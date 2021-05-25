Large-Caps Start The Week Strong (Technically Speaking For 5/24)

Photo by Jackie Niam/iStock via Getty Images

Let's start the week in our regular fashion: by looking at the YTD performance of the major index-tracking ETFs and largest market sectors (data from StockCharts):

The long-end treasury market has sold off between 10%-12%; the belly of the curve is also off but to a lesser degree. Micro-caps are still the clear winner followed by mid-caps. Large-caps are now doing fairly well.

Energy is still the hands down winner thanks to the rise in oil prices. That's followed by three reflation-trade sectors: financials, basic materials, and industrials. Notice that technology and consumer discretionary - two key sectors for the SPY and QQQ - are at the bottom.

This week, we'll see some key data. The Census releases new home sales on Tuesday. Housing data has been very strong thanks to strong monetary support:

From the St. Louis FRED system

By last summer, new home sales had increased to their current level, where they have remained for nearly a year. The Census releases durable goods on Thursday. This is another data set that has strongly rebounded:

From the St. Louis FRED system

Total durable sales (left) have rebounded strongly and are just shy of 5-year highs. Orders ex-transportation (ex-Boeing; on the right) are also just shy of multi-year highs.

The BEA releases its second estimate of 1Q20 GDP on Thursday:

From the St. Louis FRED System

Real GDP is only $166 billion below its high in 1Q19.

Finally, the BEA releases personal income and spending data on Friday. Thanks to strong federal support, PCEs have rebounded strongly:

From the St. Louis FRED System

These are now at a 5-year high.

The Chicago Fed's National Activity Index is pointing towards additional growth:

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) declined to +0.24 in April from +1.71 in March. Three of the four broad categories of indicators used to construct the index made positive contributions in April, but three categories deteriorated from March. The index’s three-month moving average, CFNAI-MA3, decreased to +0.07 in April from +0.35 in March. The CFNAI Diffusion Index, which is also a three-month moving average, moved down to +0.22 in April from +0.32 in March. Forty-seven of the 85 individual indicators made positive contributions to the CFNAI in April, while 38 made negative contributions. Twenty-four indicators improved from March to April, while 60 indicators deteriorated and one was unchanged. Of the indicators that improved, ten made negative contributions

Let's take a look at today's performance tables from StockCharts:

A good start to the week for large-cap indexes. The QQQ was the top performer, gaining 1.67%. The OEF rose 1.13% while the SPY advanced 1%. Although smaller-caps were up, they fell behind larger-caps.

Communication services and tech - two of the QQQ's largest components - were up strongly. Real estate also made a good showing. Defensive sectors were up or down marginally.

Let's take a look at today's charts from the author's QuoteTracker:

The markets had a strong advance starting in the late AM. But there was also a sell-off at the close. It was far more pronounced in the IWM and DIA. The QQQ sold off to a lesser degree.

As it's Monday, we're at the beginning of a 5-day cycle. And the charts for the QQQ and SPY are potentially good. Let's start with the QQQ:

QQQ 3-Month

The QQQ broke a downward sloping trend last Thursday and has made a three-day advance. Prices are now above all the EMAs. The only problem is that volume has declined as the rally has progressed. There are about 13 points between the current level and recent highs.

SPY 3-Month

The SPY barely broke through resistance on Thursday but continued to make upward progress on Friday and Monday.

The QQQ is the most interesting chart. It's been a laggard so one could simply argue it's due for a rally. And with a 13-point cushion until a new high, traders could bid the index without sending it to a new high, giving us some room to run.

Let's see how the rest of the week pans out.