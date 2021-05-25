Rates Spark: Keep Calm And Carry Trades

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Benjamin Schroeder, Senior Rates Strategist and Antoine Bouvet, Senior Rates Strategist

Sell (Vol) in May and go away

Rates volatility sellers in May have seen their view vindicated by tame price action in a relatively uneventful month. This was nowhere as striking as in USD rates markets after the gyration observed in 1Q. The reasons are well known. They centre on the Fed’s shifting into a reactive regime, and on doubts about the sustainability of the economic boom.

Consumers hold the key to the second puzzle. Their inflation expectations stand a good chance of materialising if they demand higher pay as a result of an acceleration in prices, provided the job market remains tight. Consumer confidence today should help answer both questions, but not in a decisive enough way that would force the Fed’s hand (in case of an upbeat answer on both fronts). Patience remains the name of the game at the Fed, even as some speakers shift ever so slightly in favour of starting the tapering conversation.

5Y and 7Y sectors are under most pressure when Fed tightening comes into view

Carry honey trap most enticing at the 5Y/7Y points

A test of the shift in attitude towards bonds will come in the form of 5Y/7Y T-notes auctions tomorrow and on Thursday. Both bonds are located at or near the carry peak of the Treasury curve, meaning they should, in theory, find the most interest among investors looking for a longer period of calm USD rates markets. At the height of market worries about Fed tightening in 1Q, this was the sector that felt the most exposed, and the same would be true if these fears were to come back to the fore.

Carry has increased most for tenors of 7Y and shorter

To make matters worse, just as volatility has dropped, carry has actually increased for tenors that are 7Y and shorter, courtesy of ever-lower money market rates. As the two should theoretically have a positive correlation (investors demanding higher carry to compensate for higher volatility), it is not hard to see why investors would be sucked back into Treasuries.

The problem is, of course, that carry gains may be offset by capital gain losses if the bond sell-off resumes, and the c.16bp or so of carry the 5Y/7Y sector offers pales in comparison to the c.100bp of rate rise we're expecting over the next year. What's more, it is likely that many will look to unwind carry longs at the same time.

Today’s events and market view

In US data economic data, housing indicators will once again be at the forefront, with a further deceleration expected for house prices and a decline for housing starts. The conference board will be the most-watched released however, in particular for signs that inflation expectations are rising, and indicators about the health of the labour market. US rates markets have tended to see the glass half-empty of late, so further signs of inflation would flatten the USD curve further.

Last week’s PMIs have probably taken the wind out of the sail of today’s Ifo. We also suspect EUR markets are more able to withstand good economic news, thanks to more favourable technicals this week (light supply and month-end extension).

The batch of T-bill issuance that normally take place on Monday will take place today due to parts of Europe being off for Whit Monday yesterday. The Netherlands will carry out one of the few EUR bond auctions this week, selling 25Y debt.

