Photo by rozdemir01/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I went neutral on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) (“STMicro”) with my last update on the shares, largely because I just couldn’t reconcile the valuations across the sector with the likely growth and margin trajectories. I was also concerned about the high levels of lead-times – a situation that has in the past telegraphed weaker returns from chip stocks as order patterns normalize.

Since that last piece, STMicro shares have declined about 15%, underperforming both the chip sector as well as more specific competitors like Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), and ON Semiconductor (ON), though longer-term performance timelines (two years and beyond) still largely favor STMicro over many peers.

I’m a little conflicted on recommending these shares now. I like STMicro’s strong leverage to auto and industrial electrification through not only silicon carbide (or SiC) but other chip types as well, not to mention opportunities in 32-bit MCUs (and embedded processing more broadly), IoT, RF, and sensing. I also like the fact that the shares are back down to a level where I see attractive long-term return potential. What I don’t like is that lead-times are still quite high across the industry and these shares could crack $30 in a correction.

Lead-Times Still Sky-High

With pretty much the entire chip foodchain capacity-constrained, customers are desperate for semiconductors, and that is driving record highs for lead-times. Order a chip today and it’ll likely be more than four months before you get it, and more than six months if it’s a chip for a car. Although Infineon’s lead-times have curiously shrunk in recent months, companies like STMicro, NXP, Microchip (MCHP), and Texas Instruments (TXN) are at new highs, while ON is closing in on a new high.

It doesn’t really matter what sort of semiconductor you look at – MOSFET and power management lead-times are over 20 weeks (as per the most recent update from SFG’s Christopher Rolland), while analog and MCU lead-times are at around 20 weeks. Opto-electronic lead-times are a little better (in the mid-teens), but still at or near all-time records.

Semiconductor companies are already talking about adding capacity to deal with these lead-times, and therein lies some of the danger – companies need to be able to “read through” the elevated lead-times and likely over-ordering to assess the real underlying demand, or they will add too much capacity, which in turn will drive over-capacity, under-utilization, and weaker margins further down the road.

I’m cautiously optimistic that the industry will react to this period of supply constraint better than in past cycles. Many companies work more closely now with major customers than in the past, and to that end STMicro has noted that their supply/lead-time situation with committed customers like Tesla (TSLA) is less problematic than the headline numbers would suggest.

Still, I see this as a key risk. Past “dismounts” from peak lead-times have usually driven underperformance in chips stocks for periods of six months or more. That process may already be starting, with comparatively weak performance for the sector over the last three months, but I think there’s still room to go.

Customer And Competitive Worries Seem Overblown

One of the oft-mentioned headwinds with STMicro in recent months has been the company’s exposure to Apple (AAPL) and the extent to which its sockets are at risk with that major customer.

Over the last several years, Apple has grown from a sub-10% customer to 18% of 2019 sales and 24% of 2020 sales, with the estimated bill of materials rising to around $9, including roughly $4 from its FaceID contributions and around $1.50 from wireless charging. The Street is fretting, though, that STMicro could lose the wireless charging socket later this year and the imaging socket next year.

Management has done what it can to ease these concerns, commenting on the first quarter call that it has good visibility on major programs in consumer electronics (presumably Apple) and auto (presumably Tesla) three years out. The company is also moving ahead with an expansion of its Crolles facility, which handles a substantial portion of the Apple business.

I don’t recommend taking the Apple business for granted, and high reliance on Apple has burned many chip companies in years past. Still, I think STMicro has won high-end business on the basis of strong product performance attributes and value-for-money, and I think the fears of meaningful content loss are overblown. Obviously there’s going to be design and volume risk with every iteration of the iPhone, but I also believe the Street is overlooking the possibility of content gains with other Apple devices (watches, tablets, et al), as well as potential gains in other iPhone sockets.

I also think some of the competitive worries around STMicro are overblown. Yes, Infineon is the leader in trench SiC today, but STMicro has trench technology as well, and I think Infineon’s advantage here is overestimated. I’d likewise note that the company now has 68 active SiC customer engagements (split 50/50 with auto and non-auto) across 77 programs and has again raised its ’21 SiC revenue guidance.

I would also note that the SiC opportunity isn’t just about auto electrification. That’s an attractive market, and an important one to be sure, but STMicro is also seeing increasing interest for SiC in a range of industrial applications, including automation/electrification and renewables.

Investors should also not ignore the opportunities in MCUs and embedded computing. STMicro has been gaining share with its 32-bit MCUs, and I see attractive opportunities for further share growth in areas like industrial end-markets. I also like the recent acquisition of Cartesiam and its AI software development tools – software is an underappreciated competitive differentiator in some areas of the semiconductor market (including embedded processing), and STMicro’s efforts here have gone largely unsung.

The Outlook

STMicro posted a decent revenue and gross margin beat in the first quarter, and guided for a better-than-expected second quarter. Capacity constraints likely do limit the ceiling for further full-year outperformance, but there could still be underappreciated gross margin leverage left for the year.

Over the next three to five years, I still like STMicro for its leverage to auto electrification, industrial electrification, embedded processing, and the expansion of IoT (particularly industrial IoT) on the back of 5G deployment. Opportunities like SiC, 32-bit MCUs, and 3D sensing are the headliners, but I believe the undercard offers more potential than the market is currently pricing into the shares.

My long-term outlook for the company really hasn’t changed, with 7% to 8% revenue growth and 15% to 16% FCF growth. I’ve reduced my near-term operating margin assumptions (from 16.25% to 15.5% in ’21 and 17.25% to 16.5% in ’22), but that’s more out of an abundance of caution than a material deterioration in the business, and I think the company could surprise to the good.

The Bottom Line

A revenue growth rate of 7% to 8% and a FCF margin improving from the high single-digits to the low-to-mid teens (13%) in 2025 and mid-teens in 2030 can support a high single-digit long-term total annualized return now. Ideally I like to invest with 10% or better potential returns, but I won’t discard STMicro just because it’s a point or so short of that. Likewise, even with a more modest set of margin assumptions for ‘21/’22, the shares look undervalued below the low $40’s on EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA.

As a company that has outgrown its served markets and built share in attractive growth markets (like 32-bit MCUs and power), I think STMicro is a good candidate for longer-term investors. I do have some concerns that the chip sector could deteriorate further, but for investors who can accept the risk of near-term underperformance, I think the long-term valuation is attractive again.