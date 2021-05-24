Photo by themanofsteel/iStock via Getty Images

We're nearing the end of the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the first companies to report its results in late April was Centamin Egypt (OTCPK:CELTF). The mid-tier miner was one of only a handful of producers to report lower revenue and higher costs year-over-year, with Centamin mining much lower grades in the Stage 5 North area of Sukari. This translated to lower output, and flat margins, with the stronger average realized gold price (GLD) offset by higher costs. Given Centamin's higher risk profile with a single-asset in a less attractive jurisdiction and higher gold price assumption used for reserves, I see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

Centamin Egypt released its Q1 results in late April and reported quarterly gold production of ~104,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $1,091/oz. While this was a much better quarter than Q4 2020, when the company mined lower grades and processed much less ore, the results were much softer from the year-ago period. Overall, production fell 17% year-over-year at 21% higher costs, translating to only a $2/oz increase in AISC margins despite a significantly higher gold price. Free cash flow also fell considerably in the period due to the much higher capex, coming in at just $9.4 million, down ~80% year-over-year. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Centamin has had a tough time since the company noticed movement in localized waste material in a pit wall during Q4. This forced the company to amend its prior mining plans, with mining of the Stage 4 West wall deferred due to the movement. While production improved considerably in Q1 on a sequential basis, this was up against one of the worst quarters in the company's history and very easy sequential comps. On a year-over-year basis, Centamin's production fell sharply due to lower throughput of ~3.02 million tonnes (Q1 2020: ~3.08 million tonnes) at much lower grades of 1.16 grams per tonne gold (Q1 2020: 1.50 grams per tonne gold).

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The good news is that despite the year-over-year decline, the company remains on track to meet its guidance of ~415,000 ounces at $1,200/oz and is tracking slightly ahead of cost guidance currently. In the bigger picture, production is expected to ramp up next year to ~445,000 ounces before increasing to ~465,000 ounces in FY2023. So, while FY2021 should be a disappointing year with the lowest production figure since FY2015 (439,000 ounces), there's no reason to expect this softness to continue long-term. With the accelerated waste stripping program progressing well with a record ~22.8 million tonnes of material moved in Q1, Centamin should be able to meet its FY2024 goal of ~475,000 ounces of gold production.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Given the lower output in the period, costs have trended higher from last year's levels, coming in at $1,091/oz vs. $901/oz in Q1 2020. This weighed on AISC margins despite a much higher average realized gold price of $1,778/oz. This is because costs increased by $189/oz, and Centamin's average realized gold price up by $191/oz year-over-year. During Q1 2021, AISC margins came in at $687/oz vs. $685/oz in Q1 2020, which was one of the weakest margin performances in the sector.

The higher costs were due to fewer ounces sold and a significant increase in capital expenditures in the period, with capex set to remain high throughout the year with a 45% H1 / 55% H2 split. During Q1, capex came in at $37 million, up from $21.9 million in the year-ago period, and guidance is for $225 million. The back-end weighted capex is related to the solar project that's been approved and paste-fill plant construction. So, if Centamin hopes to increase margins by more than 5% this year, it will have to rely on a gold price closer to $1,900/oz. Let's take a look at the financial results:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Centamin reported $189.9 million in revenue in Q1, a 15% decrease from the year-ago period with lower gold sales more than offsetting the 10% increase in the gold price. We'll likely see a similar sharp decline for Q2 and Q3 unless the gold price heads to new highs. This is because the company will be lapping an average realized gold price above $1,730/oz for Q2, Q3, and Q4, and a more than 15% decrease in gold sales year-over-year. With lower revenue and much higher capital expenditures, free cash flow fell 79% year-over-year to $9.4 million, pushing trailing twelve-month free cash flow to $104.9 million. This is a sharp decline vs. Q3 2020 before the movement in localized waste material when trailing-twelve-month free cash flow sat at $172.7 million.

(Source: Company Presentation)

So, is Centamin a Buy after the weak report?

At an enterprise value of ~$1.7 billion for a ~450,000-ounce producer with a 3.50% yield, Centamin certainly has some value at current levels. However, it's important to note that Centamin is a single-asset producer in a less attractive jurisdiction, making it a much riskier bet than some of its peers. Worse, until the waste stripping is complete, it's also a high-cost producer for the time being, so it will see an outsized hit to margins vs. peers with sub $900/oz if we do see weakness in the gold price. At a free cash flow yield of less than ~8%, I find it hard to justify investing here when Tier-1 jurisdiction producers are trading at similar valuations with higher margins.

Centamin Egypt is a producer with industry-leading costs and a solid asset that trades at a reasonable valuation. Still, it's tough to bet on an out of favor name when others are firing on all cylinders. If this were a single mine issue and Centamin had multiple producing assets outside of Sukari, this might be a different story. However, with one asset in a less favorable jurisdiction, I think buying the stock here could be an opportunity cost, even if the yield is quite solid and backed up by a fortress-like balance sheet ($331 million in cash). In summary, I believe there are better names elsewhere in the sector, and I would favor names like Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), with a decent dividend yield but more immediate organic growth and a higher free cash flow yield.