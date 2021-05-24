Photo by deepblue4you/E+ via Getty Images

I liked the valuation on BRF (NYSE:BRFS) shares back in March, and the shares have since outperformed (up more than 25% since then, but that outperformance has a great deal more to do with the recent acquisition of BRF shares by Marfrig (OTCPK:MRRTY) than the current fundamentals, as BRF remains pressured by higher production costs and challenging international markets.

I don't see the near-term pressures abating, and BRF is going to be hard-pressed to continue raising prices at the pace of recent quarters (17% to 22%). Likewise, I don't see the international markets getting easier in the near-term.

I do still like the long-term potential of BRF's ongoing turnaround, and the involvement of Marfrig does raise the question (again) of whether BRF could be a merger/takeout candidate. The valuation argument isn't as compelling today, though, and I look it as more of a borderline buy.

Marfrig Loads Its Plate

BRF and Marfrig announced late last week that Marfrig had accumulated a 24% stake in BRF though open-market purchases. At this point, Marfrig has declared itself a passive investor with no intention to seek representation or influence on BRF's board, and has claimed that the investment is meant to diversify the company's portfolio.

Marfrig may be sincere that it intends for this to only be a passive stake, but the two companies did discuss a combination back in 2019 before breaking off talks. I'd also note that in an interview published today (May 24), the CEO of Marfrig said the company may pursue a board seat next year, and Reuters has published an article claiming that Marfrig took the stake in BRF after an unsuccessful approach to acquire Minerva (OTCPK:MRVSY).

The likelihood and attractiveness of any M&A transaction always depends upon the terms, but a combination of BRF and Marfrig would make sense - BRF would add poultry and pork exposure to Marfrig's beef-focused operations, as well as international exposure, and BRF would likewise bring more experience and capabilities in branded processed food relative to Marfrig's more commoditized offerings. From the perspective of BRF, Marfrig would add attractive beef operations in the U.S., as well as greater overall leverage to North American and Chinese markets.

Such a combination would certainly take some negotiation. Marfrig's revenue is more than 70% larger and its operating income over the past 12 months is over 150% larger, but Marfrig's market capitalization is only about half that of BRF.

I have no idea whether this investment is prelude to another round of talks to merge the two companies, nor what such a combination might look like. I like BRF's business better on a long-term perspective, but Marfrig has clearly benefited from more attractive beef market fundamentals since the last round of merger talks, and the shares have outperformed by a wide margin.

Operating Challenges On All Fronts

BRF had a modestly disappointing first quarter, with revenue missing by about 1% and EBITDA missing by about 3%. Relative to the scale of the operating challenges, though, including sharply higher grain prices, I would say the underlying execution was pretty good.

BRF has continued to launch new products, including expanded meat alternatives and pet food offerings, and the expansion of higher-value SKUs and expanded points of sale has helped offset some of the pressures in the Brazilian market. Revenue from Brazil rose 15% in the first quarter (to R$5.4B) on a 5% decline in volume, as management was able to offset costs with price (average pricing up 22% yoy). Preserving margins comes at a cost though; processed food volume declined 4% and the company lost 140bp of market share. EBITDA rose 8% yoy, but margin declined about a point from the prior year (to 12%) and 370bp from the prior quarter.

Grain prices have continued to rise, with U.S. prices (Globex) up almost 55% since the end of Q1'21, as adverse weather continues to support pricing. While U.S. prices are a very limited proxy for BRF's costs, and corn prices have risen a much more modest 15% in Brazil (as per CEPEA), the point stands that input cost inflation remains a real threat even after a 27% year-over-year increase in cost-per-ton in the first quarter.

BRF is getting little respite or offset from its international operations. Global poultry prices are heading higher as producers pass on input costs, but volumes have softened and BRF's international EBITDA margin shrank from 16.9% a year ago and 10.1% in the prior quarter to 9.4%, with significant weakness in Asia (down 1,360bp yoy/down 570bp qoq to 17.1%) as the Chinese market recovers from the ASF outbreak.

Making matters worse, Turkish operations are still hampered by geopolitical issues (excluding exporting into Iraq), and Saudi Arabia continues to take actions that are not helpful to BRF. A few days after Saudi poultry producer Almarai announced plans to expand production in the kingdom with an eye toward doubling market share, the Saudi government suspended the import licenses of 11 Brazilian poultry plants, including all of JBS's (JBS) licensed plants.

BRF is still one of the few Brazilian companies allowed to export to Brazil (four of the seven licensed plants are BRF), and BRF has been investing in expanding production within Saudi Arabia, but the government also recently changed the expiration dates for frozen chicken - reducing them from 12 months to three months. BRF may be able to offset this by re-exporting to other markets in the region, but the point stands that it has been getting harder and harder to operate in Saudi Arabia, particularly with respect to imports into the kingdom, as that government pursues self-sufficiency initiatives in poultry.

The Outlook

Although BRF has been able to at least partially offset cost pressures, particularly in Brazil where it has a sizable processed food business, I think the company is going to start seeing increasing price-sensitivity where processed foods are concerned. In other words, I think the company is going to see a more adverse price/volume trade-off on further price increases. I expect management to prioritize margin over volumes/share, but I think the risks to 2021 EBITDA margins are growing, not shrinking.

Cost pressures are nothing new to the BRF story, and it's a known risk to the business. I don't believe these near-term pressures challenge the long-term story in a direct sense, but I do think that lower EBITDA margins combined with a desire to maintain target liquidity ratios could lead to lower near-term investment/expansion capex, and that could put longer-term revenue growth targets at risk. As a reminder, management is pursuing a pretty aggressive long-term growth plan underpinned by investments (R$ 55B over 10 years) to support more product diversification (pet food, ready-made meals, expanded pork offerings, meat alternatives) and a greater mix of value-added products in the international business.

While I expect lower profits and cash flows in 2021, I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth of around 6%-7% (based on a pre-COVID starting point) and nearly double-digit FCF growth as FCF margins from the low-to-mid single-digits to the mid-single-digits.

The Bottom Line

As I said in the open, I think BRF is a more borderline "buy" call today, as the shares have moved meaningfully since that last update and there are even more intense near-term pressures on the business.

For investors who can withstand meaningful short-term volatility in the pursuit of long-term gains, I still see appeal here. Management has shown it's serious about improving margins, maintaining a more sustainable debt load, and driving long-term growth and margins through product innovation and a move from commoditized products to value-added branded products. I do believe this is the right strategy, but I don't want to mislead investors about the near-term risks, including input cost inflation, delayed investment capex, and geopolitical decisions beyond management's influence.