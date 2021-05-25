SRET: Chasing Yield In The REIT Sector

Photo by Nadezhda Kozhedub/iStock via Getty Images

Yield is currently in short supply. With interest rates pinned at zero on the short end, investors are looking to find yield and chase it wherever they can. As we have seen before, this leads to less favorable risk-reward setups in general. Today, we examine one fund that focuses on getting investors the highest possible yield in the REIT sector and does so in a few unique ways. The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) is not a household name, but has quietly accumulated over $0.5 billion in assets on last check. It has been around since March 2015 and aims to provide high income to REIT investors.

Why This Fund?

The proliferation of ETFs has led to there being one for every taste and risk setting. Where SRET aims to set itself apart is that it makes no bones about the fact that it is chasing yield in the REIT sector. It invests in 30 of the highest dividend-yielding REITs but there is a plot twist here. It does so in a global manner and that means you tend to find names here that you won't find in many other ETFs and it also means you will find names that you have probably not even heard of.

The screening process here is made up of two steps. First they find the highest yields from around the world and then the exclude the ones that have the highest volatility. The high volatility exclusion is an interesting second step as it is aimed to reduce beta and making "yield chasing" less dangerous.

Performance

SRET has turned in an interesting set of performance metrics. Since inception, the total return generally outpaced the two well-known REIT index funds and both Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and Real Estate Sector SPDR (XLRE) trailed SRET till the pandemic began.

Data by YCharts

At that point it was curtains for the show. SRET dropped further and faster than the other two and recovered less. Now the interesting aspect here is that the raw percentages can be fairly misleading. For example, straight from the March 2020 bottom, SRET has actually outperformed the other two index ETFs.

Data by YCharts

But it had lost so much more in just the two months prior that it has not come close to catching up and likely never will. One way to visualize this is if you have two ETFs trading at $100 and one drops to $80 and the other drops to $60 in a bear market. In the next bull run the first ETF needs to rise only 25% to get back to break even while the second one needs to appreciate by 66.67%. It is unclear how many of its stocks it held all the way through the downturn and into the up move but it probably sold out a lot of companies that cut or eliminated dividends. It also sold some just because the volatility measures increased in the downturn. This is where an individual's discerning eye can help versus a computerized strategy. A company that eliminated its dividends, for example, can be a good asset play with appreciation potential, but the ETF will probably dump it at the worst possible time.

Holdings

The fund can invest anywhere in the whole world but only 5 countries make up all the holdings as of the last updated fact sheet.

Source: Global X

70% of the investments are in the US. Canada and Australia have about 10% weightings each and Singapore and Mexico round out the rest. Next, we looked at its actual holdings. Some familiar names made the list. Two that we have covered a few times now are Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) and H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:HRUFF) (here and here).

Source: Global X

We noted a total of 5 mortgage REITs in the top 13. The fund has even more mortgage REITs further down the line and they make up a third of the total.

Source: Global X

This is an area that we are generally not too comfortable with as the sector is notorious for value destruction over longer time frames. We can see that clearly when we compare iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) vs VNQ. Since late 2004, VNQ is up 98.44% on price while REM is down 63.46%. When we examine total return REM loses out by an even larger margin, although it does manage positive returns.

Data by YCharts

We would further point out that pretty much all the positive return in REM has come from a handful of companies that outperformed the index, like Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY).

Data by YCharts

So this is an area where we would be very careful in just picking companies based on "yield". SRET owning about one third here makes it a "no-go" for us.

Fees

SRET's fees come in at 0.59%. That is about what is average for a global REIT ETF although you can find funds that charge less.

Distributions

Global X funds are a rare breed of funds that pay exactly what the fund makes and they micromanage that almost every month. We can observe that in the several small distribution cuts that investors have been subject to recently.

Source: Global X

The current yield is over 6% based on the most recent distribution of 5 cents a month, but we would not get too comfortable with it. We would also note that the current yield for investors who bought this at inception is far lower, thanks to capital erosion and distribution cuts.

Verdict

SRET has outperformed the major index REIT ETFs since the bottom. Unfortunately, adjusting back the timeline even a little bit does not cast it in the best possible light. We personally don't like the mortgage REIT sector as it has historically not been a great place to allocate capital blindly. But the current dearth of yield elsewhere means that SRET is weighing more towards this sector than it has done previously. One fact that might help the fund is that interest rates are moving up. This can help mortgage REITs, at the expense of equity REITs as the former enjoys more spread income. If this trend of rising rates continues, we might see SRET get an extra bump from its mortgage weightings. We see this macro tailwind as an offset to its strategy of aiming for the highest yield plays. We give this a Neutral rating at this point.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.