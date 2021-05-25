Photo by PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is an online dating platform that puts women in control as they initiate any interaction.

On the one hand, post-sell-off, this stock trades at an attractive valuation of 10x forward sales, which is cheaper than its big competitor. On other hand, there are questions that linger as to what's its sustainable growth rates may settle at?

Also, why is the Bumble so free cash flow negative? For now, despite the sell-off, I won't be rushing in to buy shares here and I suggest you don't either.

What's Bumble? What's at Play Here?

Bumble holds two main platforms, Bumble and Badoo. Bumble is the flagship platform, whereas Badoo is smaller and aimed mostly at Europe and Latin America.

Bumble's story is that this is a dating app aimed at putting women in control of connecting with potential suitors.

Meanwhile, some investors have been very quick to dispel the myth that Bumble has any moat around its operations. In fact, Match's (MTCH) Hinge is a very close resemblance to Bumble itself.

Furthermore, investors have noted that Match is has a global portfolio of many different dating apps, whereas Bumble is predominantly driven by its singular app Bumble. In other words, Match is more diversified and has less risk than Bumble.

However, I contend that there's more to this story than just comparing it with Hinge.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Reasonable

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings, **high-end company guidance

Now we move to the heart of the investment thesis. Bumble's guidance appears to be fairly middling.

If this is a rapidly growing company and its first half, including its Q2 guidance, grew substantially faster than 30% y/y, yet the company is only guiding for 27% for 2021, this implies that H2 2021 will be posting revenue growth rates meaningfully slower than 27% y/y.

Consequently, the question investors need to answer is: is Bumble a company that investors can expect to be growing at 30% once restrictions are removed? Or is this a company that's already fizzling out its revenue growth rate?

Answering these questions successfully will pay dividends down the road to investors.

Admittedly, I'm unsure of what Bumble's sustainable revenue growth rates over the next 1/2 years will settle at.

If Bumble is growing at 30% investors will view it as a high-growth company and will reward it with a much higher multiple than if it's a company growing at approximately 23%-25% CAGR and is already struggling to grow its top line.

Complicating The Bull Thesis: Still Burning Cash

Moving on, there are other considerations that are worthwhile keeping in mind here:

Source: Q1 2021 Press Statement

On the one hand, Bumble is making progress and growing its EBITDA margins to 27%. This is not only an attractive margin for any company but it's a dramatic improvement from the approximate 20% from the blend of the two reporting periods last year.

Having said that, when it comes to converting its impressive EBITDA margins to tangible free cash flows, Bumble leaves much to be desired.

Source: Q1 2021 Press Statement

Despite adding back stock-based compensation, Bumble's net working capital movements are dragging back on its ability to become a solid free cash flow machine, so that its free cash flow ended the quarter at negative $48 million.

Valuation - Fairly Valued For What's on Offer

To further confound this thesis, the stock is valued at approximately 10x forward sales, which is substantially cheaper than Match (MTCH) (Tinder and Hinge owner) which trades at closer to 14x forward sales.

Also, keep in mind that Match's revenue growth rates are meaningfully slower than Bumbles, with Match largely expected to grow at approximately 20% y/y in 2021, while Bumble is guiding for approximately 27% y/y revenue growth rates.

Thus, Bumble is not only expected to grow faster than Match but it's also being priced at a discount to Match too.

The Bottom Line

I have noted both bullish and bearish cases. The bulls would be right to argue that Bumble is growing faster than Match and priced cheaper. Moreover, that Bumble has the potential to make a strong brand for itself.

The bears argue that Bumble will not have enough of a moat around its operations to outprice Hinge's offering, and that this will cut into Bumble's ability to become a strong cash flow generator.

Presently, there are simply too many questions left unanswered. Accordingly, I believe that since so many high growth names are now selling at a discount from their previous highs, there are better buying opportunities elsewhere.