Investor Euphoria And Market Extremes

Photo by peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

The Fed gets too much credit (or blame) when it comes to overextended markets, and likewise so too do the federal government stimulus programs that sent checks to many households. One sometimes overlooked area is the simple issue of overly-enthusiastic investors, perhaps new to investing, who may buy stocks on margin – often simply because stocks have been going up – as seen in the nearby graphic.

Buying stocks on margin-fueled market advances

The graph illustrates margin debt as a percentage of nominal GDP, to put into context how much of the economy’s productive capacity is used to borrow to invest in shares of stock. By definition, borrowing money by taking out a margin loan to buy stock means that these funds are not courtesy of either monetary or fiscal stimulus.

We can compare these data on margin debt as a percentage of the economy with a proxy for the valuation of the market, also relative to the size of the economy, using the ratio of the Wilshire 5000 Total Cap Index (one of the broadest measures of the entire U.S. stock market) to nominal GDP. (Comparing the entire market vs. the entire economy is one of my preferred, and simple, ways to assess how expensive the market is.) You’ll note that these two measures increase – and plunge – in tandem.

In fact, the peaks in margin debt as a percentage of nominal GDP occur at the same time as the peaks in the ratio of the Wilshire 5000 to nominal GDP. Following two of these peaks are the bust after the dot-com bubble and the 2007-2009 bear market. And now? We’re headed well into uncharted territory.

Euphoria plays a big role, too – consider the dot-com bubble vis-à-vis the “reopening” trade

Recall, if you will, the investor psychology leading up to the dot-com bubble in the 1990s. We had no Fed bond-buying stimulus programs then, of course, and certainly no extra funds were sent from the federal government to households. Instead, people were simply optimistic – too optimistic – of how much the internet economy was “different”, so different, in fact, that traditional investment paradigms (like investing in companies with revenues) no longer applied.

Likewise, perhaps people now are overly optimistic about the effects of the “reopening” trade. While the economy may certainly continue to grow, and government stimulus programs may help it do so, but perhaps this trade is one that investors have already bought, and way too many times at that.

New investors to the market also contribute to surging stocks

One reason why there has been such a surge in margin buying (and in stock purchases more broadly) is the entry of new investors into the market. Often, some of these newer investors may have less financial sophistication than more experienced investors. Thus, some of these newer investors may not yet fully understand the mechanics of the market.

In that regard, new research by the FINRA Investor Education Foundation (FINRA Foundation) and NORC at the University of Chicago studied the composition of investors during 2020 in a study, Investing 2020: New Accounts and the People Who Opened Them. Researchers surveyed nearly 1,300 households in 2020. Respondents were grouped into one of three categories:

New Investors , who opened one or more non-retirement investment accounts during 2020, and did not own a taxable investment account at any time before 2020 ( 38 percent ),

, who opened one or more non-retirement investment accounts during 2020, and did not own a taxable investment account at any time before 2020 ( ), Experienced Entrants who opened a taxable investment account during 2020, and also owned an existing taxable investment account opened before 2020 ( 19 percent ), and

who opened a taxable investment account during 2020, and also owned an existing taxable investment account opened before 2020 ( ), and Holdover Account Owners who maintained a taxable investment account that was opened before 2020 but did not open a new account during 2020 (43 percent).

The study noted that “investment knowledge was low for all groups, though particularly low for New Investors”, who comprised 38 percent of the households surveyed. On average, the study remarked, “New Investors could only answer 1.4 out of 5 investment knowledge questions correctly. Across all categories, a large number of investors reported not knowing whether their investment account charged commissions on trades or whether their account allowed purchasing on margin.”

The report goes on to note that, while all investors reported relying on a variety of information sources when making financial decisions, New Investors more frequently relied on the advice of friends and family. The survey also revealed that 29 percent of New Investors cited “speculating or making fast profits to build wealth” was their self-reported goal. And 64 percent of new investors invested primarily in individual stocks.

Optimism in life is healthy – but perhaps not excessive optimism when it comes to investing

I cannot help but reflect on my observations on the market during the late 1990s, as investors bid up shares of internet companies with questionable business models and no revenues. (Most of these companies are no longer around, I might add.) Part of it was rampant speculation, investors buying shares simply because everyone they knew was doing the same (not to mention the market was surging, and nobody likes feeling left out).

And part of it was also new investors, who now had access to on-line brokerage accounts, allowing many new entrants into the market, who may have otherwise been excluded from the market by traditional brokerages with minimum account sizes.

Lastly, though – and perhaps most importantly – was the belief that “this time it’s different.” Except it wasn’t. Then, leading up to the dot-com crash, the prevailing investment paradigm was that the internet economy would be vastly better, somehow, than the one before. But was it, at least when measured in dollars? Real annual GDP from 1980 to 1999 grew by 3.2 percent on average, but real annual GDP from 2000 to 2020 grew by just 1.8 percent on average, in data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

It turned out there are far more factors at play in the economy, and simple, optimistic themes like, “the internet will remake the economy,” or “the economy is reopening,” have far more potential opportunities to disappoint (rather than reward) investors – no matter how important those themes are to our lives. In the end, those feelings have to eventually be calculated in dollars to truly matter to the market.