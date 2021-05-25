Photo by small smiles/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) has an informal policy of providing more granular detail on business performance and strategy at the half-year and full-year results. Updates in 1Q and 3Q can therefore lack much in the way of “new news” for investors. That being said, the JHG 1Q21 update highlighted some significant issues that are worth keeping a close eye upon. The quarterly earnings disclosures also give us the opportunity to refresh valuation numbers. I have tweaked a few items and provide an updated view following my previous Seeking Alpha note that upgraded JHG to Bullish.

Bullish Rating Paid Off

When I lifted JHG to Bullish in early February 2021, the stock was trading at around $31. At market close on 24 May, the price had rallied to $37.47, an increase of 20.9%. In addition, JHG holders would have also benefitted from a total of 74c in dividends, giving a total return of 23.3% over a very short timeframe.

Whilst the near-term share price performance has been pleasing, it increases the likelihood that the excess return potential that I identified in February has already been delivered. Improvements in the fundamentals driving JHG’s earnings capacity are therefore likely to be needed at this 1Q21 review in order to continue to support a Bullish rating.

Net Flows – Intech Drag Continues, Perkins, UK Property Fund

After an improved net flow performance in 4Q20 (net outflows of -$1.1bn), it was disappointing to see a higher rate of net outflows in 1Q21. Once again, Quantitative Equities (Intech) was a major area of weakness, with net outflows of -$2.1bn. The historical problems with Intech were described at length in my initial Seeking Alpha note on JHG, and I had anticipated continued net outflows from this AUM bucket. Excluding Quantitative Equities, net flows had been positive in 4Q20, but moved back into negative territory in 1Q21, with weakness in Equities and Alternatives.

Source: JHG 1Q21 Results Presentation, slide 21

It’s typical for an asset manager with a broad range of products, covering multiple asset classes and investment styles, to have winners and losers in any particular quarter in terms of flows. In presenting results to the market, it must be tempting for management teams to highlight extenuating or special circumstances to justify outflows, whilst perhaps hesitating to flag lumpy mandate wins that may not be readily repeatable. Given the weak flow performance in 1Q21, JHG did indeed point towards some problem areas that it hopes will not repeat to the same degree moving forward - I examine these below. Whilst I am sympathetic to the “one-off” nature of these issues, it’s entirely possible that other “one-offs” will arise in the future, so they shouldn’t be brushed too casually under the carpet.

JHG’s Chicago based subsidiary, Perkins Investment Management, an active equity value manager, has effectively been closed down. Three of the Perkins strategies have been rebranded under the Janus Henderson banner, and will continue to be managed by Perkins portfolio managers. The remaining four Perkins strategies were closed and liquidated on 30 April 2021. Perkins had AUM of $8.2bn at 4Q20, of which $1.1bn related to the four liquidated strategies. Much of this $1.1bn was redeemed by clients in 1Q21, with remaining AUM being just $440m at 31 March 2021. In the results Q&A, CFO Roger Thompson confirmed that the closed Perkins strategies had $700m of redemptions in 1Q21. In the context of total net outflows in Equities of -$1.5bn, this -$700m flow relating to Perkins is material, but even without this “one-off” Equities would still have been in a net outflow position of -$0.8bn in 1Q21.

The other area of weak flow performance that JHG highlighted was in the Alternatives bucket. The Janus Henderson UK Property PAIF re-opened to redemptions in late February 2021. Dealing in the fund was temporarily suspended on 16 March 2020, in response to concerns from property valuers regarding the huge uncertainty around the valuation of UK properties due to the impact of COVID-19.

The pent-up redemption demand was quickly released. Investors rushed to redeem funds after the re-opening, with $840m redeemed in 1Q21. JHG advise that 80% of that outflow occurred within the first week of re-opening, and that the rate of redemptions subsequently slowed materially. The product seems at risk of higher rates of redemption over coming months. Whilst this isn’t a great story for JHG, we should keep the numbers in perspective. UK Property PAIF AUM stands at £1.22bn (~$1.7bn) as at 30 April 2021 and represents only ~0.4% of group AUM.

Investment Performance – Becoming Less Solid

JHG’s management continues to describe the firm’s investment performance as “solid”. This description is at risk of soon becoming rather questionable, due to softness of near-term performance numbers, particularly on a peer-relative view. JHG quotes the percentage of AUM outperforming the relevant benchmark on a 3-year basis as a “key metric” – this improved to 65% at 4Q20, up from 61% at 3Q20, but then fell back to 62% at 1Q21.

Excluding Quantitative Equities, investment performance trends versus benchmark are largely unchanged relative to what we saw at 4Q20. Performance versus peers, as highlighted in the chart below, has deteriorated.

Performance versus peers (% of mutual fund AUM in top 2 Morningstar quartiles):

Source: JHG 1Q21 Results Presentation, slide 23.

There has been a material fading of one-year peer-relative performance in Equities, Multi-Asset and Alternatives. These strategies represent a combined 70% of group AUM (56% Equities, 12% Multi-Asset, 2% Alternatives). As discussed above, we know that Quantitative Equities, which represents 10% of AUM, is already a challenged franchise. So, focusing purely on the shorter-term performance metrics, it could be argued that conditions are not looking good for 80% of group AUM.

This fading of peer-relative investment performance is particularly concerning as it has the potential to hinder the strong progress that JHG has made in the Intermediary distribution channel. The Intermediary channel now represents 49% of AUM, up from 43% two years ago. The chart below highlights that Intermediary has been the best distribution channel for flows for JHG over recent quarters. Further, Intermediary AUM tends to have a higher investment management fee margin, and so a loss of momentum in the Intermediary channel would also increase the risk of investment management fee margin compression.

Source: JHG 1Q21 Results Presentation, slide 6.

I think that it is too soon to aggressively sound the alarm bells regarding investment performance for JHG. But these negative trends need to be monitored very carefully by JHG investors.

ESG – Treading Carefully

Asset management marketing departments have been focusing very heavily on ESG and sustainable investing over recent periods. ESG is clearly a hot theme for the industry. In my opinion, much of the commentary coming from asset managers about how they integrate ESG considerations into their investment approaches overstates the reality of the influence of ESG on actual portfolio construction. I believe that many asset managers are guilty of telling existing and potential clients what the asset manager thinks those audiences want to hear.

For me, Bill Ackman’s comments regarding ESG, as published in the Pershing Square Holdings Ltd 2020 Annual Report, approach the issue in a sensible way (pages 12 to 14 are well worth a read). Extracts from Ackman’s commentary are shown in italics below.

We believe that good corporate governance, including the management of sustainability risks, creates long-term value for shareholders. We consider ESG issues in our investment selection process, and as part of our ongoing stewardship once we have made an investment.

We do not view ESG as a way to market our funds to investors or to raise additional capital.

Our interest in ESG issues therefore entirely relates to their impact on our investments, and our long-term track record.

The most important criterion in our investment selection process is our assessment of the long-term quality of a business, which is informed by, among other considerations, our assessment of the long-term impact of the company on all of its stakeholders and society at large. As a result, assessing the sustainability risks of a potential investment is a critical component of our investment selection process.

The relevant ESG issues we consider as part of our due diligence process can vary depending on a given company and the sector in which it operates. We therefore do not utilize a uniform set of sustainability factors to evaluate companies that we are considering for potential investment.

Source: Pershing Square Holdings Ltd 2020 Annual Report, pages 12-14.

Simply put – diligent, long-term investors should always take many of the factors that now fall under the label of ESG into consideration. This isn’t a new idea. ESG need not be viewed as a special type of investing, but rather as a well-established aspect of responsible, prudent investing. I think that we are currently in a period of ESG hype, in which ESG is being touted almost as a new asset class, or a social good, in order to promote product sales.

Relative to peers, JHG is taking a more cautious approach in terms of pushing ESG as a means to drive sales. In the 1Q21 results Q&A, CEO Dick Weil expressed concern that certain ESG approaches along the lines of “exclusion” methods may not deliver optimal outcomes over time. JHG has hired a head of ESG investing, and is expanding internal capacity to collect ESG related data, but I wouldn’t expect to see JHG exaggerating their ESG credentials in the way that some other asset managers are almost certainly doing. Finally, it is worth noting that JHG has a long history in sustainability investing – their Global Sustainable Equity Fund was launched in August 1991.

Whilst I view the approach adopted by JHG regarding ESG hype as a sign of acting with integrity and balance, it is also true the JHG may be missing something of an opportunity relative to less cautious competitors that are aggressively chasing ESG flows.

Risks – Upsides & Downsides

JHG’s business mix is heavily weighted to equites. It follows that JHG’s earnings are highly sensitive to both upward and downward movements in equity markets. Investors who are currently concerned about an equity market correction should bear this factor in mind. To illustrate this point, holding all else equal, if I flex the AUM in my Base Case valuation upwards by 10%, the implied PE for JHG falls from 11.2x to 9.7x. Conversely, if I flex the AUM in my Base Case valuation downwards by 10%, the implied PE for JHG increases from 11.2x to 13.1x.

Ongoing industry-wide investment fee pressure is a downside risk to JHG’s earnings, and the company may be less successful in future at offsetting this fee pressure with beneficial changes in business mix. Continued weakness in peer-relative investment performance increases the risk that future changes in business mix could become a margin headwind rather than a margin tailwind.

Net flow performance in 2Q21E has the potential to impact materially upon investor sentiment towards the stock. At 4Q20, there appeared to be a realistic possibility that JHG would be able to reach a position of net inflows in FY21E, but this has been brought into question by the 1Q21 net outflows. Upside and downside risks are finely balanced in this regard.

Conclusion – Valuation Appeal, But Downside Risks More Prevalent

At $37.47 (closing price 24 May 2021), my valuation scenario framework indicates that JHG is trading at a PE of between 10.1x and 14.1x, with a Base Case of 11.2x. My “fair value” benchmark for a fund manager is a PE of around 12x. On that basis, JHG looks slightly cheap to me. However, I am sensitive to the downside risks associated with weakness in both net flows and peer-relative investment performance.

Annualising the most recent dividend of $0.38 per share implies a dividend yield of 4.1% pa. This level of dividend represents a payout ratio of around 45% based upon my valuation Base Case scenario, and therefore appears sustainable.

After reviewing the 1Q21 result, and re-assessing the downside risks faced by the company, I lack the conviction required to support a Bullish rating. I therefore downgrade my view on JHG from Bullish to Neutral (at around $37.47 per share).