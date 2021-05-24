Natural Gas Production Increase Pressures Prices Lower

Photo by Fentino/E+ via Getty Images

Natural gas prices initially started the day much lower before rallying back a bit. June contracts hit a low of $2.832/MMBtu overnight as the weekend's production reading showed nearly a ~1 Bcf/d increase from last week.

As you can see in the chart above, Lower 48 production is well above last year's level. Volumes last year were materially impacted by shale oil production shut-in. With volumes now steadily trending higher and possibly returning to an average of around ~93 Bcf/d, the natural gas market will no longer be considered "undersupplied."

Here's a look at our estimated supply/demand imbalance assuming production of mid ~92 Bcf/d. You can see the market is fairly balanced. In addition, you can see in our storage projections below that even with slightly warmer than normal weather on the horizon, storage builds are expected to match the 5-year average.

On the demand side, total gas demand is at an all-time high for this time of the year.

This is still largely thanks to the increase in both Mexico and LNG gas exports.

Once power burn picks up in the coming weeks, total gas demand should rise to offset some of the production increase. But on a balance basis, the higher the recovery in Lower 48 production, the looser the market becomes.

Weather Starts to Matter Again

Something the natural gas community may or may not miss is the return of weather volatility in natural gas trading.

As of this writing, ECMWF-EPS is projecting warmer than normal weather over the next 15-days, but the 10-15 day range is still mixed with the South potentially being cooler than normal.

Source: HFIRweather.com

With the market balance being so close to equilibrium, this is a natural gas trader's heaven as both the long and short side can be played so long as 1) the price skew makes it favorable (for either long or short trade) and 2) weather to have a meaningful impact on the direction of prices.

Net-net, if the weather is trending bullish, look for us to go long, and vice versa. For now, the market is contending with the increase in production. The fundamental balance has now shifted to a balanced view.