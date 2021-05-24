Visa Inc. (V) CEO Al Kelly Presents at J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call (Transcript)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 24, 2021 2:00 PM ET

Al Kelly - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tien-Tsin Huang - JP Morgan

Tien-Tsin Huang

Thanks, everyone for joining and my name is Tien-Tsin Huang. I cover the payments and IT services sector at J.P. Morgan and I was just telling I am so thankful to have Al Kelly, Chairman and CEO at Visa here back with us to do a fireside chat and like other sessions, we’ll be doing questions.

We’ll be taking some questions from the Ask A Question portal. So if you want to click through that, I’ll be monitoring that throughout the session, but hopefully we’ll hit a lot of the questions you have, because I have gathered that from the investor community.

So, Al, it’s great to see you. Thanks for doing this again.

Al Kelly

Hey, Tien-Tsin, it’s a delight to be with you with your audience. So thank you for having me.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes. No, you are great. So, let’s get right into it. That the obligatory question around the recovery figure, we’d ask you for an update. We know it’s – recovery is underway, payment volumes are back to double-digits. What gives you optimism about the recovery, Al? And where do you think caution is more on that?

Al Kelly

Well, Tien-Tsin, first of all, all key drivers except cross border are now above or even well above 2019 levels. Where the recovery is going to be different in different markets, but we are seeing very strong growth in our Central Europe, Middle East and Africa region where it was - at the end of last quarter, it was plus 50% versus 2019.

Latin America was plus 40% versus 2019. The U.S. was plus 24%, which is really quite good considering that credit is only plus 6% versus 2019.

So, while credits started to crack over into the positive growth category, it’s still is trailing debit by quite a bit. Asia Pacific, excluding China and Europe are the lowest to recover and both still have issues. There we saw volume plus 8% versus 2019. And revenue and EPS now are growing above 2019 levels, which is good considering the fact that the travel rebound has really not yet occurred.

And domestic travel is showing some signs of recovery. It’s improving in some countries as restrictions are lifted, we are seeing that in the U.S. We are seeing it in Australia, New Zealand. We are seeing it in parts of Latin America.

In the U.S., in the second quarter, all categories of spending were above 2019 except for travel and entertainment. But in April, entertainment went above 2019 level for the first time and travel in April was about 75% of 2019 levels. But it was 20 points higher than it was in January. So from April to January will be – still being below 2019. We did see a 20 point movement in travel in the U.S.

So, I think it’s just a matter of time before domestic travel returns. We just released our Visa U.S. spending momentum index which shows that about just shy of two-thirds of people are spending more now than they did in 2019. So, I think, consumer confidence is working its way back, which is a good thing.

You asked me about where to be a little more cautiously optimistic and I think there it’s cross border travel. We are seeing, as restrictions get lifted, we are seeing a little bit of increase. In the second quarter, as a matter of fact reminding everybody, our second quarter is the calendar first quarter.

In our second quarter, spend per card was really what drove the spending increase, because people were able to spend locally when they were present at a market more than they were prior to that.

I do think when borders open, we have evidence that we see some improvement. The U.S. Mexico border opened up quite a bit in the October timeframe and today it’s running 20 points above 2019 levels. And several corridors between the U.S. and Latin America, particular the Caribbean have improved and we’ve seen some of them are greater than a 10 point improvement through the second quarter versus 2019.

But the reality is, many borders are still not open and there is still a lot of restrictions. Traveling at Asia for example is still very, very depressed and so about 75% of 2019 levels in Asia. I do think that, we got to say, again, travel in the U.S. is down 70% versus 2019 and Europe which again had that additional resurgence at a number of markets down about 60% versus 2019.

The travel bubbles, a new term between Singapore and Hong Kong and Australia and New Zealand are the first two examples. We’ve seen their volume double pre-pandemic – pre the bubbles that existed. And all indications are that the popular destinations in Southern Europe are going to reopen. For the summer, we are seeing bookings be up. We are seeing then saying the people who are opened up in mid-April.

And since then, we’ve seen weekly cross border card present spending in Greece be up 30% and it’s actually accelerated each of the weeks in the last four weeks or so. So, again, a very, very good sign. I think if the vaccination rate continues to grow in the United States, I think that’s going to help travel in and out of the states.

The area that’s still are realigned certain here is business travel. I think it’s going to take quite a while for business travel to return and my personal view is I am not sure it gets back to where it ever was. Does it get back to 75%, 80%, 85%, 90%? I am not sure.

The good news for us is that, we are very dependent on business travel or the majority of volume in travels and consumers that I do think consumers want to travel and as vaccinations improve, restrictions are lifted and borders open, I think we’ll see consumers back on the road and I think that’s just a matter of time.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes. And I agree with you. my kids are asking me to travel on some cruises already and they are quite ready, but we are going to be doing it soon, Al.

Al Kelly

A cruise might be an aggressive for a start, but.

Tien-Tsin Huang

That’s what I said. And then might be call them afterward us. So, I don’t want to spend too much time on the macro. You did a great job summarizing a lot of the - what you are seeing on the ground. I think a point in hone in on Latin America, if you don’t mind, because we are guys there – Al, and there is quite a lot of innovation happening in Brazil and in surrounding countries.

Cases have been rising, yet you said it. You guys have been doing well in LATAM. So, what’s going on there? Why do you think you’ve gone into another gear on growth in Latin America?

Al Kelly

Well, I think it’s a lot of it’s, because they are accelerating ecommerce both its adoption and usage, as well as some client wins in key categories. And to your point, we are seeing, we’ve seen 23% year-over-year growth in the second quarter at Latin America and 40% growth versus second quarter of 2019. And the first thing I’d cite is cash digitization is happening.

For the first time ever, last quarter, cash volume in Latin America actually was less than payment volume. That may not sound like a big deal and in fact it was that payment volume was only better by about $1 billion. But as a point of reference, in the second quarter of 2019, cash volume was 30% greater than payment volume in Latin America.

So, you could see, that’s a huge change in a short period of time. So, we’ll see if it’s a – one data point is not a trend, but it’s a very, very positive movement. And we’ll see how much it accelerates over the coming months. Face-to-face, Tap to Pays increased it was up 12 points in March over the same month a year ago and now it’s 21% or so of the transactions in Latin America or Tap to Pay.

E-commerce, we’ve seen total spend on active cards double versus 2020. The number of active cards that are active in e-commerce is up 60% year-over-year and the average spend per card is up 40%. So that’s a big, big movement in change. Cross border, inbound into Latin America, as I cited in answering to your first question is recovering.

The U.S., the Latin America is now overall about 80% of 2019 levels in March. So, much better than we are seeing in other regions around the world. I alluded to the client wins. In Brazil, we won conversions of Banco Santander, and Caixa Economica Federal and in Brazil we won Banco Vistara which is a very large debit portfolio.

We’ve been talking on some of the recent calls about processing improvements in Latin America. We are seeing that. We’ve made a lot of progress in Ecuador, in Colombia or Brazil. We reached a 100% processing now in Chile as of the end of the first quarter. We are driving value adding services growth particularly in risk identity solutions as well as our Visa Consulting and Analytics Services, all of which is really very helpful in driving some of the performance in Latin America.

In new flows, we are seeing more banks sign on a B2B Connect and YellowPepper is really helping us in terms of growing assets to Visa Direct in the region. The Peruvian P2P player PLIN, we’ve seen transaction growth especially since we originally signed with them in, I think it was October of 2019, we now surpassed 5.5 million transactions in the first quarter of 2021.

YaPay in Peru is a Visa Direct powered wallet used for P2P payments and as well as merchant payments and since our launch with them in late 2018, we reached 5 million users in January and tripled the Daily Visa Direct transactions in the last six months. And as you I think know, WhatsApp in Brazil is using us as well for P2P.

Additionally, in Latin America, we are seeing wallet proliferation as we are in many parts of the world. I guess, my best disciple there is Rapyd, the super app which has 65 million users. They are already utilizing Visa for 1 million credit and debit cards, but they are also now using us in Rapyd Bank that they are starting and they are also one of our biggest clients in terms of Cybersource and decision manager.

So, there is a whole bunch of good stuff going on in Latin America, but I think the pandemic has been a – done a good job in driving people to digitization and that’s a big factor here.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Well, you led with there, right, cash is really been displaced here with the pandemic when we updated our monthly share report that was the biggest learning in all the data across is, this cash really finally took a real hit.

Al Kelly

Yes.

Tien-Tsin Huang

So, let me ask you this then with you revenue your properties – you said the value back to 2019 levels, that’s despite cross border being what, 60 plus percent down in what almost $2 billion, $3 billion down in terms of revenue.

So, I am sure the cash getting taken out is helped. But do you expect that cross border revenue to come back given e-com and some of the areas around cross border? I know you mentioned business travel may not come back, but I am curious if you think that you’ll get that back to where you were in 2019 with some of these cross border feeds in other areas?

Al Kelly

I do think it’s got to come back, Tien-Tsin, the question is when and I am not – so I am not to tell you the when part of that. As you know, international transaction revenue is really driven by cross border and pre-pandemic, it was two-thirds travel, one-third card-not-present purchases. The pandemic completely reversed that. But I don’t think that it reversed it back even with cross border travel coming back.

I think the card-not-present, e-com or it’s got to sustain as people – many more people have adapted to it and people who had previously adapted to it are now really hooked and spending more. We’ve seen our transaction growth in global card-not-present cross border excluding into Europe as amounts fall. The last three quarters, it’s been up 20% year-over-year, it’s up almost 30% in a few – in the second quarter and it’s up 44% versus 2019 in the second quarter.

And a lot of that’s driven by real strength in retail but was also driven by a growth in purchases of crypto currencies which is kind of a new trend that we are seeing out there that’s also being helpful. Again, on the travel side, I addressed some of the issues already especially around consumers, but I would remind you and our investors and other people looking at Visa that our cross border travel business is very diversified.

No one corridor dominates at all and in fact, the largest corridor for cross border travel represents a low-single-digit share of overall cross border travel. And I think once the cross border starts to come back, you are going to see us use that as an opportunity to invest more in the business and we are doing a lot of thinking about how we invest in our three growth levers.

How we develop new simpler user experiences like Tap to Pay and Click to Pay and Tap on Phone. We are going to continue to invest in our capabilities growing used cases for Visa Direct as an example advancing our fraud and identity capabilities focusing on specific geographies. Europe and Africa comes to mind and certainly innovating in the – for the whole payments ecosystem.

Things – investing in things like AI, tokenization, as well as APIs for access to crypto. So, does it come back? Yes. When does it come back? Not sure. But I do think that there is some green shoots out there and I am hoping that Europe certainly wants to take advantage of the summer months to get as many people traveling as it can and certainly it’d be great to see people returning to the U.S.

And I think the fact that the U.S. vaccination rate, well I’d like to see hires at a pretty good level is going to give more consumers comfort to come back to the U.S. and visit this summer.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes. I think when I first had you at this session a few years back, we talked about diversifying away from cross border travel, from a revenue perspective and it sounds like it’s happening as a result of the pandemic, which is great. But that leads me to another question for you, Al.

Just thinking about e-com and everything that’s happening with the digitization of the world, we are really trying to study this idea of modern versus legacy technology, modern versus traditional platforms. And I know you have a lot of e-com assets including Cybersource. How do you think about Visa and how modern your technology is versus some of the other digital first players that are out there?

Al Kelly

Well, look, yes, we would never been able to be as successful as we were weathering this pandemic. Obviously, our volumes were down to more we historically look at, but I think we’ve been able to weather the pandemic, because we have some really good tools in the e-commerce space and for card-not-present.

And look, we’ve – in the last three quarters, we’ve seen greater than 30% growth in card-not-present in the U.S., Canada and Brazil, Italy, Germany, and Singapore and we have some great assets. Cybersource is certainly one of them. It’s attractive to many players. We’ve seen SMCC, Barclaycard, NAB at Australia adapted on a kind of a white label basis. In the case of SMCC in Japan, they now are processing 0.5 billion transactions in e-commerce and face-to-face a day.

And they are finding Decision Manager to be a really compelling tool. That tool leverages a whole bunch of detectors, 260 or so in total to produce a very differentiated fraud score that SMCC and other people were using Decision Manager found to be very, very useful.

And Cybersource is something we invested heavily. We actually have a dedicated technology team that only works on Cybersource. So, it’s something that we have been investing in and we’ll continue to invest in. We have Visa Advanced Authorization, which is one of our stapled risk products. It provides a real-time score on every transaction that helps merchants and issuers separate good transactions from fraud transactions.

And when you combine VAA with our tool called Visa Risk Manager, which is a web-based tool that allows an issuer to change rules to fit their risk criteria. We get a very powerful weapon. And in the – in fiscal 2020, to give you a sense of the size of these tools, we scored 160 billion transactions across 8,000 plus issuers at 125 different markets.

So, really, really huge. And you are seeing the growth we’ve seen in tokenization, it took us six years to get to 1 billion tokens and in the last ten months, we’ve done 2 billion tokens. So, the adoption of tokens has taken off. Net-net, I think that we’ve got a lot of good tools in the space of e-com. We are going to continue invest in it and I am confident about it as a continued growth lever.

And yes, it will change the profile and the mix a little bit our cross border between card-not-present and travel. But I think both will rise in category itself will be the larger coming at it once we get through the recovery in really most of the big, big markets Tien-Tsin.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes. No, it makes sense and then we sometimes forget how big is this. I mean, you shared that 40% share in digital on the card side. So it’s why I wanted to ask the question and which leads me to the next one and you mentioned crypto. Al, I know a lot of companies are watching, right, what Visa is going to be doing on the crypto side and I would think Visa has a lot of influence on crypto for commerce give that you are so important on the commerce side.

So, I’ll ask you, I know, you’ve had a lot of great comments on this in the past, but I wanted to just make sure I understand like, how is – what is Visa’s criteria, okay, to validate crypto on the network from an acceptance standpoint?

And then, secondly, I was hoping you could quickly touch upon CBDC and Block Chain, just implications on the overall payment system, it’s such an important topic right now and you – again, you are a very important actor in this, as well. So, what’s the – what’s your response to that, Al?

Al Kelly

Well, certainly, crypto is the shiny object out there. If I got up on Saturday and probably spend four or five holes, exhausting everything I knew that it with my free playing partners who knew nothing about it. So, it’s a very interesting topic. Look, I, as you’ve heard me say before, it’s not mine to judge what’s going to work well, what’s not going to work, what’s going to get adoption, what’s not going to get adoption. I don’t pick winners or losers.

I am fairly confident that crypto is going to play a big role in payments to be determined exactly how big and in what kind of sequence and staging over time. But we are big time leaning into the crypto space because of the fact that we think it really could make a big difference.

And what our strategy is, is to get as involved as we can to learn as much as we can talking to various blockchain players, as well as talking to and getting involved with as many crypto wallets as we can around the world. We had recorded at earnings that we had deals with 35 different crypto wallets. We now have over 50 different crypto wallets that we have deals with.

With every one of those deals, some are bigger than others, some are quite small. We are learning. We are learning from the management teams. We are learning about what they are thinking about relative to crypto. And what we know we bring right away is we bring relevance.

We bring a great brand. We bring a lot of experience in payments and for a lot of these crypto players who have a market size that is still somewhat nascent in terms of being able to provide utility, they are putting Visa cards in their wallets to give their customers the ability to immediately have the utility of Visa’s 70 million merchants around the world to go spend if they want to spend.

And that’s extremely valuable for these crypto players and along the way, we are getting a sense of do those people spend on the same kinds of things that other people spend on and when they convert their crypto currency, what are they converting into, what are they buying, et cetera. So, there is a lot of learnings on our part.

As you know, we are also providing a set of APIs that we’ve built making them available to issuers to allow them through their website or their mobile device to enable their customers to buy or trade or custody crypto currencies. We are doing that primarily with Anchorage Bank, the first federally-chartered digital asset bank in the U.S. and we are learning from that.

So, in general, our strategy right now is to learn as much as we can. As part of that learning process, we are doing two other things that I’ll highlight and then I’ll – we’ll move on. One is, we are building along with our – really our tech and treasuring books are building the capability to be able to settle in stable coin.

So that at least for the actual crypto company doesn’t have to convert its fee on. Again, we are working with Anchorage on that. We have just started to experiment with a pilot there and I think we are going to – we already settle in 26 different currencies every evening and this is – really is just be another type of currency to settle in.

So we think that there is a lot of promise for that downstream. And then, when you talk about Central Bank Digital Currencies, everybody is in early innings, perhaps except China, which is a bit further along on this than anybody else and it’s always difficult to get specifics of exactly where they are in China. But our strategy is to work very closely with the central banks, have a lot of discussions.

We have a lot of robust dialogue going on in many central bankers around the globe. We are emphasizing to them the importance of security, usability, accessibility, trust, and the fact that the best way to get home is probably with public private partnerships and then, we at Visa, want to be part of the ecosystem for digital currencies and I think we are getting a fair – good amount of receptivity from central bankers as we talked about.

But in general, I would say, crypto for buying as well, as for central bank digital currencies is, we are very, very much in the early days. But I feel very good about how our team has gotten out in front of this and positioned us well as, is really I think the go to partner right now in terms of both expertise and I’ll say experience in quotes, because it’s so new, but experienced in this space.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes. No, I follow you. I mean, I said, Visa creates a lot of waves here. So I think it’s important to watch what you guys do next. So, things that I don’t to spend too much time on crypto, I do want to hit a few things. I know central bank you mentioned with CBDCs but same with central banks seen, I think every year, I ask you about nationalism, Al.

So, Brazil Pix, India, UPI, alright, there is some interesting initiatives going on, getting you more involved in alternative payments, where is the pendulum swinging now in terms of nationalism and other ten locations for Visa as you watch so many things like Pix and UPI gain some momentum?

Al Kelly

Yes, look, you had this light assisted theme, I think it’s a good one to talk about, we talk about it all the time. That said, it isn’t anything new. And at some level, governments getting more involved. I would say, I don’t know if it’s nationalism or not Tien-Tsin, but I would say that, as a result of the pandemic, there is a lot more interested payments amongst more countries than they were before.

And that cuts both ways. I think in general, it’s a good thing. It’s – as long as governments don’t form opinions based on not talking to people, if they are fact-based, it’s generally fine. And more and more governments by the way are looking to become clients is they want to set an example and get digital and stop distributing their own subsidy funds in through vouchers and things like that.

If you look at India, I think India is in many ways a great example. Back almost five years ago now, in November of 2016, when demonetization happened, we were the market leader and had a very strong positioning in both debit and credit in India. And the demonetization really did reset our base and – but as a result of that in the first year, since demonetization, our business in India doubled.

And since then, as we’ve seen growth in credentials, and growth in acceptance points, our business remains quite strong despite the fact that there is a nationalistic scheme there. But the reality is that, for the most part, for the most part, it’s been an even playing field.

If you look at Pix in Brazil, I look at as more of an opportunity than a risk, because it seeks to digitize cash at its core and at the end of the day, that’s critical for us as we think about our networks and network strategy, which just quickly remind people is, for us, it’s moving dollars to all endpoints around the world doing it using all available networks and being a single point of connection for our partners.

So they don’t have to worry about how the funds flow we do that for them. We want to make sure we facilitate liquidity and guarantee payments on the other end via our settlement services and we want to provide value-added services on transactions regardless of what network they are on. So, a lot going on. We are working with – in Brazil.

We are working with acquirers, issuers, and fintechs using AI and machine language such as –to improve things like Decision Manager and Accounts Takeover Protection which are two very strong cyber solutions. And back to Pix, we see Pix as place where we can help them in terms of providing some value-added services.

So, what I look out there, and I look at the opportunity. I see more opportunity regulation has always been what’s government is going to involve regulations is always a possibility, but that’s something as well that we been contending with over time. So, the answer to your core question is, I am not sure that nationalization really has gotten, we’ve seen any material movement.

But absolutely, because of the pandemic, we’ve seen more interest on the parts of more governments in payments and money movement.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Now that’s helpful to hear. The money movement concept staying with that, I know, Visa Direct has been quite successful, right, growing 60 plus percent and push payments very clever, right, the product hard to beat Visa on scale. Can you just – I get this question a lot out, the value proposition of Visa Direct versus some of these other, let’s call networks or some of the other competitors that are out there if you want to call it that, what’s the pitch why – because Visa Direct is live now, right? People ask me about Fed now, TCH and some of these things that are still developing, but Visa Direct is live now. What’s the value prop?

Al Kelly

Well, I’d start with the fact that there are – to answer this is go to where you started, which is there is about, I think around 45 different RGD systems in the world and few of them have really gained any meaningful traction and I think it’s due to limitations and things ranging from speed to a lack of or less robust solutions around solution, risk management, fraud and loyalty.

And we believe Visa Direct has – is a superior option than anything else that exists out there. And let me say the reasons why I think that’s the case. One is reach, that we have the ability to reach an incredible amount of endpoints between our card credential – between credentials of bank accounts leveraging earned points at our own capability and we believe now we can reach 5 billion endpoints. So we don’t think anybody else could do that.

Secondly, we have incredible operating scale, because we operate Visa Direct on the core platform of VisaNet. So we didn’t create new technology here. We are leveraging existing technology and therefore we can deliver the industry a really good solution at a very low marginal cost.

Thirdly, it does – we really are truly taking advantage of the network of networks and on Visa Direct in the last year, we not only used VisaNet and Earthworks, but we also use 15 or 16 other card based networks. We use 65 different ACH schemes, we use seven different RTP systems. We use five different payment gateways. So, we really are taking advantage of the different types of rails that are out that we have as much access to as anybody else throughout the transaction in the best possible way.

Fourthly, we are investing heavily in Visa Direct. We are investing in leading technology stacks for both payouts as well as account funding. We are increasingly looking for new use cases for Visa Direct. We are looking to deepen the penetration of use cases that we already have and we are looking to roll Visa Direct use cases out to new geographies.

And the last thing I would say is that, we, I think, have a proven track record of now commercializing this and the best example is what I just talked about was use cases and we have about 450 different Visa Direct programs launched around the world between the used case and the country today. So that’s really powerful.

I think we work with 25 different earned wage asset platforms. We work with most recently with Airbnb for host payouts. We work with most of the big cross border remittance players, Moneygram, Western Union, Remitly, TransferWise. So, a lot of – while there has been a structure at the time, I think we built quite a track record as well.

So we feel very, very good about it and I think it’s the best tool out there for moving money from one country to another.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes. So many endpoints, right. You mentioned Earthwork, you’ve been using 5 billion some odd endpoints on that alone. We’ve been saying, Al, I think you heard me talk to you about this before, right, that everyone is trying to bank their users, alright, give their users a debit card and provide transactional services against that.

So I’ve been trying to think with this – in the stock market world, moving to ARPU and everything else is credential growth, potentially a more important metric than volume growth. Not right now, but maybe longer term, could we think about that as an important KPI and that we are almost at a time here, but I wanted to get your views on that if that makes sense.

Al Kelly

I think, credential growth as it means to an end is a very important metric going forward. But I actually think at the end of the day, more credentials, more acceptance points, deeper engagement with our customers is going to equal more transactions, which is going to equal more payment volume, which is going to provide us more opportunities to process and therefore more opportunities to sell value-added services.

So that’ they way I think about the value chain. We get as many credentials as we can, as many acceptance points as we can, drive as much engagement with our issuers among for every single credential we have and that’s going to give you the transactions. The transactions then give you the volume.

The volume gives you the ability to process more, and processing more gives you the ability to drive more value-added services. So, I do think credentials are important. But I think, so are those other dimensions as we look ahead. And as I said, we are going to continue to drive used cases. We are going to continue to drive core payments.

We are going to continue drive credentials through these transactions through Visa Direct as we build out B2B Connect. That’s going to help us drive our transactions once it scales. So, that’s kind of where we are trying to head.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes. Now there is a lot going on, Al. I think we’ve covered a lot of ground in a short period. This was fun, as always, we shared more time. I don’t know if it’s cost thirty seconds if you can just, what are you most excited about? But I haven’t asked you about it already, if you would emphasize something here, then we should maybe think about passing the year and then have you back?

Al Kelly

I think, little speed question round, I guess, I would probably say something to my surprise listeners, which is, I remain very excited about the United States. While we are diversifying outside the U.S. and everybody is focused on us diversifying outside the U.S. and while people might think of the U.S. as a more mature market, which it would have to be guilty too.

It’s still a $4 trillion of spent on cash in the U.S., tap-to-pay is in its very early stage it is in the U.S. unlike other markets. I think there is still a lot of opportunity to – in different places to unearth more acceptance in places like parking, vending, rents, et cetera. And I think there is a lot of room to grow in new flows and value-added services in the U.S.

So, what we tend to talk a lot importantly about the ability of our company to grow outside of our home headquartered market, the reality is that, home headquartered market still has a lot of juice left in the tank in my opinion, as well.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes. That’s encouraging to – that’s definitely encouraging to hear. Well, I think we are out of time. Al, this is great. Again, very thankful to have you and hopefully, we’ll be able to catch up soon in person.

Al Kelly

Tien-Tsin, good to see you and glad you are back in the office. I’ll make sure Jamie knows you where there I did so.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes. Evidence on my side. Great to see that. Thank you.

Al Kelly

Bye-bye.

