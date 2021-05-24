Photo by Hoptocopter/E+ via Getty Images

Since a snapback rally immediately after last March's steep sell-off, Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) stock has done nothing. Shares closed at $26.86 on Mar. 27, 2020 — and $26.68 on Friday.

The longer view looks only modestly better. AE has dropped sharply over three- and five-year periods. Ten-year total returns come in at just 3.7% annualized, a figure which obviously underperforms the market (though looks better relative to the broader oil and gas sector). There's been a value-based case for the stock over most of that period, often centering on an enormous cash balance, but for the most part, that case simply hasn't played out.

But while Adams Resources stock has done little, the same can't be said for Adams Resources itself. Until 2017, Adams had been one of the sleepiest companies in the market. The Adams family that essentially controls the company seemed far more interested in their ownership of the National Football League's Tennessee Titans than in crude oil marketing. Adams built up an ever-larger cash hoard, paid a flat dividend, and kept public communications to a minimum.

Toward the end of that year, however, the strategy changed. As chairman Townes Pressler has put it, Adams Resources "embarked on a transition...[the owners] decided that they wanted to grow this company." New management came in, some of the cash finally was put to work in acquisitions, and corporate communications increased (if gradually so).

The concern is that the changes haven't really moved the needle, even giving accommodation for the industry craziness that has marked the past 15 months. In fact, first quarter results this month continue a rather concerning trend.

To be sure, I'm not quite ready to write off the story entirely. But particularly coming out of this month's Q1 release, there seems more reason for concern.

Q1 Earnings Disappoint

The key number from the Q1 report, from my perspective, was $55,000. That figure, disclosed in the 10-Q, represents what Adams calls "field level operating earnings," the profit generated by the Marketing segment adjusted for inventory valuation and derivative changes.

Obviously, it's a low figure. In fact, I believe it's the lowest Adams has posted in at least a decade. Reported earnings in the segment can and will swing wildly owing to inventory valuation changes: the reported Q1 2020 operating loss, for instance, was $17.7 million, as inventory took a $24 million-plus hit amid falling crude. A year later, inventory valuation provided a nearly $7 million boost.

But in terms of FLOE, which excludes those swings, this is not a business that should be that close to unprofitable. Nor can the uncertainty of the environment necessarily be pointed to as the root cause. In Q1 2020, after all, Adams had a strong quarter, even as crude prices plunged in March. All else equal, dislocation is probably beneficial for the spread between what Adams pays for crude at the wellhead and what it sells that crude for. Very roughly speaking, it's similar to why Wall Street fixed-income shops printed money during last year's sell-off.

Indeed, for 2020 as a whole, Adams saw its spreads move nicely higher:

source: author based on data from Adams' 10-K filing

But Q1 suggests that spreads are returning to pre-pandemic, post-shale boom levels. Indeed, that's now the case on a trailing twelve-month basis. In Q1, volumes dropped 24% year-over-year, with the Q citing "increased competition for supply from shippers and marketers to fill obligations to pipelines with the lower crude oil production available."

Obviously, the winter storm in February had an impact as well. But one week out of 13 doesn't alone explain the soft results. There are long-term trends at play, most notably the lower supply of shale oil, that suggest some caution at this point.

After all, if lower volumes get combined with even stagnant spreads, marketing profits come down to a multi-year low. That's a problem. 2020 results look impressive, with consolidated adjusted EPS coming in at $2.87 against 96 cents the year before. But that figure includes a $6.5 million tax benefit which was left in the non-GAAP figure; back that out, and 2020 earnings are closer to $1.35. After Q1, trailing twelve-month adjusted earnings (which exclude the Q1 2020 boost, a chunk of which came from the CARES Act) sit at just 45 cents.

Even with the cash on the balance sheet, declines from Marketing's current multi-quarter profit level are not necessarily priced in. Despite acquisitions in the Transportation segment and the new pipeline business, Marketing remains the profit engine for Adams as a whole. If the long-term outlook includes reduced drilling in U.S. shale — which may be the case even as oil prices recover — then it's simply going to be difficult for AE stock to post much of a rally.

Transportation and the VEX Pipeline

In the rest of the business, the news looks solid, but hardly spectacular.

For Transportation, the acquisitions are working to at least some degree. Revenue net of fuel costs (whose variability impacts the top line) rose 17%. EBITDA excluding the beneficial impact of those costs increased 11%. Q1 saw somewhat of a return to normalcy, as well as a full benefit of last year's acquisition of assets from CTL Transportation: revenue increased 29% ex-fuel, and EBITDA 30% on the same basis.

In terms of items it can control, Adams has done well. Margins have stayed reasonably intact despite wage pressure across the industry. Lower maintenance spend (thanks to recent acquisitions of new tractors) has been one key factor. Top-line growth has been driven mostly by acquisitions, but the company took pricing in both 2019 and Q1 2021, per filings.

The plan to grow subsidiary Service Transport into a full-fledged business does at least appear to be working. Revenues are growing, and margins are solid. There is a question as to return on capital in this business — the company spent $28.5 million in capex in 2019 alone — but the trend at least is heading in the right direction. But, again, growth here may not be enough to offset any further pressure in Marketing. Marketing EBITDA (using FLOE) was roughly double that of Transportation in 2020, and almost triple the year before.

The pipeline business, officially known as the Pipeline and Storage segment, is a result of last year's acquisition of the Victoria Pipeline (known as VEX) from EnLink Midstream (ENLC). The purchase looks like a steal: Adams paid a little over $20 million all-in for the pipeline plus storage assets, while EnLink acquired those assets in a dropdown from Devon Energy (DVN) for over $200 million in 2015.

But there's a reason EnLink was happy to move on: the VEX isn't doing much business. Revenue from Oct. 22 to the end of 2020 totaled just $272,000, with an EBITDA loss over $100K. Q1 saw revenue decline sequentially and EBITDA margins come in at -133%.

Obviously, those numbers don't have a ton of importance yet. Adams is planning on integrating the pipeline into the existing marketing business, while exploring new connections to increase capacity. It will take time for those plans to play out.

Still, this is not a risk-free transaction. $20 million is about one-sixth of the company's current market capitalization. The numbers under Adams ownership show that the pipeline is starting almost from scratch, and clearly, nowhere near justifying that purchase price — yet.

The Outlook for AE Stock

Combined with the recent weakness in Marketing, VEX shows the key risk to AE stock going forward. This is not a direct play on oil prices. It's a play (mostly) on crude volumes in Texas shale, in terms of both direct volume available for Adams to buy and the impact of that volume on unit margins.

This is why AE stock proved to be dramatically overvalued above $50 last decade, even as it usually traded at a single-digit multiple to net earnings excluding cash. Margins started shrinking well before the oil price bust, as new pipeline capacity came online. A new state of normalcy for crude at lower volumes probably is not a good thing for Marketing profits.

The issue going forward is that such normalcy doesn't necessarily require another plunge in oil prices. Shale operators are sticking to production caps even with the recovery in crude. That in turn means existing pressure on marketing volumes is likely to continue:

source: Adams Resources spring presentation

And that doesn't leave AE stock all that cheap. Using Q1 purchase volume levels (almost 83,000 barrels/day) at 35 cents FLOE/barrel, the 2016-2019 average, leads to FLOE of about $8 million for the last three quarters of 2021. Normalization in transportation EBIT from a potentially depressed $774K in Q1 maybe gets full-year profit in that unit to $4 million or so. Deduct $10 million in corporate expense and we're looking at adjusted net earnings below 40 cents per share for the year even excluding VEX losses.

Now, to be fair, even that figure isn't that bad, considering an adjusted EPS loss of 61 cents in Q1. Capex no doubt comes in lower than D&A this year, providing some incremental free cash flow help after inventory valuation helped drive a $23 million inflow in Q1. (Working capital was a big help as well.) Tangible book value still sits just shy of $35, and P/TBV remains near the low end of the historical range:

Data by YCharts

So as bearish as some of the recent results might be, by no means is all hope lost. AE stock still is relatively cheap, and probably cheaper than trailing twelve-month adjusted EPS figures imply. There's still inorganic growth potential, with a new $40 million credit facility suggesting that management is looking to get even more aggressive.

But at the same time, AE stock is always going to look cheap. Crude oil marketing and trucking are not exactly high-multiple growth businesses. 2020 results — in which the cash balance fell a stunning $54 million excluding acquisition spend — show that cash- or book-based valuations don't necessarily put in a hard floor. (To be fair, most of last year's cash pressure came from early payments that had built up in 2019 but did not repeat in 2020.)

This long has been a stock that's looked like a "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" kind of play. Absolute returns, let alone relative returns, over the past few years should disabuse investors of that notion. Even with unrestricted cash (pro forma for remaining VEX payments and the expected release of $5 million in restricted cash) back up to $13 per share, upside in AE stock still requires upside in the Adams business. Higher oil prices can provide some help through further inventory gains, but they can't be counted on and don't necessarily move the needle that much at a $115 million market cap.

The one big difference between now and 2017 is that management is trying to drive that upside. Between acquisitions, cost-cutting, and even the formation of a captive insurer, Adams has been busy in a way that it never was.

Broadly speaking, it's probably the right strategy. But it's far from a risk-free strategy. Yes, the acquisitions in Transportation look solid; the same is true of GulfMark's (GLF) 2018 buy of Red River. But the VEX deal has risk. So will the next deal that seems likely to arrive at some point. And if Marketing profits are at a new, lower, normal, there's far less margin of safety in taking those risks than the consolidated financials might suggest.

The potential for downside in the more aggressive strategy obviously has been there from the start. But recent results have at least highlighted, and maybe heightened, that risk. If shale volumes really are held down for the mid-term, it's going to be tough for AE stock to see much upside even if management executes its growth strategies to near-perfection. Put simply, at this point, 'cheap' might not be enough.