Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) a social media company like most other social media companies makes most of its revenue from advertising (85%) and licensing user data to 3rd parties (15%). Data licensing involves allowing partners to access public tweets, search, analyze historical & real-time data on its platform. Unlike most other social media companies that come to mind, I feel there is still plenty of room for Twitter to grow.

You can see via active users Twitter trails Facebook (FB) and Instagram by a considerable amount. The Chinese Weibo (WB) social media app has more users. Now, Twitter does hold $9 billion in cash or cash equivalents. Which it is hoping will aid it in growing their business. Twitter does have ambitious goals to grow its daily active user base but as you can see from the graph below, they are a small player compared to its peers.

For many years, Twitter was a typical start-up losing money year after year, but for the last few years, Twitter has become profitable. They made a solid amount of money in 2018 and 2019. Not surprisingly, there was a hit to profits in 2020-like many companies. Over the last few years, Twitter has been growing their revenue steadily upwards. They were growing that revenue at a time when they were accused of not really innovating their platform or introducing many new features. Since 2017 they have grown sales 15% per year. Recently, they have announced a slew of new products either internally developed or acquired through acquisition. Their new product introductions should accelerate revenue growth. Going forward, it's important to remember, unlike Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) or Facebook, Twitter is not under the same anti-trust pressure, so they are able to acquire smaller companies to grow their platform fast. Growing a company by acquiring other technology or service only gives more flexibility compared to Facebook or Google. This is the kind of advantage I like.

In February, CEO Jack Dorsey said that the company has been dragging its feet for years on new tools. Jack went further onto say he would like to double the "number of features per employee" that impacts revenue and user growth.

Recent notable acquisitions in 2021 include:

Scroll-a subscription ad-blocking service.

Social broadcasting app Breaker-Breaker's development team will be transferring to Twitter to help "improve the health of the public conversation".

Startup Revue-a subscription newsletter service.

We can see the pace of acquisitions picking up compared to the last few years. Keep in mind, we are not even past the halfway mark for 2021.

Features Twitter has or maybe releasing soon:

Tip Jar-a feature that will let you tip your favorite accounts.

Subscription service-Twitter's CFO Ned Segal believes that the subscription option offers Twitter reliable recurring revenue.

Mean/offensive Tweet feature-will hopefully encourage positivity by implementing a new feature that can detect offensive replies on and will prompt the user to reconsider if they want to send it out or not.

Positives (why consider investing)

Industry Growth

I think there are many reasons to stay positive when thinking of investing in Twitter. The industry as a whole is still growing, and growing at a healthy rate. Twitter is a small player in the field compared to some of its competitors, but this can be both a challenge and an opportunity.

User Growth

Another area where Twitter has been doing well is growing their user base. From 2018-2020 they have grown their user by more than 20% each year, as can be seen by the table below. Those are users that are regularly using Twitter and users marketers can advertise too.

Twitters Monetizable Daily Active Usage (mDAU) Worldwide:

This growth in users has enabled Twitter to grow revenue by 28% to $1.04 billion in the first quarter of 2021, driven by a 32% increase in ad sales to $899 million. Growth in international markets has been even stronger, where Twitter's sales increased 41%, to $480 million. These are great results.

Tip Jar

Another reason I am positive on Twitter is the new Tip Jar feature that has launched on the English version of Twitter. It's a feature that will let fans send money to their favorite content creators. The company says this new feather will help support the "incredible voices" that are making conversations happen. This function also supports Patreon and Bandcamp (used by musicians).

Today more than ever, we are seeing people upload content for the specific intent to make money. People are building whole brands using video hosting services like YouTube. This feature is a huge incentive for creators to create more conversations on Twitter. Better content, more content, on Twitter will only encourage users to be engaged more; resulting in ad revenue to increase.

It's important to mention that the Tip Jar feature is easy to use. It's basically a drop-down menu with varying payment options. PayPal, Cash App, Venmo, Bandcamp, and Pateron are offered as payment methods.

Mean spirited/Offensive Tweets

"About two-thirds of Americans (64%) say social media have a mostly negative effect on the way things are going in the country today" and "those who have a negative view of the impact of social media mention, in particular, misinformation and the hate and harassment they see on social media." - Pew Research

Just recently, May 2021, Twitter said it was releasing a feature that automatically detects "mean" replies, prompting people to review the replies before sending. Tests of this feature found 34 percent of people edited the initial reply or declined to send the reply at all. Twitter also discovered that after users encountered the prompt only once, they tweeted an average of 11 percent fewer mean or offensive replies. This is a good development for social media, which we have seen over the years rife with hatred or negativity that would normally not be seen in general conversations. I feel a feature like this-which has real world positive results-will encourage people to use Twitter more often.

Twitter Revue

Provides its members a way to build an easy-to-use subscription newsletter service. The service is similar to Substack. This is just another means for Twitter's content creators to make more money. They hope to accelerate how people stay informed about their interests while giving writers a way to monetize their followers. I'm not sure how much of a bump to revenue this will provide to Twitter as a whole, but it does indicate Twitter's focus on helping content producers make money.

The Super Follow

This feature is expected to allow content creators on Twitter to charge a pay-to-follow subscription fee from users who wish to get access to exclusive content. What those exclusive perks might be can will depend on the content creator, but those extras could possibly include:

Exclusive tweets

Subscription to newsletters

deals and discounts

Again I like this feature because it gives people a way to monetize what they have been already doing for a long time.

Twitter Spaces

A feature that allows users to join or create virtual rooms where they can engage in real-time, audio conversations with their followers. In early May 2021, Twitter began rolling out this feature globally to Apply and Android users who have more than 600 followers.

Spaces works by showing purple bubbles at the top of a timeline when live conversations are in progress. Users will be able to tap on those purple bubbles to join a Space. Once inside, users can direct message the Space hosts to request to speak. Hosts have the ability to moderate their rooms by choosing who can speak, inviting others, or removing people. Removing people is very important because it gives hosts to ability to direct or mold conversations how they want it.

Twitter's Valuation

Just looking at a few simple ratios we can see based on PE and PEG ratio that Twitter is valued fine within the tech sphere. Over the years we have seen much higher ratios from tech companies. Many times, some of these higher valued tech companies were barely profitable at the time.

Negatives (why consider not investing)

Inflation

Inflation can have some very negative effects on business, and no I did not get the graph below from a crazy conspiracy website. I got the graph below from the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis. That is the M1 money supply in the USA starting in Jan 2007 at a level of a little below $2 Trillion; it grows at a reasonable steady rate from that point up until 2020. As of the end of the graph in Jan 2021 it has already surpassed 18 Trillion.

High inflation can have a destabilizing effect. Business's may restrict investments because of the uncertainty, or maybe, they are unable to borrow at much higher rates if the Fed does step in eventually and start to raise rates like we have not seen for over +30 years. I bring this up because the tech sector, in general, has higher Betas. If there were a recession, they would be one of the sectors hardest hit.

Cost of Regulation

Cost of doing business will go up with regulation. We are seeing more and more governments, either at a national level or at a state/provincial level looking to tell tech companies how to behave. Maybe this is just a natural growth in a sector that has long been a Wild-West of business.

In Canada, there is a long history of requiring national and private broadcasters to support, play and pay for Canadian content, setting percentages of airtime that must be dedicated to Canadian content. Recently there was talk of new regulation of streaming services like Netflix (NFLX) or Spotify (SPOT) with the introduction of bill C-10. What was troubling for companies like Facebook and Twitter, the language was unambiguous in regards to user-generated content. The government was pushed on this, insisting that user-generated content was not a target, but the language in the bill is still worrying.

A recent New York Times article talking about the various state laws enacted around the USA is a good example of how each state is mandating different rules. In Florida, news stations could soon be able to sue Facebook and Twitter if content is taken down. In Arkansas shoppers on "Amazon (AMZN) will be able to see contact information for third-party merchants" and "Residents of Virginia can ask Google and Facebook not to sell their personal data". I think the last point is the most damaging since selling user information is what helps advertisers target their content.

The British recently discussed a law that would see social media companies fined up to 10% of sales or ($25 million USD), if they failed to stop online abuse such as racist hate speech. At the same time, senior managers could possibly also face criminal charges.

The list of other jurisdictions enacting strict laws or courts forcing social media companies to restore deleted content continues to grow. Poland, Hungary, Russia all come to mind when we see states challenging the power of big tech.

Insider trading

Call me crazy, but I like the people in the know to be buying the stock as well when I'm considering buying it. We can see from the last few years, it's all been insiders selling. As we all know, past results don't equate to future results, but insider trading is something I look at. This is one area I am not happy looking at.

Summary and Recommendation

I look at all the recent features that have been proposed or introduced and I am truly happy with what I see. I can see that Twitter is looking at potential content creators with an understanding that the more they create the more people are going to use their platform. If you look at the majority of what they are proposing, it's all about helping people monetize their speech-either with writing or talking. At the same time, I feel there are real challenges facing some social media companies. The prospect of further regulation of the space will only increase costs and could potentially take away Twitter's ability to maximize revenue if more jurisdictions restrict the information that can be sold to advertisers. The risk of lawsuits from individuals and companies is also on the rise, with political pressure to remove many of the protections that have helped the industry grow from the early days of the internet. In the USA, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is that piece of legislation that has protected the industry. Now there is growing pressure to either replace it or just repeal it. I write this article because there are challenges facing social media and I feel many investors are not looking at the challenges seriously. When I consider valuation, with these new features they are looking to introduce and potential challenges they face, I feel Twitter is a buy. It looks more and more that we are still in the early stages of a bull market and in the beginning, tech is one of those sectors that you should be invested in.