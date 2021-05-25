Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images News via Getty Images

We think that for a potentially inflationary environment, commodities remain especially attractive. We've already seen massive run-ups in the price of iron, corn and other basic products, but oil has yet to see the same degree of attention. There are of course reasons for this, which is that the oil producers still have capacity to spare from when they made efforts in the pandemic to support the price of oil. While in the medium-term, where inflation might become a problem, this issue will sort itself out as reopening progresses, we are interested in BP (NYSE:BP) for the intermediate effects offered by its midstream assets, specifically its Whiting refinery which boasts the highest margins of any refiner in the US. Refinery capacity has permanently closed across the world, offering favourable under-supply dynamics that were actually trending in the opposite direction before the pandemic. We think that remaining refiners will capture strong product spread as commodities outside of crude oil rally in the medium term, with traditional oil assets providing cash flows for the longer term. As such we pick BP as the perfect position for those developments.

Midstream Exposure

While it's very simple to determine, having the lowest-cost base is an advantage that can never be scoffed at. In paper and packaging, it's Mondi (OTCPK:MONDF), and in refinery, it's BP with its Whiting refinery. The crack-spread for the typical Gulf Coast refiner averaged at around $7.5/bbl in the beleaguered half of 2020, the Whiting refinery kept an average spread at around $11/bbl. Now Whiting is at almost $25 with Gulf Coast refiners at around $17. While BP has other refineries as well that are lower margin like in Europe, with new units operational at Whiting BP's midstream assets have become an important part of the oil markets, with a plurality coming from low-cost Whiting in very high volumes with lower blended margin averages than even companies like Valero (VLO). With utilization rates rising in a recovery, and value-add production likely to be rewarded in midstream by an inflationary environment, we think that the structural pressures of supply on near-term crude appreciation plays in relative favor of BP compared to other oil majors (with the exception of Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY)) who are less exposed to profitable midstream.

(Source: Refining Capacity by Region BP)

Inflation Hedge

Eventually crude will start pushing on crack spreads from the bottom of the wedge, and we should expect to see a little bit of pressure on refining margins, although refinery closures should keep margins substantially above 2020 levels, if not back to pre-COVID. At that point, BP's traditional businesses in oil and gas should begin to take over the BP upside. If we get a situation of inflation, which we think is likely since consumer product companies like Danone (OTCQX:DANOY), Kimberly-Clark (KMB) and Unilever (UL) are all raising prices and will probably keep prices raised as long as possible even after commodity pressure from supply side forces subsides, oil is a great asset to hold. While BP might not have the highest quality upstream assets in part due to reserve exposure through Rosneft (OTC:OCRNL), it won't matter in an inflationary environment, and anything that prints commodities off a fixed asset base will be attractive.

Closing Discussion

With the fact that BP has met its debt reduction targets, and the dividend seems sustainable as it is, we think that more substantial buybacks could be coming soon. While they've committed to buying back in tandem with oil, we hope they'll be smart enough to anticipate it a little bit more. This could be a catalyst for further price appreciation as it will signal that management is confident in a more sustained turnaround, and that BP's price is low.

(Source: Q1 2021 Earnings BP)

Considering assets in Rosneft and Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF), the EV for BP is only a little above $100 billion with a forecast EBITDA comparable to 2019 levels at $31 billion. Ultimately, BP is barely above a 3x multiple. Even though there are still a billion or so in annual liabilities due to the oil spill, which can be valued in PV as about a $10 billion liability, it's nonetheless a low multiple and gives ample margin of safety.

There are of course risks to a BP investment. They are an oil major, and could be a target of all sorts of anti-oil initiatives. Furthermore, BP is being pressured into a divestment strategy in part due to their credit situation, which we are not actually worried about at all, and in part due to the renewable push. We don't like that it is divesting dirty assets at current multiples, we'd rather they hold them. While there are valid low-carbon reinvestment opportunities at this moment in time, with the renewable scramble we are worried they will dwindle going forward. Thankfully BP hasn't fully committed to a total transition as some European companies have in the past like ERG (OTC:ERGZF) at this later point in time, but it has committed to lofty carbon reduction goals.

Overall, we think BP is relatively well positioned for oncoming developments as far as an oil major goes thanks to its excellent midstream assets, and eventually due to its upstream exposure to high transmission commodities that will likely follow inflation one-to-one. At languished levels, we think it's a buy.

Final Word

