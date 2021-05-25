8 Safe Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 6%

Photo by Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

Do you dream of a comfortable retirement funded entirely by dividends? I know I do.

However, there is an important difference between safe ultra-yield and dangerous yield traps to avoid.

Dividend growth stocks that deliver consistent income growth in all economic and market conditions outperform dividend cutters by 3% annually over time.

What's more, they deliver superior returns with 8.5% less annual volatility.

3% annual returns might not sound like much, but over a long enough time period, it can spell the difference between retiring in comfort, retiring in splendor, and not retiring at all.

3% better inflation-adjusted returns over 30 years = 2.3X the wealth compounding power

And of course, we can't forget that it's impossible to fund a comfortable retirement during all economic and market conditions if you're facing numerous dividend cuts.

Fortunately, no matter what kind of investor you are, yield, value, growth, maximum quality, low volatility, etc., something great is always on sale.

How To Find The Safest Ultra-Yield Dividend Stocks In Today's Market

My motto is "safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always."

The Dividend Kings safety and quality scores factor in 147 fundamental metrics covering

dividend safety

balance sheet strength

short and long-term bankruptcy risk

accounting and corporate fraud risk

profitability and business model

growth consensus estimates

cost of capital

long-term sustainability (ESG scores and trends from MSCI, Morningstar, S&P, FactSet, and Reuters/Refinitiv)

management quality

dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by nine rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

Every metric in this safety and quality model was selected based on

decades of empirical data

the experience of the greatest investors in history

nine rating agencies

and what blue-chip economists and analyst firms consider most closely correlated to a company's long-term success.

We use one of the most comprehensive safety and quality models in the world, to create one of the highest quality watchlists on earth.

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including

all dividend champions

all dividend aristocrats

all dividend kings

all global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

all 12/12 Ultra SWANs (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street, think wide moat aristocrats)

Dividend Kings Master List Sorted By Yield

green = potentially good buy or better

blue = potentially reasonable buy

yellow = hold

There are 18 stocks yielding more than 6% on the Master List, but not all of them are actually worth buying.

This article highlights just those with 4/5 above-average dividend safety, and at least 8/12 above-average quality.

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (77 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below- average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (SAFE) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2%

Dividend Kings Quality And Valuation Rating Scale

Quality Score Meaning Max Invested Capital Risk Recommendation Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Terrible, Very High Long-Term Bankruptcy Risk 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average, Fallen Angels (very speculative) 1% 45% 55% 65% 75% 7 Average (Relative to S&P 500) 2.5% 35% 45% 55% 65% 8 Above-Average 5% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 9 Blue-Chip 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 11 Super SWAN (exceptionally dependable blue-chips) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 12 Ultra SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

Our color-coding system ensures that you never overpay for a company either because valuation matters and it matters a lot.

According to Bank of America, 80% of long-term blue-chip returns are a function of valuation mean reversion.

However, what if you sort a world-class watchlist of companies, by yield, and then select only those with above-average safety and quality, that are trading at fair value or better?

Then you get the eight safest ultra-yielding stocks on Wall Street.

You can read these articles for a deeper look at the thesis behind each company (as well as the risk profile).

But here's a brief summary to help you decide whether further due diligence is worth pursuing.

MPLX - uses a K-1 tax form: 9.8% yield

Not that MPC owns over 60% of the voting rights and is considering buying MPLX with stock. That's why it's a speculative yield. As long as MPC doesn't buy it, your yield is safe and will start growing in 2022 per analyst consensus.

If MPC does buy MPLX with stock, then your 10% yield falls to about 4% to 4.5% depending on the premium MPC pays.

fair value: $34

discount to fair value: 14%

safety: 4/5 safe

quality: 8/12 speculative above-average

potentially good buy: $23.4 (30% margin of safety)

DK rating: potentially reasonable buy

long-term growth consensus:

consensus long-term total return potential (once valuation mean reversion happens): 9.8% yield + 2% growth = 11.8% CAGR vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 10.8% aristocrats

MPLX 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

MPLX's inflation-matching growth consensus may not be that impressive. But it still has double the market's consensus return potential.

S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

Magellan Midstream Partners - uses a K-1 tax form: 8.4% yield

fair value: $73

discount to fair value: 32%

safety: 4/5 safe

quality: 11/12 Super SWAN

potentially good buy: $65 (10% margin of safety)

DK rating: potentially very strong buy

long-term growth consensus: 4.0%

consensus long-term total return potential (once valuation mean reversion happens): 8.4% yield + 4.0% growth = 12.4% CAGR vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 10.8% aristocrats

MMP 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

Enterprise Products Partners - uses a K-1 tax form: 7.6% yield

fair value: $33

discount to fair value: 28%

safety: 5/5 very safe

quality: 12/12 Ultra SWAN

potentially good buy: $31.6 (5% margin of safety)

DK rating: potentially very strong buy

long-term growth consensus: 3.0%

consensus long-term total return potential (once valuation mean reversion happens): 7.6% yield + 3.0% growth = 10.6% CAGR vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 10.8% aristocrats

EPD 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

British American Tobacco: 7.5% yield

fair value: $77

discount to fair value: 48%

safety: 4/5 safe

quality: 11/12 Super SWAN

potentially good buy: $69.2 (10% margin of safety)

DK rating: potentially ultra value buy

long-term growth consensus: 4.5% CAGR

consensus long-term total return potential (once valuation mean reversion happens): 7.5% yield + 4.5% growth = 12.0% CAGR vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 10.8% aristocrats

BTI 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

Enbridge: no K-1 tax form, 7.2% yield

fair value: $46

discount to fair value: 16%

safety: 5/5 very safe

quality: 12/12 Ultra SWAN

potentially good buy: $43.7 (5% margin of safety)

DK rating: potentially strong buy

long-term growth consensus: 6.6%

consensus long-term total return potential (once valuation mean reversion happens): 7.2% yield + 6.6% growth = 13.8% CAGR vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 10.8% aristocrats

ENB 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

Altria: 6.9% yield

fair value: $63

discount to fair value: 21%

safety: 5/5 very safe

quality: 12/12 Ultra SWAN

potentially good buy: $60 (5% margin of safety)

DK rating: potentially strong buy

long-term growth consensus: 5.8% CAGR

consensus long-term total return potential (once valuation mean reversion happens): 6.9% yield + 5.8% growth = 12.7% CAGR vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 10.8% aristocrats

MO 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

Pembina Pipeline: no K-1 tax form, 6.2% yield

fair value: $41

discount to fair value: 23%

safety: 4/5 safe

quality: 8/12 above-average

potentially good buy: 31.1$ (25% margin of safety)

DK rating: potentially reasonably buy

long-term growth consensus: 1.5% CAGR

consensus long-term total return potential (once valuation mean reversion happens): 6.2% yield + 1.5% growth = 7.9% CAGR vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 10.8% aristocrats

PBA 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

Williams Companies: no K-1 tax form, 6.2% yield

fair value: $27

discount to fair value: 2%

safety: 4/5 safe

quality: 8/12 above-average

potentially good buy: $20.3 (25% margin of safety)

DK rating: potentially

long-term growth consensus: 3.0%

consensus long-term total return potential (once valuation mean reversion happens): 6.2% yield + 3.0% growth = 9.2% CAGR vs 7.9% S&P 500 and 10.8% aristocrats

WMB 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

Bottom Line: Safe Ultra Yield Is Always Available If You Know Where To Look

A safe yield of more than 6% is 4X what the S&P 500 is offering. It's absolutely true that you want to be very careful with high-yield, to avoid dangerous value and yield traps.

However, these eight 6+% yielders all offer safe, mouthwatering yields, and most are also extremely undervalued.

MPLX

MMP

EPD

BTI

ENB

MO

PBA

WMB

MMP, EPD, BTI, ENB, and MO are all trading at highly attractive valuations, making them potentially good buys or better for anyone comfortable with their risk profile.

I own the first seven personally and sleep very well at night collecting my generous, safe, and steadily rising income while I wait for management to deliver on their modest growth plans.

No matter what kind of investor you are, something wonderful is always on sale because it's a market of stocks, not a stock market.

If you're tired of praying for luck in the stock market, then it's time to take charge of your financial destiny.

By practicing disciplined financial science, you can safely have your ultra-yield cake and eat it too.

And that's how you achieve your long-term financial goals, including a rich dividend-funded retirement.