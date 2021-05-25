Photo by halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Houston, Texas-based Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) released its first-quarter 2021 on May 4, 2021.

The company reported a better-than-expected first-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of $1.16 compared to a loss of $1.02 per share for the first quarter of 2020.

The better-than-expected results were due to lower costs and expenses and better base oil and finished lubricant margins. A higher refining margin, notably from Atlantic Basin/Europe, contributed to the better results.

However, lingering low demand for refined products caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe impact of winter storms in the Gulf Coast and Central regions affected operations and eroded results.

Stock Performance

Phillips 66 operates in four operating segments (Midstream, Chemical, Refining, and Marketing).

Let's see how these three refiner stocks are doing compared to the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA: CRAK). Below is the year-to-date chart comparison using my four selected refiners and the VanEck ETF.

Data by YCharts

As we can see, the wind is turning for the refiners since November 2020, when the news of a new vaccine hit the wire. However, PSX and VLO have underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF, and PSX is up only 10% on a one-year basis.

The investment thesis

For Phillips 66, it has not changed for years. Investors should consider the stock as a long-term investment, and a prudent accumulation is still the best alternative while a demand recovery has not materialized yet.

However, it's also essential to trade short-term PSX and profit from the increased volatility attached to this industry. I recommend trading short-term about 30% of your position.

Phillips 66 is one of my selected refiners with Valero Energy and Marathon Petroleum. PSX has a dividend yield of 4.3%, which is good.

CEO Greg Garland said in the conference call:

Our results reflect the impact of the severe winter storms in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Central regions where we experienced reduced volumes, increased utility costs and maintenance and repair costs. We safely resumed operations across our businesses following the storm-related downtime.

One eventual investing alternative is Phillips 66 Partners LP

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) gives a higher dividend yield at 9.09% (last quarterly distribution was $0.875 per share) vs. 5.31% for PSX.

Source: PSX Presentation

PSXP could be considered as a potential alternative with a higher dividend. However, I believe it's safer to invest in PSX. The company's subsidiary released its first-quarter results on April 30, 2021.

Data by YCharts

Financials History: The Raw Numbers - First-Quarter 2021

Phillips 66 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Total revenues and other 20.88 10.91 15.93 16.41 21.63 Revenues in $ Billion 21.24 11.18 16.30 16.66 21.93 Net income in $ Million -2,497 -141 -799 -539 -654 EBITDA $ Million -2,033 12 -860 -189 -263 EPS diluted in $/share -5.66 -0.33 -1.82 -1.23 -1.49 Operating cash flow in $ Million 217 764 491 639 271 CapEx in $ Million 923 939 552 506 331 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -706 -175 -61 133 -60 Total cash $ Billion 1.221 1.890 1.462 2.514 1.351 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 12.963 14.446 14.526 15.893 15.422 Dividend per share in $ 0.90 0.90 0.90 0.90 0.90 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 441.3 438.8 438.9 439.1 439.5

Source: Company filing

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, And Outlook

1 - Revenues were $21.93 billion in 1Q'21

Phillips 66 posted a first-quarter 2021 loss of $654 million or $1.49 per share. The first quarter's total costs and expenses dropped to $22,698 million from $23,722 million from the same quarter a year ago. However, impairment charges were significantly higher from the year-ago quarter.

Midstream : The company generated adjusted pre-tax quarterly earnings of $276 million , down from $460 million last year. Profits from Transportation, DCP Midstream, NGL, and Other plunged in the first quarter. Furthermore, weak pipeline and terminal volumes hit transportation. A bit the same scenario as the preceding quarter.

: The company generated adjusted pre-tax quarterly earnings of , down from $460 million last year. Profits from Transportation, DCP Midstream, NGL, and Other plunged in the first quarter. Furthermore, weak pipeline and terminal volumes hit transportation. A bit the same scenario as the preceding quarter. Chemicals: The segment generated adjusted pre-tax earnings of $184 million were down from $193 million last year. The winter storm hit CPChem's O&P business winter storm hit CPChem's O&P business with lower production and higher utility expenses. The global O&P utilization rate came in at 79%.

The segment generated adjusted pre-tax earnings of were down from $193 million last year. The winter storm hit CPChem's O&P business winter storm hit CPChem's O&P business with lower production and higher utility expenses. The global O&P utilization rate came in at 79%. Refining: This segment was the most affected. It reported a large adjusted pre-tax loss of $1,026 million compared with a loss of $401 million a year ago. This clear disappointment resulted from challenging market conditions, with turnaround and maintenance activities due to the winter storm. The refining margins realized worldwide were higher sequentially with $4.36 per BBL this quarter but fell from $7.11 realized in 1Q'20. It was an improvement sequentially. Notably, Central Corridor and West Coast fell to $5.97 and $3.33 per barrel from the year-ago level of $13.50 and $4.80, respectively.

$/bbl 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 West Coast 4.80 5.05 2.23 1.79 3.33 Central Corridor 13.50 5.78 4.46 4.27 5.97 Gulf Coast 6.76 0.36 -0.61 -0.78 3.39 Atlantic Basin/EU 2.38 1.53 1.65 2.99 4.86 Worldwide 7.11 2.60 1.75 2.18 4.36

From Fun Trading file.

Marketing and Specialties: Pre-tax earnings also dropped to $290 million from $488 million last year. The realized marketing fuel margins in the United States declined to $1.94 per barrel from $2.08 last year. In the international markets, it declined to $4.01 from $8.53 last year.

Pre-tax earnings also dropped to from $488 million last year. The realized marketing fuel margins in the United States declined to $1.94 per barrel from $2.08 last year. In the international markets, it declined to $4.01 from $8.53 last year. Outlook

Source: PSX Presentation

The company forecasts CapEx for 2021 at $1.7 billion.

Phillips 66 recently started the San Francisco Refinery in Rodeo, CA, expected to meet the increasing demand for renewable fuels.

The company plans to resume construction of the fourth fractionator at the Sweeny Hub in early Q2. The Sweeny Hub will have a fractionation capacity of 550K Bp/d.

Finally, CPChem expects to reach a final investment decision for the U.S. Gulf Coast project by 2022.

2 - Free cash flow is an estimated loss of $60 million in 1Q'21

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

FCF yearly ("ttm") represents a loss of $163 million. The first quarter was a loss of $60 million.

The yearly dividend is still $3.60 per share or a payout of ~$1.6 billion a year. Free cash flow is not providing any cash to sustain the high dividend this quarter again. It is a concerning point.

3 - Net debt (including PSX and PSXP)

Note: Phillips 66 debt is showing on a consolidated basis with PSXP in the chart above.

Net debt (consolidated) as of March 31, 2021, was $14.1 billion. The total debt includes $3.9 billion from Phillips 66 Partners (see graph below). Debt to capitalization was 43%, and the total liquidity of the company was $6.7 billion. As of March 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $1.351 billion.

Source: PSX Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (short term)

Phillips 66 posted a weak quarter again due to lack of demand and the negative impact of the winter storms in Texas.

However, the overall situation is getting better with a demand expected to recover from the COVID-19 disastrous effects. It will not be an easy climb, but I expect a gradual improvement that will help the company generating much-needed free cash flow and take care of the debt burden that looks high.

Technical Analysis

PSX forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $90 and support at $84.3. The trading strategy here is to buy from $84.3 to $81.2 (50MA). If PSX cannot hold resistance and breakdown, I see the next lower support around $74.

It is safer to add to your PSX position below $82.

However, if PSX successfully rebounds from the support, I recommend selling about 30% of your position between $88 and $90.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. Also, the chart has been adjusted for the dividend.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!