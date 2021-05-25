8 Safe Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 6%
Summary
- Ultra-high-yielding stocks can be just what you need to fund a comfortable retirement.
- However, lower quality yield traps have historically not only been unreliable sources of income, but they've also underperformed dependable dividend growers by 3% annually.
- No matter what kind of investor you are, max yield, deep value, hyper-growth, total return, low volatility, etc., something great is always on sale if you know where to look.
- Today, MPLX, MMP, EPD, BTI, ENB, MO, PBA, and WMB are the safest 6+% yielding reasonable to attractively valued companies you can buy.
- MMP, EPD, BTI, ENB, and MO are all potentially good buys or better, with strong margins of safety and 10+% CAGR consensus return potential over the next five years.
Do you dream of a comfortable retirement funded entirely by dividends? I know I do.
However, there is an important difference between safe ultra-yield and dangerous yield traps to avoid.
Dividend growth stocks that deliver consistent income growth in all economic and market conditions outperform dividend cutters by 3% annually over time.
What's more, they deliver superior returns with 8.5% less annual volatility.
3% annual returns might not sound like much, but over a long enough time period, it can spell the difference between retiring in comfort, retiring in splendor, and not retiring at all.
- 3% better inflation-adjusted returns over 30 years = 2.3X the wealth compounding power
And of course, we can't forget that it's impossible to fund a comfortable retirement during all economic and market conditions if you're facing numerous dividend cuts.
Fortunately, no matter what kind of investor you are, yield, value, growth, maximum quality, low volatility, etc., something great is always on sale.
How To Find The Safest Ultra-Yield Dividend Stocks In Today's Market
My motto is "safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always."
The Dividend Kings safety and quality scores factor in 147 fundamental metrics covering
- dividend safety
- balance sheet strength
- short and long-term bankruptcy risk
- accounting and corporate fraud risk
- profitability and business model
- growth consensus estimates
- cost of capital
- long-term sustainability (ESG scores and trends from MSCI, Morningstar, S&P, FactSet, and Reuters/Refinitiv)
- management quality
- dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability
- long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)
It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by nine rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.
Every metric in this safety and quality model was selected based on
- decades of empirical data
- the experience of the greatest investors in history
- nine rating agencies
- and what blue-chip economists and analyst firms consider most closely correlated to a company's long-term success.
We use one of the most comprehensive safety and quality models in the world, to create one of the highest quality watchlists on earth.
The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including
- all dividend champions
- all dividend aristocrats
- all dividend kings
- all global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)
- all 12/12 Ultra SWANs (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street, think wide moat aristocrats)
Dividend Kings Master List Sorted By Yield
(Source: Dividend Kings Research Terminal)
- green = potentially good buy or better
- blue = potentially reasonable buy
- yellow = hold
There are 18 stocks yielding more than 6% on the Master List, but not all of them are actually worth buying.
This article highlights just those with 4/5 above-average dividend safety, and at least 8/12 above-average quality.
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (77 Safety Metric Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 (unsafe)
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2 (below- average)
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 (average)
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 (SAFE)
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5 (very safe)
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
Dividend Kings Quality And Valuation Rating Scale
|Quality Score
|Meaning
|Max Invested Capital Risk Recommendation
|Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy
|Strong Buy
|Very Strong Buy
|
Ultra-Value Buy
|3
|Terrible, Very High Long-Term Bankruptcy Risk
|0%
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|
NA (avoid)
|4
|Very Poor
|0%
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|
NA (avoid)
|5
|Poor
|0%
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|
NA (avoid)
|6
|Below-Average, Fallen Angels (very speculative)
|1%
|45%
|55%
|65%
|75%
|7
|Average (Relative to S&P 500)
|2.5%
|35%
|45%
|55%
|65%
|8
|Above-Average
|5% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|25% to 30%
|35% to 40%
|45% to 50%
|
55% to 60%
|9
|Blue-Chip
|7% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|20% to 25%
|30% to 35%
|40% to 45%
|
50% to 55%
|10
|SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip)
|7% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|15% to 20%
|25% to 30%
|35% to 40%
|
45% to 50%
|11
|Super SWAN (exceptionally dependable blue-chips)
|7% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|10% to 15%
|20% to 25%
|30% to 35%
|
40% to 45%
|12
|Ultra SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist)
|7% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|5% to 10%
|15% to 20%
|25% to 30%
|
35% to 40%
Our color-coding system ensures that you never overpay for a company either because valuation matters and it matters a lot.
According to Bank of America, 80% of long-term blue-chip returns are a function of valuation mean reversion.
However, what if you sort a world-class watchlist of companies, by yield, and then select only those with above-average safety and quality, that are trading at fair value or better?
Then you get the eight safest ultra-yielding stocks on Wall Street.
- MPLX (MPLX) - uses a K-1 tax form: 9.8% yield
- Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) - uses a K-1 tax form: 8.4% yield
- Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) - uses a K-1 tax form: 7.6% yield
- British American Tobacco (BTI): 7.5% yield
- Enbridge (ENB): no K-1 tax form: 7.2% yield
- Altria (MO): 6.9% yield
- Pembina Pipeline (PBA): no K-1 tax form, 6.2% yield
- Williams Companies (WMB): no K-1 tax form, 6.2% yield
You can read these articles for a deeper look at the thesis behind each company (as well as the risk profile).
But here's a brief summary to help you decide whether further due diligence is worth pursuing.
MPLX - uses a K-1 tax form: 9.8% yield
Not that MPC owns over 60% of the voting rights and is considering buying MPLX with stock. That's why it's a speculative yield. As long as MPC doesn't buy it, your yield is safe and will start growing in 2022 per analyst consensus.
If MPC does buy MPLX with stock, then your 10% yield falls to about 4% to 4.5% depending on the premium MPC pays.
- fair value: $34
- discount to fair value: 14%
- safety: 4/5 safe
- quality: 8/12 speculative above-average
- potentially good buy: $23.4 (30% margin of safety)
- DK rating: potentially reasonable buy
- long-term growth consensus:
- consensus long-term total return potential (once valuation mean reversion happens): 9.8% yield + 2% growth = 11.8% CAGR vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 10.8% aristocrats
MPLX 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)
MPLX's inflation-matching growth consensus may not be that impressive. But it still has double the market's consensus return potential.
S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)
Magellan Midstream Partners - uses a K-1 tax form: 8.4% yield
- fair value: $73
- discount to fair value: 32%
- safety: 4/5 safe
- quality: 11/12 Super SWAN
- potentially good buy: $65 (10% margin of safety)
- DK rating: potentially very strong buy
- long-term growth consensus: 4.0%
- consensus long-term total return potential (once valuation mean reversion happens): 8.4% yield + 4.0% growth = 12.4% CAGR vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 10.8% aristocrats
MMP 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)
Enterprise Products Partners - uses a K-1 tax form: 7.6% yield
- fair value: $33
- discount to fair value: 28%
- safety: 5/5 very safe
- quality: 12/12 Ultra SWAN
- potentially good buy: $31.6 (5% margin of safety)
- DK rating: potentially very strong buy
- long-term growth consensus: 3.0%
- consensus long-term total return potential (once valuation mean reversion happens): 7.6% yield + 3.0% growth = 10.6% CAGR vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 10.8% aristocrats
EPD 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)
British American Tobacco: 7.5% yield
- fair value: $77
- discount to fair value: 48%
- safety: 4/5 safe
- quality: 11/12 Super SWAN
- potentially good buy: $69.2 (10% margin of safety)
- DK rating: potentially ultra value buy
- long-term growth consensus: 4.5% CAGR
- consensus long-term total return potential (once valuation mean reversion happens): 7.5% yield + 4.5% growth = 12.0% CAGR vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 10.8% aristocrats
BTI 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)
Enbridge: no K-1 tax form, 7.2% yield
- fair value: $46
- discount to fair value: 16%
- safety: 5/5 very safe
- quality: 12/12 Ultra SWAN
- potentially good buy: $43.7 (5% margin of safety)
- DK rating: potentially strong buy
- long-term growth consensus: 6.6%
- consensus long-term total return potential (once valuation mean reversion happens): 7.2% yield + 6.6% growth = 13.8% CAGR vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 10.8% aristocrats
ENB 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)
Altria: 6.9% yield
- fair value: $63
- discount to fair value: 21%
- safety: 5/5 very safe
- quality: 12/12 Ultra SWAN
- potentially good buy: $60 (5% margin of safety)
- DK rating: potentially strong buy
- long-term growth consensus: 5.8% CAGR
- consensus long-term total return potential (once valuation mean reversion happens): 6.9% yield + 5.8% growth = 12.7% CAGR vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 10.8% aristocrats
MO 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)
Pembina Pipeline: no K-1 tax form, 6.2% yield
- fair value: $41
- discount to fair value: 23%
- safety: 4/5 safe
- quality: 8/12 above-average
- potentially good buy: 31.1$ (25% margin of safety)
- DK rating: potentially reasonably buy
- long-term growth consensus: 1.5% CAGR
- consensus long-term total return potential (once valuation mean reversion happens): 6.2% yield + 1.5% growth = 7.9% CAGR vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 10.8% aristocrats
PBA 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)
Williams Companies: no K-1 tax form, 6.2% yield
- fair value: $27
- discount to fair value: 2%
- safety: 4/5 safe
- quality: 8/12 above-average
- potentially good buy: $20.3 (25% margin of safety)
- DK rating: potentially
- long-term growth consensus: 3.0%
- consensus long-term total return potential (once valuation mean reversion happens): 6.2% yield + 3.0% growth = 9.2% CAGR vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 10.8% aristocrats
WMB 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential
(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)
Bottom Line: Safe Ultra Yield Is Always Available If You Know Where To Look
A safe yield of more than 6% is 4X what the S&P 500 is offering. It's absolutely true that you want to be very careful with high-yield, to avoid dangerous value and yield traps.
However, these eight 6+% yielders all offer safe, mouthwatering yields, and most are also extremely undervalued.
- MPLX
- MMP
- EPD
- BTI
- ENB
- MO
- PBA
- WMB
MMP, EPD, BTI, ENB, and MO are all trading at highly attractive valuations, making them potentially good buys or better for anyone comfortable with their risk profile.
I own the first seven personally and sleep very well at night collecting my generous, safe, and steadily rising income while I wait for management to deliver on their modest growth plans.
No matter what kind of investor you are, something wonderful is always on sale because it's a market of stocks, not a stock market.
If you're tired of praying for luck in the stock market, then it's time to take charge of your financial destiny.
By practicing disciplined financial science, you can safely have your ultra-yield cake and eat it too.
And that's how you achieve your long-term financial goals, including a rich dividend-funded retirement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX, MMP, EPD, BTI, ENB, MO, PBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings own MPLX, MMP, EPD, BTI, ENB, MO, and PBA in our portfolios.