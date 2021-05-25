Photo by Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Swipe left or swipe right, does Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) tickle your fancy? Match Group has seen high growth for years, with subscribers taking up in hoards looking for the right one on the company's platforms. But despite this the bottom line has been dwindling, so is Match Group and right or left swipe? While Match Group has posted some very nice growth rates over the past few years, the valuation has run up a bit too high for my liking, and I will be swiping left for now.

High Growth Rates Throughout

Source: SEC 10-K's

Match Group has grown the top line by double-digit growth for the past five years. The company brings in revenue through two sources: direct revenue (payments for premium service) and indirect revenue (advertising revenues). Direct revenue makes up more than 98% of the company's total revenue and shows that Match Group is adding value through the platforms. Direct Revenue has also grown at double-digit rates over the past five years, while indirect revenue has had its ups and downs each year. Overall, this growth has stemmed from increasing average subscriber rates throughout the company paired with higher average revenue per user. Average subscribers have grown at a clip of 95%, while ARPU has increased by a cent year.

Source: SEC 10-K's

The darling platform of Match Group has been Tinder, the phone application that allows you to swipe right or left of other users. Tinder direct revenues have been exceptional for the company growing at a CAGR of 51.64% over the past five years. In comparison, all the other platforms (Plenty of Fish, Match, Hinge, OkCupid, etc.) have only grown at a CAGR of 1.95%. But the other platforms had a great year in 2020, bringing in $989 million in direct revenue for a growth of 16%.

Another thing to note is that both North America and International have seen great growth, which is proof of concept on a worldwide scale. This is great for any company the leverages that internet. What's more important is that growth in International has outpaced North America, a demographic that took updating platforms in large stride over the years.

Source: SEC 10-K's

Looking down the P&L, margins have stayed steady, with a slight downtrend. The gross margin has decreased from 76% to 73%, the SG&A margin also declined 3%, and operating margins are down 1%. While operating income has seen high growth, net income has lagged due to charges incurred from the IAC spinoff. Overall, Match Group has seen incredible growth perforce over the years, with subscribers and revenues increasing across the globe.

Balance Sheet

Match Group has a bit of a crazy balance sheet due to the spinoff from the parent company, IAC. The biggest issue is the company has a large negative equity position in the company from the retirement of treasury stock per the spinoff conditions. Therefore, this created a highly leveraged company. But over time with the high growth of the company and with the spinoff over, Match should be able to manage this situation. The good news is the company has great liquidity with a current ratio of 2.04x.

Valuation

Because Match Group's net earnings have been a bit wonky I am going to look at operating income and free cash flow for valuation metrics. As of writing, Match Group trades at $147 per share. In 2020 the company posted an operating income and free cash flow per share of $3.79 per share (same amount for both), meaning the company trades at 38.79x P/FCF & P/OI. At this level, it seems Match Group is a bit overvalued, as the operating income has only grown about in the mid-teens.

Conclusion

Altogether, Match Group is a great business and leader within the industry. The company has managed to post high growth rates domestically and abroad. Match Group has been posting mid-teen growth rates with direct revenue channels powering this, showing the company has been adding value to the customer over time. But despite Match Group being a wonderful business, it seems the valuation has run up too much. At a 38.79x P/FCF and an average 14-16% growth in operating income, the growth doesn't quite match the valuation. If the price ever takes a dip, I would enter a position.