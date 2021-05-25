Photo by Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Moat-worthy companies that also offer high growth are hard to come by. That’s because by the time a company reaches this coveted status, its key market may have already matured, leading to slower growth going forward.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) ‘strikes’ me as a company that breaks from this mold, as it has both a sleep-well-at-night business model along with promising growth prospects. In this article, I examine what makes Stryker a buy for potentially strong total returns, so let’s get started.

Strike Wealth With Stryker

Stryker is a leading medical technology company that designs and manufactures an array of medical equipment, consumable supplies, and implantable device, with use cases in Orthopedics, Surgical, Neurotechnology, and Spine. Stryker is one of the 3 largest competitors in reconstructive orthopedic implants, sitting above peers Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) and holds the leadership position in operating room equipment. Stryker holds 4,045 patents in the U.S., and in 2020, generated $14.4B in total revenue.

Stryker benefits from the long-term growth trend of healthcare spend, as people in the U.S. and around the world, where Stryker derives about a quarter of its revenues, are living longer and fuller lives. This carries pronounced benefits for all of its business segments, as adult seniors are more likely to undergo orthopedic and other medical surgeries.

This is supported by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows that the 65+ age group is the fastest growing demographic in the U.S., with 1 in 5 U.S. persons expected to be in this group by the end of this decade. Additionally, CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) projects U.S. national healthcare spend to rise at a 5.6% CAGR between 2020-2028, to $6.2B, representing 20% of GDP by 2028. As such, I see dominant moat-worthy companies such as Stryker to be able to capture a significant share of this growth.

Meanwhile, Stryker’s Q1’21 results indicate that a broader economic recovery is underway, as its revenue grew by 10.2% YoY, and 8.0% YoY on a constant currency basis. This is similar to the 10.6% revenue CAGR that Stryker saw in the 2015-2019 (pre-pandemic) timeframe.

Adjusted EPS also increased by 4.9% YoY, to $1.93 per share. These results were driven by strength in the orthopedics and neurotechnology/spine segments, showing 19% and 11% YoY constant currency revenue growth, respectively, while the Medical Surgical segment was down 1.6% YoY.

Looking forward, I see Stryker continuing to benefit from people returning to their normal way of life, and this includes a return to elective procedures that were postponed last year. Surgeries such as that of the hip and knee joints may not be medically essential, but are crucially important to a person’s quality of life, and as such, isn’t likely to be postponed in perpetuity.

In addition, I’m encouraged by the acceleration of hip and knee procedures that management saw in the March and April timeframe, and the recent Wright Medical acquisition may be a meaningful growth driver going forward. Wright brings a complementary product portfolio and customer base to Stryker’s trauma and extremities business, and its extremities and biologics market segments are among the fastest growing segments in orthopedics.

Furthermore, management continues to execute on its M&A strategy of being a category leader, as noted during the recent conference call:

During the quarter, we completed the acquisition of TMJ Concepts, a medical device company that manufactures a patient-specific temporomandibular joint reconstruction prosthesis system. TMJ Concepts supports our business strategy in driving category leadership through innovation and with the purpose of restoring form, function and hope to patients. These acquisitions continue to demonstrate our focus on our strategy of driving category leadership and market leading growth.

Admittedly, Stryker isn’t cheap at the current price of $257, with a forward PE of 28. However, investors would be hard-pressed to find this company trading in a value range without another black swan event. As such, I see value in Stryker given the quality of the enterprise, and the 11-13% annual EPS growth estimates.

Analysts have a consensus Buy rating on Stryker, with an average price target of $270, and Bank of America (BAC) rates Stryker as a high conviction buy, with a $265 price target.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points are worth considering:

Another surge in COVID rates could again disrupt elective surgeries, thereby impacting Stryker’s near-term results.

Stryker’s net debt to EBITDA ratio is somewhat elevated, at 2.9x, due to the recent Wright Medical acquisition. This sits close to the 3.0x level that I consider to be cautionary, and above the 1.7x level at the end of 2019. However, Stryker generates plenty of free cash flow, at $3.1B over the trailing 12 months, and I would expect for management to bring its leverage back down over the next 2-3 years.

Investor Takeaway

Stryker is a moat-worthy company, considering its breadth of patents and market-leading position in medical technology. It’s shown resilience in the latest reported results, and I expect it to be a beneficiary from the strong anticipated rise in healthcare spend over the next decade. Meanwhile, Stryker continues to build upon its strength through strategic M&A. I continue to see value in Stryker at the current price, and view it as a Buy for potentially strong total returns over the long term.