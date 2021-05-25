Photo by ksenya_savva/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

TheWorks.co.uk PLC (OTCPK:TWRKF) (here after simply TheWorks or TW) is a British low-cost retailer of arts and crafts supplies. The company operates a network of stores across the UK but has been ramping up its online presence as well as the era of brick and mortar arts and crafts stores may have had its best time.

Source: Yahoo Finance

TheWorks has its primary listing in London where it's trading with WRKS as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in London is in excess of 300,000 shares per day, for a monetary value of in excess of 200,000 GBP. Although the market cap is limited (42M GBP), liquidity is excellent and investors should consider the London-traded shares.

FY 2021 will be a year to forget

TheWorks still has to release its full-year financial results, but we shouldn't expect a dramatic improvement compared to the H1 2021 results. I'll first discuss the H1 results and will provide an overview of the important elements of the recently released full-year trading update.

Source: annual report 2020

The revenue in the first half of the year fell by just 8% which actually is a good result, considering the majority of TheWorks' revenue is generated in the second semester as the fall and winter months are more inviting to do some arts and crafts. We saw the same ratio in the past few years as about 60% of the revenue tends to be generated in the second half of the financial year. The cost of sales in the first semester remained unchanged - which is a bit disappointing - and this resulted in a 62% decrease of the gross profit.

Source: H1 financial results

As the other overhead expenses (G&A, interest expenses) obviously didn't really decrease as they are pretty "fixed," TheWorks reported a pre-tax loss of 4.25M GBP and a net loss of about 3.3M GBP. The damage remained limited thanks to the 12.3M GBO in "other operating income" reported in the first semester. According to the footnotes this is related to the COVID-related subsidies (as you can see below). Excluding this government intervention, TheWorks would have published dark red numbers on its bottom line.

Source: footnotes to the H1 financial results

Those cash subsidies were a major help to keep TheWorks on a breakeven path. In H1 2021, the reported operating cash flow was about 14M GBP but after deducting the interest and lease payments to the tune of 13.2M GBP, the adjusted operating cash flow was just 0.8M GBP. With a total capex of 1.1M GBP, the net cash flow was a negative 0.3M GBP.

Source: H1 financial results

While that sounds okay'ish given the circumstances, keep in mind the benign cash outflow was boosted by the 12.3M GBP cash subsidies provided by the different government schemes. Excluding the subsidies, TheWorks would have burnt through about 12.5M GBP in cash in those six months.

So hardly anything to be cheerful about in the first semester financials, and in a recent trading update ahead of the publication of the full-year results (which will only be published in July), TheWorks seems to be preparing the market for a rather negative full-year update although there also are some positive elements. The online sales in FY 2021 more than doubled (up 120.9%) while the company also ended FY 221 with a net cash balance of 0.5M GBP (compared to a 7.1M GBP net debt as of the end of FY2020). This means that the company was at least able to use its working capital to ensure its access to liquidity remained strong.

The management does appear to be more optimistic about this year as the sales results since the reopening have been very encouraging and the level of uncertainty is now lower than a year ago.

Source: trading update

Before entirely discarding the idea, we should have a look back at FY 2020

Based on the H1 2021 results and the trading update for FY 2021 wherein the management team seems to be preparing the market for a poor result (in line with its profit warning from a few months ago), there are a few elements that could make TheWorks sufficiently interesting to keep them on a watchlist.

First of all, perhaps we should have a look at the cash flow performance in FY 2020 as that will provide us with an overview of how the company performed in a financial year with 10.5 "normal" months and 1.5 COVID months (so even the FY2020 results should perhaps not be seen as a "normal" year. The reported operating cash flow was approximately 33.1M GBP, and after deducting the 24M GBP in lease and interest payments, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately 9M GBP.

Source: annual report 2020

The total capex was 8.7M GBP which means TheWorks was breaking even as well in 2020, although the reported results also include almost 5M GBP in government support to battle the impact of the COVID crisis. That being said, the 8.7M capex includes the investments in new store openings, and according to TheWorks, about 4.8M GBP was spent on new stores and relocations, so on an adjusted basis, the normalized capex (excluding store openings) would have been just under 4M GBP.

Source: company presentation

We see a similar soft guidance in the H1 2021 results: The full-year capex is estimated at 3M GBP, which appears to be the sustaining capex. This means that using just the sustaining capex and foregoing any aggressive expansion plans, TheWorks has a good chance to at least breaking even in the current financial year (FY 2022).

The company leases its stores (that's why the lease related cash outflow is so high) and this creates flexibility: The company operates in excess of 500 stores, and those have lease renewal date at a rate of about 100 stores per year. This will make it much easier for TheWorks to downsize and rationalize where necessary as leasing the stores makes it easier to just close underperforming stores and pushing customers to the online sales channels.

Investment thesis

TheWorks is a "maybe" case. Thanks to its strong balance sheet (with no net debt, as the majority of the liabilities are lease liabilities), it should directly benefit from the demand for arts and crafts products to pick up. However, I'm not prepared to just go in blind and I'd like to see a few quarters of improvement first. TheWorks has been able to post a breakeven result in both FY 2020 as well as H1 2021, but that was mainly thanks to the UK government subsidy scheme and as the subsidies roll off, TheWorks will have to pick up the tab.

I think the saving grace will be in further boosting the online channel as the efficiency and profitability of that channel will decide its fate. I expect the company to close stores in regions with a low physical footfall in the stores and a high online penetration rate as reducing the store leasing expenses could be a key element to get TheWorks back on track again.