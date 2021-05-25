Photo by Iryna Imago/iStock via Getty Images

When we first covered Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS), we dissected why the company was in such a painful situation. We did give it a neutral rating despite the troubles as the valuation was quite compressed. The stock rebounded a good deal after the recently released Q1-2021 results. We decided to dive in to see if an upgrade was warranted.

Q1-2021

VTRS reported lower sales in Q1-2021 vs Q1-2020. The numbers presented below are from the combined company (Mylan + Pfizer's (PFE) generic unit).

Source: Seeking Alpha

While the overall decline was 2%, the operational change decline was higher at 6%. Operational change is a constant currency metric and takes into account what sales would have been had there been no changes in forex rates. The 6% drop is rather steep, and we saw Brands and Generics both decline by 8%. Complex treatments and biosimilars showed a large gain, but that came from a low base. To display just how much of this is being driven by the fall-off in Lyrica sales in Japan and Celebrex, VTRS presented sales excluding these.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We can definitely see some improvement here, but nothing that changes the overall story.

Moving on to EBITDA, we saw a similar story with declines being driven across all lines. A key point to note here was the Forex rates helped and helped a lot.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The less than 2% adjusted EBITDA decline would have been closer to 6% had the exchange rates not moved favorably for VTRS. We could also see this impact on the adjusted EBITDA margin.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Free Cash Flow & Dividend

The one thing that looked really impressive for VTRS was its free cash flow coming in it almost $800 million.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Both capital expenditures and other cash costs are going to move up substantially from Q1-2021 levels.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company did initiate a tiny dividend of 11 cents a quarter, giving it an annualized yield of about 2.85%.

Guidance

After some heavy chops to the guidance, investors were relieved to see VTRS maintain the numbers.

Source: Seeking Alpha

But the numbers have moved so far below what was promised at the time of the merger that there is little delight at this point. Back in 2019, we were treated to the promise of $19.5 billion (midpoint) in combined revenues and $4 billion in free cash flow.

The new company is expected to have pro forma 2020 revenues1 of $19 to $20 billion. Pro forma 2020 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $7.5 to $8.0 billion, including phased synergies of approximately $1 billion annually to be realized by 2023. Pro forma free cash flow for 2020 is expected to be more than $4 billion.

Source: Pfizer

The scary number here is how fast that adjusted EBITDA has fallen in relation to the sales drop. It appears that dollar for dollar every drop in sales decreased the adjusted EBITDA.

Verdict

The base business sales declines have been consistently eroding VTRS's efforts to deliver a strong bottom line. The two key offsets here will be the expected synergies from the merger and the large pipeline. On the first front, VTRS expects about $500 million annually. That, if achieved, will be strong return on their $1.5 billion of costs in 2021 related to getting that done. The biosimilars' pipeline is extensive as well but will likely deliver in a few years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In the interim, we have a rather bloated balance sheet to deal with. Net debt, defined as current liabilities plus long-term debt minus current assets, is near $20 billion.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Discerning investors may use a more stringent measure which removes inventories and prepaid expenses from the current asset count, and that number comes to $27 billion of net debt. These are not small numbers by any stretch of the imagination. Yes, VTRS can work out as an investment. For that to happen, sales have to stabilize, and VTRS needs to start applying a hefty amount of its free cash flow to getting the deleveraging story started. One positive note here is that the company is rapidly adjusting to the headwinds and lowered the forecasted dividend payout. Moody's Corporation noted this as well.

Moody's Investors Service commented that weakening earnings and cash flow in 2021 will impact Viatris Inc.'s (Viatris) credit metrics and its ability to quickly delever - a credit negative. Factors that will reduce earnings in 2021 include the ongoing negative demand effects due to the pandemic, generic competition in Japan on its highly profitable branded product, Lyrica, and expanded volume and price pressure on Viatris' business in China. Lastly, one-time costs to achieve synergies and integrate both businesses will be significant over the next few years, which will encumber cash flows. There is no change to Viatris' Baa3 ratings and stable outlook at this time. We still believe the strong business profile and publicly-articulated commitment to deleveraging support the credit profile. This is further demonstrated by mitigating actions announced by management. These include a reduction in the size of a contemplated dividend and a commitment to a higher pace of debt repayment over the next few years, and a refrain from M&A that would adversely affect deleveraging. Viatris' long-term public leverage target is under 2.5x debt/EBITDA.

Source: Moody's

We remain neutral here despite the free cash flow potential and will look for opportunities to get long when we see enough deleveraging having taken place. Now that may be at a higher price, and we freely acknowledge that investors buying here may make more than us. But the debt load just looks too unwieldy at these levels to us, and we are not comfortable sticking our necks out (even if Moody's is).

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.