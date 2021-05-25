Photo by Eric Broder Van Dyke/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Earnings of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will likely receive a boost from the reversals of provisions for loan losses by the end of 2021. Hawaii's economy has considerably improved and the company has an excessive level of loan loss reserves that will allow the release of provisioning. On the other hand, earnings will likely suffer from a shift in the asset mix towards lower-yielding assets, and consequent pressure on the margin. Overall, I'm expecting First Hawaiian to report earnings of $1.35 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $1.79 per share, up 25% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a decent upside from the current market price. Based on the potential price upside and the forward dividend yield, I'm adopting a bullish rating on First Hawaiian.

Release of Reserves Likely

First Hawaiian reported no provision expense for the first quarter of 2021. I'm expecting no further provisioning in the next couple of quarters because the reserve for loan losses is quite high relative to actualized loan losses. Allowances made up 1.51% of total loans at the end of March. In comparison, net charge-offs made up just 0.14% of average loans in the first quarter, as mentioned in May's investor presentation. The highest net charge-offs in the last fifteen years were recorded at 0.73% of average loans in 2010. At that time, the allowance level had been below 1.4% of total loans, as mentioned in the presentation. This shows that the current allowance level is excessive.

Further, the credit risk has substantially subsided, as gauged by loans requiring payment deferrals. Only 0.8% of the total loan portfolio is either currently under deferral or was previously under deferral and is now delinquent. Through the pandemic, First Hawaiian has provided deferrals to around 20% of the loan portfolio, as mentioned in the first quarter's 10-Q filing.

Moreover, Hawaii's economic outlook has substantially improved of late. The Hawaiian economy is heavily dependent on tourism as visitor spending makes up around 19% of the GDP, according to the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism as quoted in the presentation. Travel restrictions have considerably eased, which is behind a rebound in visitor arrivals. Travelers no longer need to quarantine upon arrival if they have a negative Covid-19 test, according to the State of Hawaii’s official COVID-19 website. Data maintained by Hawaii’s Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism shows that visitors have sharply recovered from last year, however, they are still below the pre-pandemic level, as shown below.

The outlook for the rest of Hawaii’s economy is also positive because of the remarkable vaccine rollout. According to CDC, Hawaii reported only 28.7 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days. In comparison, the national average was 48.2 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

The management mentioned in the first quarter's conference call that it wants to monitor factors that drive expected credit losses over the next one or two quarters and look for evidence of improvement before changing its outlook. As a result, I'm not expecting releases of provisions for loan losses in the second and third quarters. I'm expecting zero provisionings in these quarters and a reversal of provisions of around $10 million in the last quarter of 2021.

Worsening of Asset Mix to Pressurize the Margin

First Hawaiian’s deposits grew strongly in the first quarter because of the federal stimulus and vaccine-driven economic recovery. I'm expecting deposits to continue to grow because of the federal stimulus. Due to the deposit growth, the earning assets will also continue to increase. However, the asset mix will considerably worsen because the loan portfolio size will most probably shrink.

Loan growth will suffer from the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. As can be calculated from the data given in the 10-Q filing and the conference call, phase 1 PPP loans made up 5.3% of total loans at the end of March 2021. I'm expecting most of these loans to get forgiven before the third quarter of 2021. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects full-year loan growth, excluding PPP, to be in the low-single-digit range. Therefore, I'm expecting the total loan portfolio size, including PPP, to dip in the year ahead.

Due to the PPP loan forgiveness and the federal stimulus, excess liquidity will likely continue to grow in the year ahead. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, earning assets other than loans, and other balance sheet items.

In the first quarter, the excess liquidity reduced the net interest margin by 6 basis points, as mentioned in the first quarter's earnings presentation. The interest-bearing deposits with other banks increased from $738 million to $984 million, while securities increased from $6,071 million to $6,692 million by the end of March 2021 from the end of December 2020. As I'm expecting the deposits with other banks and securities to increase by 8% by the end of December 2021 from the end of March, the net interest margin will face further pressure in the year ahead.

Further, the repricing down of loans will hurt the net interest margin. Meanwhile, the deposit cost will likely remain downward sticky as it is already quite low. The company reported a cost of deposits of only 0.08% in the first quarter, as mentioned in the May presentation. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects the interest margin to decline by 5 to 7 basis points in the second quarter, excluding PPP and excess liquidity.

Considering the above-mentioned factors, I'm expecting the net interest margin to decline by 18 basis points in the last three quarters of 2021. This projected decline will lead to the average net interest margin in 2021 being 37 basis points below the average margin for 2020.

Based on the earning asset and margin outlook, I'm expecting the net interest income to decline by 6% year-over-year in 2021.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $1.79 per Share

The anticipated net reversal of provisioning will likely be the chief driver of earnings this year. On the other hand, the anticipated decline in net interest income will constrain earnings growth. Additionally, the non-interest expense will likely rise this year because of inflation, contractual increases, normalization of customer activity levels, and investments in technology, as mentioned in the May presentation. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.35 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $1.79 per share, up 25% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants.

Decent Total Expected Return Justifies a Bullish Rating

First Hawaiian is offering a dividend yield of 3.7%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.26 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 58% for 2021, which is quite high. Therefore, I’m not expecting an increase in the dividend level despite the positive earnings outlook.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value First Hawaiian. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.39 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $13.5 gives a target price of $32.3 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 15% upside from the May 24 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 16.7x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.79 gives a target price of $29.9 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 6.5% upside from the May 24 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $31.1, which implies a 10.8% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 14.5%. Hence, I’m adopting a bullish rating on First Hawaiian, Inc.

The company’s earnings are likely to surge this year on the back of anticipated release in provisioning. Further, the riskiness level has substantially improved because of the revival in the Hawaiian economy. Moreover, First Hawaiian is trading at an attractive level that suggests a decent price upside and dividend yield.