Unity's (NYSE:U) stock has declined significantly in recent months on the back of valuation concerns and headwinds related to Apple's (AAPL) privacy initiatives. This decline has been excessive, presenting long-term investors an attractive opportunity to invest in a company with excellent prospects.

Unity is the developer of one of the leading platforms for interactive 3D content. They believe that in the future most of the world's content will be real-time 3D and they want to enable this future. Unity's vision is to have hundreds of millions of creators on the platform, from consumer creators to professionals in gaming and dozens of other industries.

Figure 1: Unity's History



Unity's platform offers a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The platform supports a wide variety of users with varying skill levels, from visual scripting to C# programming and for more advanced developers, the ability to work directly with Unity's source code.

Creators can visualize and iterate on their 2D and 3D creations in real-time and collaborate with each other to edit content simultaneously. This can lead to significant reductions in design and development cycle times. Unity games can also be built once and deployed across more than 20 platforms, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and the leading augmented and virtual reality platforms

In addition to the core game engine, Unity has built a large suite of services including entitlements, communications and analytics. There are generally separate gatekeepers making decisions around which tools to use for hosting, voice, analytics and game development though and this often leads customers to augment game engines with specialized tools for particular use cases. Unity is developing an end-to-end service because they believe they can add value through integration. Their game engine positions them for success by allowing them to penetrate customers with additional tools at the start of the development process.

Unity has over 1.5 million monthly active creators with in excess of 15,000 new projects made per day. The majority of mobile, PC and console games are made with Unity, with Unity being particularly strong in mobile gaming. Unity's share of the top 1,000 games in 58 countries is approximately 71%. There are 3-5 billion downloads per month of applications built on Unity and at the end of 2020, there were 2.7 billion monthly active users of content created with Unity's solutions.

Unity's product portfolio includes:

The core Unity editor

Forma for easy production of 3D content

Reflect for Augmented Reality (AR) / Virtual Reality (VR) for Building Information Modelling (BIM)

Unity Ads

Unity divides their platform into Create Solutions and Operate Solutions. Create Solutions are used by content creators (developers, artists, designers, engineers and architects) to create, edit, run and deploy interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content. These products include custom scripting tools and a high-definition render pipeline for developers; graphics, animation and audio tools for artists; and navigation, networking and user interface tools for designers.

Operate Solutions offer customers the ability to grow and engage their end-user base, as well as run and monetize their content with the goal of optimizing end-user acquisition and operational costs while increasing the lifetime value of their end-users. Unity launched monetization products 5 years ago and these now include Unity Ads and Unity In-App Purchases. Operate Solutions also includes end-user engagement products, such as deltaDNA, which provide developers with the capability to perform deep analytics to optimize end-user engagement and behavior. There are also products to simplify the delivery of content and provide back-end management, such as Multiplay for multiplayer hosting in games, or Vivox to enable player-to-player communications in games.

Create Solutions are monetized primarily through monthly subscriptions and Operate Solutions through revenue-share and usage-based models. This allows Unity to generate revenue from our customers as they develop content and grow revenue along with the customer. There is a natural fit between these businesses as subscriptions for Create Solutions drive adoption of Operate Solutions.

Unity's customers range from the largest global publishers, including AAA studios, to mid-sized, small and independent developers and freelancers. Unity estimate that 94 of the top 100 game development companies by global revenue are customers. Their market share across all platforms is rising as publishers and developers realize the benefits of Unity.

Unity's customers skew heavily towards smaller developers, although this is beginning to change. Unity started in mobile and over time has progressively advanced into AA and AAA with Create Solutions leading and Operate Solutions following. This is a classic disruptive strategy, starting at the low-end of the market with a limited product and moving upmarket over time as the product improves.

In the last cycle of consoles, Unity's share of content was 30-40% on the Sony and Microsoft platforms and approximately 70% on Nintendo's. The vast majority (~90%) of AAA titles (Grand Theft Auto, Assassin's Creed, Battlefield, FIFA, Call of Duty) that dominate on those platforms are built on first-party engines (Activision (ATVI), Take-Two (TTWO), Ubisoft, Electronic Arts (EA)). Epic with Unreal and Unity do not have a material business amongst these AAA titles. Epic's market share is probably 3x Unity's, although neither of them are in double digits. Unity believes they are in a position to gain materially in the current cycle though. This is based on higher engagement from AAA studios, both for AAA games and for the mobile games that they're building on AAA intellectual property.

The addressable market for game artists is multiples of that for developers, due to the trend towards more artists at game studios. Artists are the most numerous creators of 3D content in real-time and Unity is targeting them with improved tools. Investments aimed at attracting artists include visual scripting, new rendering pipelines and improved workflows. Rather than requiring artists to work with developers, Unity is enabling artists to use the platform directly by enhancing the simplicity of workflows. Another initiative aimed at artists is the development of assets so that artists do not need to start from scratch. This includes AI augmentation, which could eventually lead to AI generating 3D assets from images.

Unity used its reach in mobile gaming to launch one of the largest mobile ad networks in the world (ranking between 3rd and 5th depending on the metric used). Each month, Unity delivers 23 billion ads across 2.2 billion devices. Unlike traditional ad networks that optimize exclusively for CPMs, Unity designed their platform to help customers maximize engagement and the LTV of users by leveraging unique data and proprietary AI tools. Using Unity's ad network saves developers from needing to find, integrate and manage third-party ad networks.

Unity's ad network faces headwinds from Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA), Apple's new privacy focused initiative, although management does not anticipate it having a material impact on the business. Unity views themselves as a monetization platform rather than an ad platform and believes their access to data gives them a fundamental advantage. Unity is using contextual targeting, which does not rely on IDFA, rather than behavioral targeting and it is working well. Compared to other ad networks, Unity should have a fairly strong platform signal which may insulate their business from the impact of IDFA to some extent.

Unity has chosen to only offer developer tools rather than vertically integrating into content creation like Epic. Unity's CEO has stated that competing with customers makes it difficult to attract and retain customers. A strong argument can be made for the benefits of integration though, like the fact that it would increase monetization of the engine and provide internal feedback from game developers.

Unity believes that the low-code / no-code market will become a substantial part of their business in coming years. In support of this, they launched the LEGO Microgame in September, which is a free to use set of modules that allows entry-level users to build and share their first 3D game using a visual interface. By enabling virtually anyone to create compelling 3D content, Unity could eventually impact the gaming market in a similar manner to the internet's impact on traditional media (Substack, YouTube, Twitter (TWTR), podcasts, etc.).

The majority of Unity's revenue currently comes from gaming but there are large opportunities in other industries which they are beginning to exploit, including:

Architecture, Engineering and Construction

Industrial

Media & Entertainment

Sports & Live Entertainment

Automotive, Transportation & Manufacturing

Ecommerce

Expansion into other verticals generally starts with Create Solutions and then Operate Solutions follow as the user base grows. This expansion will likely require an evolution in Unity's sales strategy and investments in R&D to develop solutions for new use cases. Creating realistic 3D models is a time-consuming and expensive process and user friendly tools that make learning Unity's software less difficult are an important step in growing the user base. In support of this Unity acquired RestAR in December 2020. RestAR is a computer vision and deep learning company that enables users to scan physical products using a mobile device and render them in 3D. This acquisition is likely focused on supporting Unity's ecommerce initiatives.

R&D led innovation is a big part of Unity's competitive strategy and two current areas of focus are networking code and Data-Oriented Technology Stacks (DOTS). Networking code is required to bring multiple users into the same environment and have everything synchronized. Different types of NetCode or different specific executions are required depending on the application that is being supported.

DOTS is a technology stack that is data oriented rather than object oriented. This offers the potential for 10-100x performance improvements for rich environments that have a lot of content and lots of interactive objects. Unity intends to introduce easy-to-use versions of DOTS into their core technology over the next 2-3 years.

Unity also recently launched Forma and Reflect, which make adding 3D functionality to applications simpler. Forma supports ecommerce by providing 3D product visualizations to websites. For architecture and construction, Unity provides Reflect, which is a collaborative real-time 3D environment, including in AR and VR, for better building information modelling.

While Unity's business outside of gaming is currently small, there are positive signs. At the end of Q3 2020, 10 of the top 10 auto manufacturers were customers. In Q4 2020, 13% of Unity's 793 customers with revenue in excess of 100,000 USD per year were from outside gaming, up from 8% at the time Unity filed their S-1. This indicates extremely robust non-gaming growth.

Financial Analysis

Unity recently notched their 10th consecutive quarter of 30% plus revenue growth and while moderating growth has weighed on the stock, this is in line with management's expectation of 30% annual growth long term. Unity has multiple avenues for growth, including expanding within current customers, gaining market share with new customers in gaming and expanding into verticals outside of gaming. Unity's dollar based net expansion rate was 140% in March 2021, although some of this was driven by COVID tailwinds in the Operate business. Unity has 837 customers who generate more than 100,000 USD in revenue annually, up 25% in the past 12 months. Unity believes that over the past 5 years they have grown their gaming market share from low double digits to approximately 70% at the end of 2020. Long term they want to establish a market share upwards of 75-80%.

There is also the potential for significant growth from price increases, which Unity believes they could do without losing many customers. They are choosing not to do this though as they believe it is not in the best interest of the platform. Unity's take rate in gaming is only approximately 0.4%, which is extremely low when compared to many platforms. Unity believes they can increase their take rate significantly in time but that revenue sharing or royalties are unfair to content creators. Unity is aiming to grow their gaming business 10x, but achieving this with a seat license business model will mean adding users and increasing the value the platform provides to users.

Unity is guiding 29-31% revenue growth for 2021, which is actually fairly robust given the headwinds from IDFA and a tough comparison to 2020. They have estimated a one-time hit in 2021 of approximately 30 million USD as advertisers become accustomed to the new IDFA approach being implemented by Apple. This is a significant hit given that their Operate business brings in approximately 600 million USD and that only 30% of impressions are from iOS.

Figure 2: Unity Revenue Growth



Table 1: Unity Revenue Mix Q3 2020



Unity's gross profit margins have declined modestly in recent years, although are still relatively high. This is most likely the result of a shifting revenue mix and is not a major cause for concern.

Figure 3: Unity Gross Profit Margins



Unity's operating profit margins are broadly in line with what should be expected for a high growth company of their size. They continue to focus on investing in future growth rather than achieving short-term profitability, although do hope to achieve positive free cash flow by the end of 2023.

Figure 4: Unity Operating Profit Margins



Figure 5: Unity Operating Leverage



Competitive Advantage

Customer Insight

Unity has built one of the leading data networks for gaming and this has given them a scale-based advantage driven by user data. They ingest 60 billion in-app events per day, which can provide feedback to developers and be used for advertising.

Network Effects - Platform

The Unity Engine is a platform for developing and monetizing 3D content and while this probably doesn't provide a significant advantage at the moment, it could in the future. The more ubiquitous 3D content becomes in the future, the more likely interoperability between applications will become important. For example, a movie studio may develop 3D content and then wish to leverage that IP through channels like virtual reality and gaming, which would be simpler with a single engine. Alternatively, users may purchase or develop 3D assets which they wish to port across applications.

Economies of Scale

The cost of building an engine is now hundreds of millions of dollars, representing the work of hundreds of people over many years. It is no longer feasible to build an engine for one game or one type of game, as the economics do not work. The costs of engine development must be amortized over as many applications as possible.

Economies of Scope

Unity's engine was developed for gaming but it is increasingly finding use cases in different verticals. By adding functionality to their core engine, Unity can grow their addressable market significantly with minimal investment.

Switching Costs

Unity's switching costs are likely to be fairly high as it is difficult to shift content to another engine and developers will be reluctant to learn a new engine once they are familiar with Unity's. With the lifespan of games increasing, this means the leading game engines will be in use for many years to come.

Valuation

Unity has a strong competitive position in an industry with a bright future and its stock price after the IPO reflected this. Valuation concerns and headwinds from a normalization of economic activity have weighed on the stock in recent months, but the stock now appears attractively priced given the company's prospects. If Unity can continue to successfully add functionality to their platform, they likely have a long growth runway ahead of them and should reward investors willing to take a long-term view. Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, I estimate that Unity's stock is worth approximately 150 USD per share.

Figure 6: Unity Relative Valuation

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)