNA has plenty of cash cushion to fund future investments and growth. At the end of Q1, the company reported $309M of cash and equivalents on the balance sheet. Additionally, the company has zero long-term debt.

Historically, CareDx has been aggressive in funding research and development as well. Over the last 2 years, CDNA has spent $49M and $31M on R&D. This is a very healthy 25% and 24% of revenues respectively. In my view, this is an important indicator of future growth and shows that management is proactively targeting new opportunities and markets.

From a cash flow standpoint, 2020 was a breakthrough year as the company flipped to being both operating and free cash flow positive. Free Cash Flow was a healthy $29M last year in 2020.

Overall, CDNA has a history of overdelivering on financial results. In 18 of the last 19 quarters, the company has beaten the consensus Wall Street revenue target. Over this same time, CDNA has beaten or matched earnings estimates in 15 of 19 quarters. Management has shown impressive consistency in guiding the company to growth and toward profitability.

Investment Risks

At the moment, CDNA is operating in a largely favorable market, from a strong position and without major imminent threats to its business model. There are, however, a few areas to keep a watch on.

Several of CDNA’s product/service lines benefit from Medicare reimbursement. In the past, there have been proposals to cut AlloMap’s reimbursement quite dramatically. Although there hasn’t been a challenge here in over 4 years, potential changes in reimbursement rates would have significant impacts on margins and earnings. Similarly, overall regulations in the healthcare industry may pose challenges down the road. Changes to the US healthcare system such as possible price “controls” to transplant solutions would have a significant impact on the company’s future.

Rapid industry development and competition are also an area to watch. Although the company largely doesn’t have direct competitors today and has built a strong end-to-end product suite that’s hard to compete with, the DNA and blood testing markets are evolving rapidly with well-funded companies pouring research and development dollars into these or adjacent industries. New competitors could arrive quickly and CDNA will need to keep innovating to stay a step ahead of the field. Successfully maintaining and defending its patents and licenses should also provide some barriers to entry.

Additionally, several companies are working on organ transplant preservation solutions. Most organs typically need to be transplanted within a few hours in order to provide the highest possibility for success. Preservation technologies and solutions aim to lengthen the transplant window and improve the transport process. These advances could theoretically impact demand for some of CDNA’s products and services.

Although not necessarily a true “risk”, it was a bit disappointing to learn that insiders only own 1.15% of CDNA. Given the growth profile of the company, having management with significant stakes would have provided more strength to the investment thesis. The lack of insider ownership is not a dealbreaker and it should be noted that Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management also appears to have strong conviction in the stock, owning 9% of shares outstanding.

Valuation

At the time of writing, CDNA’s market cap is $3.72 billion. Based on the consensus 2021 revenue estimate of $277M, CDNA is trading at a P/S of 13.4x. Although this level of multiple is reasonable in CDNA’s sector given the company’s growth profile, it’s also hard to call CDNA a screaming buy. That said, CDNA has a history of overdelivering on revenue and we’re modeling closer to $290M of revenue for 2021. At this level of revenue and some slight multiple expansion to 13.8x, CDNA could hit close to $100 per share by year-end. Looking further ahead and considering the opportunities of AlloLung, AlloLiver and AlloCell, CDNA appears to have at least 2 more years of 30%+ revenue growth. Keeping a 13.0x multiple and layering on 30% revenue growth would imply a market cap of $6.3 billion three years out. For long-term investors, this would be a total return of 72%. In recent months, the stock price has fluctuated and hit the mid-low 60s a few times. Given recent market turbulence, patient investors have a likely chance to grab this stock 5-15% lower and potentially see it double in a few years’ time.

Conclusion

CDNA has become a market leader in providing end-to-end organ transplant diagnostic solutions including digital waitlist management solutions before a transplant, non-invasive testing/diagnostics to assess post-transplant risk of injury, AI and machine learning solutions to assess risk of transplant rejection and finally organ surveillance solutions for continued post-transplant monitoring both at healthcare facilities and the home. The company has a recurring revenue-like model and has set up significant industry partnerships which have created very “sticky” customer relationships. Although the stock is currently fairly valued, this is a high-quality company where patient long-term oriented investors can purchase shares and still expect to earn a decent return given the growth opportunities ahead.