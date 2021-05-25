Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images

The recent spike in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has investors ruminating about which asset classes will perform the best if we were to experience not just a “transient”, but a prolonged bout of inflation.

Real estate always heads the list. Within real estate, certain subsectors, like land, hotels, and housing/multifamily, are deemed to be more agile in response to inflation because they typically operate with short-term leases. Apartments are the topic today and I present NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) for your consideration.

A Multifamily REIT Without Peer

In March of 2015 NXRT was spun out of a Highland Capital Management closed-end fund and has traded on the NYSE in relative obscurity ever since. Though NexPoint invests in the same markets as other apartment REITs, the comparative returns to shareholders might make you think they must be operating on another planet.

Share Price:

Total Return:

Superior past performance does not present a sound argument for buying a stock today. But because NXRT is operationally six years wiser (better) than when this began, I think it lends credence to their methods and investment potential.

Investment Strategy

NexPoint says it best themselves:

NXRT employs a value-add component in a majority of its acquisitions in an attempt to improve rental rates and the net operating income at its properties. We own and operate multifamily properties in areas that have:

Source: NXRT website

These objectives are certainly not unique to NXRT and you can find similar statements on other apartment REIT websites. The difference is successful execution; NXRT does it, the others, not so much.

Value-add

In NXRT’s 1Q21 Supplemental they provide the progress and performance of their value-add program thus far.

So far, they have completed 5,543 interior makeovers at an average cost of $7,200. This has translated to an average rent increase of 13.9% and a return on investment of 21.5%.

4,364 kitchen and laundry appliance upgrades netted an average $48 rent increase and a 74.1% ROI.

9,422 Smart Home Tech packages have been completed for an average cost of $1,207/ unit. Rents were raised an average of $44 netting a 33.3% ROI. Note that an additional 4,566 are slated for similar upgrades.

Every quarter real estate operators of all varieties disclose the results of their cap-ex and value-add efforts, but nowhere else have I seen deployment of this scale, discipline, efficiency and success.

Discipline

A well-executed value-add program can be very effective in raising your cash-flows and same store NOI. It is even more effective if you are disciplined in selecting your markets and making well underwritten acquisitions in those markets. Chief Investment Officer Matt McGraner knows the MSAs and sub-markets that will produce the portfolio returns we’ve witnessed since NXRT made their first acquisitions in early 2014. All REITs have had to deal with declining cap rates and changing migratory patterns in their targeted markets; NXRT has been disciplined in both asset selection and pricing of acquisitions.

Since the table above shows the portfolio as of March 31, 2021, we’ll have to take their asset selection prowess at their word. But if you look at the returns from past asset sales in the table below, you might believe they know what they are doing.

This table demonstrates a well-executed and disciplined strategy of careful, economic asset selection, value-add cap-ex, and timely/profitable capital recycling.

Wash, Rinse, Repeat

This article’s title made the forward-looking statement that, in addition to being the best performing multifamily REIT over the last five years (which the share price and dividend growth convincingly support), NXRT will be the best multifamily REIT over the next five years. If you consider all of the working parts in place, NexPoint is already set to run ahead of its peer set.

Markets

Any good real estate company is paying a lot of attention to economic, demographic, jobs, and migration data in the markets in which they currently and prospectively operate. NXRT’s current portfolio looks like they got a very early sneak peek at the Census Bureau’s most recent reporting.

NXRT’s portfolio is a virtual top 10 list for job growth and in-migration. More jobs + rising local populations = higher housing demand + higher rents. Over time, NexPoint will identify new markets and may exit some current markets, but at present, the portfolio is staged for optimal continued growth.

Value-add

NXRT’s impressive ROIs on their various value-add initiatives have been the engines driving growth in rents, Net Operating Income, FFO/share, and dividend payments. More than 14,000 additional rehab projects are on the agenda and will deliver to all these performance metrics.

The value-add is not just about cash flows. The rising NOI, matched with declining cap rates and liberal use of leverage combined to deliver the outsized gain on sale for the 22 property dispositions detailed earlier. The 37 properties that make up the current portfolio underwent the same careful underwriting, accretive value-add programs and market repositioning; it is not a stretch to anticipate similar gains on sale when it’s time for this capital to be recycled.

Management/Discipline

In describing the transactions front on the Q1 earnings call, management ran down a short list of recent acquisition targets on which they bid but lost to more aggressive buyers. They detailed the market froth demonstrated by the winning bidders and contrasted it to the rational economics of their 4Q20 acquisition of Fairways at San Marcos in Chandler, AZ.

Real estate investors should always be comforted by management that is completely at ease with talking about the ones that got away.

On Your Radar

At current market prices, NXRT trades at a price to forward FFO that is in line with the multifamily REIT sector. On that measure, it cannot be called a screaming value, but some of the factors that could be considered in your appraisal include:

*Insider Ownership: 12.2%

*Dividend increased 66% since public listing

Source: NXRT

*Strong acquisition underwriting in the best submarkets today.

If you are looking to add a multifamily position to your portfolio, put NXRT on your radar. If the market dips, you’ll be ready.