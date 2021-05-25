Photo by Bohdan Skrypnyk/iStock via Getty Images

For quite some time now, one of the biggest problems facing retirees and other investors that need income is an inability to generate any significant amount of income off of their portfolios. This is largely due to the policies of the Federal Reserve and the highly valued current prices in the American stock market. These were significant problems prior to the pandemic but the coronavirus-related lockdowns made the problem worse. One possible way around this is to purchase shares of closed-end funds that focus on the generation of income. This is because these funds are able to use a variety of strategies to boost their yields that are not available to other types of funds. Thus, these funds tend to boast fairly high yields. In this article, we will discuss one such fund that can be used for this purpose. This is the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI), which currently yields 7.07%. I have discussed this fund before but since that time, the fund has made some changes to its portfolio and has released more current financial information. As such, it may behoove us to revisit the fund and see if it still presents an attractive opportunity.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s web page, the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has the stated objective of generating high current income and capital appreciation. This is not a unique objective. In fact, many fixed-income funds have a very similar objective. In order to achieve this objective, the fund invests its assets in preferred stocks. This is an asset class that many investors may not be familiar with as it is not often seen in the retail space. These are something of a hybrid between common stocks and bonds, boasting less capital appreciation potential than common stocks and generally higher yields than both. They sit between the two more common asset types in the capital stack of a company and are thus junior to bonds and senior to common stock in the event of a bankruptcy or liquidation event. Finally, the company is not obligated to pay the promised dividend to preferred stockholders as it is the interest on bonds but if it fails to pay the preferred dividend then it cannot pay a dividend to the common stockholders.

Several of the largest positions in the fund are the same as when we last discussed it, although some of the weightings have changed:

Source: John Hancock Investments

The first thing that we notice is that the overwhelming majority of these holdings are either banks or utilities. This makes a lot of sense as these two types of company are the largest issuers of preferreds in the market. In the case of both sectors, it is because the issuance of preferreds allows them to raise capital without having to take on additional amounts of debt or dilute the common shareholders. In the case of banks especially, regulators require them to maintain a certain amount of Tier one capital, which refers to the bank’s own capital as opposed to money that the bank owes to others (like depositors). The only way that a bank can raise Tier one capital is to issue common or certain types of preferred stock so they typically opt to issue preferreds in order to avoid too much shareholder dilution. Due to this, almost every preferred stock fund will have a great deal of exposure to these sectors.

One thing that I have been seeing in the comments to other preferred stock funds is that these funds have been investing in assets other than preferred stocks. The John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is no exception to this. As we can see here, only approximately 71.67% of the portfolio is invested in preferred stock:

Source: John Hancock Investments

As we can see though, preferred stock still accounts for the overwhelming majority of the fund’s assets. However, the fund has been gradually reducing its exposure to preferred stocks and increasing its exposure to other assets (especially common stocks) over the past year. This could be due to the fund’s dual mandate. As mentioned earlier, the fund has the objective of generating both a high level of current income and capital gains. Capital gains are going to be difficult to get off of preferred stock in the current environment as we will see shortly. The stock market has been very bullish following the crash in the first half of last year so the fund may have been purchasing these securities as a way to generate capital gains. We can still clearly see though that the substantial majority of the fund’s assets are invested in preferred stocks so it is still a preferred stock fund.

One thing that we notice from looking at the largest holdings in the fund is that they are perhaps not as diversified as they could be. As my long-time readers on the topic of closed-end funds are well aware, I do not typically like to see any single position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund’s total assets. That is because this is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose the overall portfolio to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if the said asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market as a whole does not. If it accounts for too much of the portfolio, then it may end up dragging the entire portfolio down with it. As we can see above, there are three assets with weightings that exceed that 5% figure and a fourth that is close to it. Thus, anyone considering an investment in this fund should ensure that they are willing to be exposed to these assets individually. With that said, preferred stocks tend to be safer assets than common stocks and all of these companies are reasonably stable entities, so this situation is probably okay but it is still something that any potential investor should be aware of.

As already mentioned, preferred stock tends to sit between bonds and common equities in terms of risk. However, preferred stock issues themselves vary in terms of risk. This is much like bonds as their risk largely depends on the financial situation at the issuing company. The John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is primarily invested in reasonably low-risk securities:

Source: CEF Connect

Generally speaking, an investment-grade security is anything rated BBB or above by the major ratings agencies. As we can see, virtually all of the fixed-income assets in the portfolio are either investment grade or close to it. This is something that risk-averse investors, such as retirees and most income investors, will likely find comforting. This is because companies with these ratings tend to enjoy reasonably strong balance sheets and are rather unlikely to default on their obligations, including promised dividends to the preferred shareholders. This should overall provide the fund with a reasonably stable source of income to back the distributions paid to investors.

The Problems Facing Income Investors

As mentioned earlier, income investors have been having a very difficult time generating income off of the assets in their portfolios. This is largely due to the policies of the Federal Reserve. Specifically, this refers to the central bank’s control over the federal funds rate, which is the interest rate that commercial banks charge each other for overnight loans. The bank cut this rate to near all-time lows following the collapse of Lehman Brothers and left them there for a decade. While the bank did begin raising rates early in the Trump Administration, they were still at historically low levels. The outbreak of the pandemic changed all this and it slashed the rate again to near all-time lows, where they remain today:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As of the time of writing, the federal funds rate sits at 0.07%. This is slightly below the level that it had at the time of my last article on this fund but it is still in the same ballpark. The reason why this is important is that the federal funds rate influences the interest rate of everything else in the economy. This includes things such as mortgages and the interest rate paid by bank accounts and certificates of deposit. This is why bank accounts are basically yielding nothing. This cuts off the safe income sources that retirees would traditionally use to generate income.

This has forced investor money out of these various traditionally safe assets and into riskier ones like stocks and bonds. This has of course forced up the price of these assets and driven down their yields. As of the time of writing, the S&P 500 index (SPY) yields a scant 1.34% while the iShares Core U.S. Bond ETF (AGG) yields 2.00%. The iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) does a bit better at 4.64% but even this is not sufficient to generate a reasonable level of retirement income unless your portfolio is enormous. This also explains why the capital appreciation potential from both bonds and preferred stocks is quite limited right now as both of these asset prices move inversely of interest rates. As interest rates cannot go down much more, these asset prices cannot really go any higher. Thus, we need other options.

The John Hancock Preferred Income Fund manages to do much better than this. As noted in the highlights, the fund currently yields 7.07%, which is much better than the indexed funds. One of the ways that it accomplishes this is through the use of leverage. In short, the fund is borrowing money in order to purchase fixed-income assets. As long as the yields on these assets are higher than the interest rate that it pays for the borrowed money, then this strategy serves to boost the yield on the overall portfolio. As we have already seen, interest rates are currently extremely low. In addition, the fund can borrow at institutional rates, which are lower than retail rates. We can therefore conclude that this will likely be the case. However, the use of leverage is a double-edged sword since leverage enhances both gains and losses. Thus, we want to ensure that we do not use too much leverage as that would expose us to too much risk. As I discussed in a previous article, I normally like to see a fund’s leverage below a third as a percentage of assets for this reason. The John Hancock Preferred Income Fund meets this requirement as its leverage is 31.76% as a percentage of assets. This is actually slightly lower than when we last reviewed the fund. It does therefore appear that the fund is striking a reasonable balance between risk and reward.

Distribution Analysis

As is the case with basically all fixed-income funds, the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has the stated objective of generating a high level of current income. It then passes this income through to its investors in the form of a monthly distribution. The fund currently pays out $0.1235 per share per month ($1.482 per share annually), which gives it a 7.07% yield at the current price. The fund has overall been remarkably consistent with this distribution over the years:

Source: CEF Connect

This is something that should be comforting to anyone that wants to utilize the fund as a way to generate a steady income. It also makes a certain amount of sense for this type of fund. This fund invests primarily in fixed-income securities paying a steady dividend issued by financially strong companies. As already mentioned, this provides the fund with a steady source of income to support the distribution. Another thing that may comfort investors is that these distributions are entirely classified as dividend income with no return of capital component:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be comforting is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the shareholders’ own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any kind of extended period. A dividend income distribution implies that the fund is simply paying out the income that it receives off of its investments. This is a far more sustainable situation. As I have pointed out before though, there are times when distributions may be misclassified. As such, we still want to investigate how exactly the fund is financing these distributions.

The most recent report for the fund is for the six-month period ended January 31, 2021. This is a much more recent report than what we had at the time of my last article on the fund. As such, it should provide us with greater insight into the fund’s recent performance as well as how it is financing its distributions. During that six-month period, the fund received $18,150,272 in dividends and $4,529,725 in interest off of the investments in its portfolio. This gives it a total investment income of $22,679,997 during the period. The fund pays its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $18,584,438 available to the investors. This was not quite enough to cover the $19,422,338 that it paid out in distributions during the period, however. The fund did manage to cover its distributions when we include the money that the fund generated from other sources such as capital gains. The fund overall saw its net asset increase from $482,668,819 to $516,254,962 over the period even after the distributions are paid out. Thus, the fund does overall appear to be covering its distribution in the trailing six-month period. This is far better than what the fund achieved during the full-year period ended July 31, 2020. Thus, the fund appears to have solved the problem that it had previously.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund, the usual way to value it is to look at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are acquiring the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. That is unfortunately not the case here. As of May 21, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is available), the fund had a net asset value of $20.53 per share but it currently trades for $20.90 per share. This gives it a 1.80% premium to net asset value. This is quite a bit higher than the 1.22% premium that the fund has had on average over the past thirty days and is a lot more than the discount that the fund had the last time that we analyzed it. Thus, it may make sense to wait until a more attractive entry price presents itself.