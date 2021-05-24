Bond Investors: How Is Inflation Impacting Your Decisions

Photo by Rowan Jordan/iStock via Getty Images

“The challenge facing investors was apparent this month when new data showed a surprisingly large jump in consumer prices. Rather than rise, a selection of assets generally thought to safeguard investors against inflation fell after the report. The price of the benchmark 10-year Treasury inflation-protected security logged its biggest one-day decline in a month. Shares of real-estate investment trusts slid the most since January. Commodities were generally flat but dropped the following day. The three asset classes have vacillated since, but their initial moves showed the unexpected ways that markets can behave when inflation is rising….”

So writes Sam Goldfarb in the Wall Street Journal. Bond investors have to deal with inflation and the expectations of where inflation is going, but the current movements in these three asset classes indicate the uncertainty that exists with what the future holds.

And, what about inflation? Well, some economists, like Larry Summers, suggest that inflation is on its way and there is little or nothing that can be done right now to stop it.

James Mackintosh shows the extent of this thinking in certain circles by claiming that “Everything Screams Inflation.”

Others, like Janet Yellen, former chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and now U.S. Treasury Secretary, and Jerome Powell, current chair of the Board of Governors, are arguing that any rise in inflation will only be temporary, with inflation falling back to acceptable rates of increase in the near future.

The Future For Bonds

The future of inflation is important for the economy, but, in the near future, it is particularly important for those thinking of investing in bonds.

Basic bonds are special investments that are created out of nominal values. The interest payments and the principal payments that make up the payments history of the security are all stated in nominal values.

But, the “real” value of these interest payments and principal payments are impacted by the movement of prices in the economy. Thus, we find that the market prices of these securities move to reflect changes in prices. That is why we look at things like the expected rate of inflation that is built into the nominal market yields of these securities.

Thus, someone buying bonds must face the fact that the money that is paid back to them may be impacted by the way the prices of goods and services change and that they may not be paid back in same “real” value as the original investment was made.

So, expected future inflation is important to bond investors.

So, I want to invest in bonds in the near future. Given the descriptions presented above, what should I do? How should I proceed to invest in bonds? Or, should I avoid investing in bonds because of the uncertainty that exists in the current environment.

In a very real sense, the situation looks like one that contains a lot of radical uncertainty, a situation in which you cannot really apply probabilities to the possible outcomes that are being discussed. And, one even needs to ask whether or not the possible outcomes being discussed are really all of the outcomes that should be considered.

Sam Goldfarb quotes Roberto Perli, head of global policy research at Cornerstone Macro:

We are going through an unprecedented situation—exit from a pandemic accompanied by very supportive monetary and especially fiscal policies.”

Possible Investments

Mr. Goldfarb, in his article, makes the case for investing in TIPS, U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected securities. These represent the “safest and best inflation hedge” for investors, he argues.

But, they are far from perfect.

Then, again, maybe the investor needs to keep his money in short maturities more information becomes available and there is a clearer view as to what the future possibilities are.

This, however, means that the investor must give up near-term yield. Even a 2-year U.S. Treasury bill only provides a return of about 16 basis points. Is this worth the investment? Depends upon what the investor is shooting for overtime.

And, this may be the real reflection for our time. Everything is so disconnected, leaving choices that are not really satisfying, and yet, there is no clear path into the future. So, even TIPs are not the answer some investors are looking for.

Everything is just an unsupported guess.

But, what does one do in such a setting?

Radical Uncertainty

John Kay, of Oxford University and formerly of the Financial Times, and Mervyn King, former governor of the Bank of England, have written a book titled Radical Uncertainty (W. W Norton & Company: 2020). They argue that to combat such uncertainty, investors need to adopt narratives that will allow them to adjust to unknown or unseen alternative futures and be resilient in the face of unpredictable events.

In the present situation, taking on this viewpoint leads one to adapting a very short-term focus.

A more explicit investment strategy cannot be adopted until the investor has more information and so the essence of any investment right now is to wait and not make any firm commitment to a future strategy until one has the information in hand that is needed for making such a firm commitment.

Yes, yields on short-term maturities are close to zero, but being in short-term maturities so that one can make a firmer commitment to the future once more solid information about the future is in hand, has got to be the best advice going right now.

Furthermore, right now. I find myself in a position unlike any other that I can remember over the past sixty years. Right now, my confidence in the leadership of the Federal Reserve is the lowest that I can remember. The current policy stance of Chairman Jerome Powell appears to be dependent upon protecting his legacy in the history books.

The economy has been going through a recession, one that was largely generated by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Powell and the Fed have acted excessively, in my view.

Yes, Mr. Powell has followed in the footsteps of Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen and, as they did, worked from the position of constantly erring on the side of monetary ease in supporting the economy. But, beginning in the first quarter of 2020, Mr. Powell and the Fed lifted all restraints in terms of supplying the financial system with liquidity. This policy of excess supply has exceeded all expectations. And, this policy has helped put us in the situation we are now in.

The situation is unprecedented. We don’t have any way to anticipate what the future might be. When is the Fed going to “back off” from its largess? And, how is it going to “taper’ its actions. And, what role will the Fed play in the programs of fiscal stimulus now being produced by the current government in Washington, D.C.?

Where Are We Going?

We don’t’ really know where we are going. We really don't know where the Fed is going. And, without some idea of where we are going, and where the Fed is going, it is very difficult to develop a strategy for the bond portion of our portfolio.

Yet, our investment strategy depends upon the answers to some of these questions. But, we need more information.

Perhaps the best answer of all right now is to invest in short-term maturities, sacrificing yield in the near term, so that one might have the flexibility to make a more "informed decision" in the future once more information is available about the possible outcomes of the future.