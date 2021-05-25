Photo by koto_feja/iStock via Getty Images

Biotechnology is a high risk/reward industry that investors need to tread carefully through. Businesses are often difficult to understand for most, and the results for many companies are often binary as a successful commercial product can build a company, and a failure can ruin a company. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is an especially difficult business to get a bead on for investors. The company is striving to pioneer biotech with therapeutics derived from gene editing technology. The company is pre-revenue which increases the risk for investors, but the technology and use cases that are possible could result in potential upside to an equal degree.

The past few months have included an aggressive pullback for many growth and speculative stocks on the market. CRISPR has been included in this, pulling back from highs of $220 per share to just $100. With shares still well off of highs, investors that are able to tolerate the risks involved in CRISPR have a much more attractive entry point into what could be a transformational business years from now. We will outline our investment thesis, and highlight why we believe that CRISPR is headed in the right direction despite the sell-off.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a company that is working to formulate therapeutics for serious diseases using gene editing on a platform called CRISPR/Cas9. The basic idea of how this technology works, is that genetic sequences containing the code for a particular disease or condition are targeted by a DNA cutting enzyme called Cas9.

The targeted DNA can then be deleted or modified to rectify the condition scientists are trying to treat. A good analogy is when there is a typo in a sentence, and having the ability to scroll back through the sentence and fix the error.

Source: CRISPR Therapeutics AG

The below video from The Mayo Clinic gives a great and quick summary of how the technology works.

Source: YouTube

CRISPR is in the process of bringing a variety of therapeutics to market utilizing this technology. We will cover the specifics of the pipeline further down, but the company's programs touch on some specific applications with huge potential markets:

Source: CRISPR Therapeutics AG

All of these niches within biotech carry TAMs worth many billions of dollars. The overall market for gene editing itself is tremendous. The market for gene editing is expected to compound at a rate greater than 26% through 2030. With multiple therapeutics that are deep in the pipeline, CRISPR is poised to hold a leadership position in this emerging industry.

Digging Into CRISPR's Pipeline

CRISPR has a number of therapeutics progressing through its pipeline across its four primary drug programs.

Source: CRISPR Therapeutics AG

CRISPR's headline product is currently its CTX001 that is being developed in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) to treat blood disorders sickle cell disease (SCD) and beta-thalassemia.

Vertex has been impressed enough with the partnership that it recently amended its collaboration agreement with CRISPR to give the company $900 million as an upfront payment, and another $200 million upon regulatory approval.

Vertex and CRISPR are also working on other therapeutics to treat conditions including Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), and cystic fibrosis (CF). These, however, are in research stage, so they are rather insignificant until they are further along.

Looking at Immune-Oncology, CRISPR currently has three therapeutics in early clinical trials to treat blood cancers. CRISPR is expected to issue updated data from these trials later this year.

Source: CRISPR Therapeutics AG

While there is still a long way to go to approval and market, the continued advancement through each milestone and step is encouraging. The immuno-oncology segments don't need much of an introduction. Cancer is arguably the single greatest biological enemy of humankind, and a break-through in our fight against it would be transformative for any company involved.

The catch for investors is that these drugs may end up failing to make it to market. There are a lot of therapeutics that make it very far through the clinical process, only to fail before crossing the finish line. In the case of CRISPR (a company that is essentially pre-revenue), the failure of a key therapeutic would be catastrophic to an investment thesis and share price alike. This is the largest risk that investors face by investing in CRISPR Therapeutics.

Financials Look Strong

When a company is in early stages like this, investors should be paying attention to the balance sheet. If cash burn becomes too great relative to cash on the balance sheet, investors risk dilution as the company would be forced to raise equity.

Source: YCharts

CRISPR is currently doing well financially, sitting on just over $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents against no debt. Given the company's cash burn of $286 million over the past 12 months, CRISPR is well-positioned to continue working to bring its therapeutics to market without needing to raise additional equity in the immediate future.

Looking At Valuation

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics climbed over the fall and early winter, hitting highs of $220 per share in early 2021. As most know, the stock market has seen an aggressive pullback in growth/speculative stocks over much of the past several months. Shares had fallen as low as $100, and currently trade at $116 per share.

Source: YCharts

So how do we value CRISPR? It's difficult to do so because the company is virtually a pre-revenue business. The revenues it has generated have been minor, and have mostly stemmed from payments related to collaborations.

CRISPR's pipeline also remains in developmental stages, with nothing imminent as far as approvals for market. This is illustrated in analyst estimates that are not anticipating meaningful revenue before 2024 at the earliest:

Source: Seeking Alpha

So given this, we look at the company's enterprise value relative to the total opportunity that we have outlined thus far. CRISPR currently has an EV of $6.9 billion. We noted earlier that gene editing could be a $10 billion market (or higher) by the end of the decade. Perceived as a leader in the space, CRISPR should hold a material portion of that. When you factor in a revenue multiple of say 15x, the potential EV for CRISPR puts shares at being a potential multi-bagger from current levels.

I would argue that it would be impossible to come up with a "fair" value on CRISPR because of the vast amounts of assumptions that would be required to put a number on it. However, the potential reward is enticing after the pullback lowered CRISPR's EV to $6.9 billion. On that basis, I find shares attractive provided that you are comfortable with the risk and are willing to put shares into a "coffee can" until its products come closer to hitting market.

Wrapping Up

Investing is about striking the balance between risk and reward, and CRISPR Therapeutics may be one of the examples of wide ranging outcomes in an investment. The company is at the forefront of exciting technology that could make a real difference in the world we live in.

The upside is enticing, the pipeline is headed in the right direction, and the company's strong financials combine to form an attractive opportunity after the recent pullback. If investors can stomach the risk and exercise some patience, CRISPR is an intriguing investment for long-term growth investors.