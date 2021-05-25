Photo by shironosov/iStock via Getty Images

While Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) has been one of our favorite contrarian calls during the pandemic, the shifting retail landscape creates a new opportunity for the company. The decision years ago to only focus on A-malls and create a more luxury experience for consumers has resulted in a portfolio of properties that is still very much in demand in the post-Pandemic world. Adding in the company's recent strong financial performance and raised guidance for the year, the assumption that all malls are dead may be premature. We continue to find great value in this operator as the company's stock still trades at an attractive discount to its 2019 levels.

Introduction

Many investors and pundits are heralding the end of brick-and-mortar retail as the world returns to normalcy. Simply visit your local shopping mall and count the number of vacant storefronts to confirm this view. While the end of physical retail has been a topic for more than a decade, the Pandemic clearly accelerated this trend. Interestingly, one of the major mall operators, Simon Property Group, has bucked this trend. While many other malls have entered their death spiral, Simon boasts a more than 90% occupancy rate. This positions Simon to benefit greatly from the change in consumer shopping habits.

Four of Simon's Marquee Properties

Source: Simon Property Group 1Q 2021 Supplemental.

The Last Mall Operator Standing

The end of physical retail as we know it is rapidly approaching. The inability for consumers to go to stores during the Pandemic has accelerated the move to online shopping. For core online retailers, like Amazon (AMZN), this was a huge windfall for their business. For big box brick-and-mortar retailers, they were forced to change their business models to survive. Thankfully for investors in Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT), the companies were able to shift their focus from in-store to on-line shopping. Unfortunately for malls, which at their core are a collection of smaller retailers, this shift was not as easily achieved.

Compelling Returns from the Depths of the Pandemic

Data by YCharts

Today, as the Pandemic draws to an end, consumers generally have the convenience of having their groceries, clothes, and medicines delivered to their doorsteps for "free" and with little more than a day's wait. (This is in large part due to the moves that Amazon, and to a lesser extent Target and Walmart, made over the past year.) This makes traditional malls less effective as the foot traffic from the purchase of these essentials becomes negligible. The result is that malls are becoming more of a "luxury" experience in which consumers are looking for uncommon goods and seeking their next shopping inspiration.

Unfortunately for most mall operators, they focused on building a core set of stores that brought consumers to their properties. These stores often centered around everyday clothing and medicines (nothing like having a customer roam a mall for an hour as their prescription is filled). While this was an effective strategy before the Pandemic, consumers are less likely to visit a mall for these basic needs. As a result, foot traffic, even as the world returns to normalcy, remains extremely low.

Luxury is Key

What is unique to Simon Property Group is that they shifted their operating model years ago to focus on more luxury products. Their "anchors" to attract consumers to their properties were luxury goods that consumers wanted to feel before making a big purchase. As part of this model, the company spun-out its B-malls and focused on enhancing their high end properties. Additionally, the company shifted their portfolio to focus on "middle of the mall" stores. By carefully curating each storefront within a mall, rather than only focusing on the anchors, Simon created a comprehensive luxury experience.

This luxury experience is especially important as consumers are less likely to spend $200 on a pair of jeans or $500 on a wallet without seeing it first. This makes Simon Property's malls an important location for post-Pandemic consumers. While many malls are dying, as consumers can purchase comparable goods online, Simon Property's malls are continuing to perform thanks to this positioning.

Diverse Tenant Portfolio

Another key feature to Simon's success is their extremely well diversified tenant portfolio. Specifically, the largest tenant across Simon Property's malls is The Gap (GPS), which contributes approximately 3.2% of the company's base rent revenue. This means that as a retailer decides to close, in favor of reducing its physical footprint, its impact on Simon Property's overall business should be minimal.

Simon Property Group's Top Tenants

Source: Simon Property Group 1Q 2021 Supplemental.

This diverse tenant base also helped the company during the pandemic as no single retailer was so big that a potential bankruptcy would have a dramatic impact on the company's financials. This also showed up in the physical malls, as the occupancy rates still remain above 90%, despite so many retailers going out of business over the past year.

Lastly, this diverse base of tenants, coupled with high occupancy rates will be the key to Simon Property successfully navigating the changing retail landscape. While other malls are falling into the death spiral and will ultimately close, Simon Property's malls continue to be highly desired locations for consumers and retailers. This comes down to the simple fact that consumers want to shop in malls that are full and retailers want to sell in malls full of consumers.

Valuation - What To Do With Shares Today

Putting it together, Simon is in a strong position compared to most mall operators and is well positioned for the "new normal". Thanks to the company's ability to maintain a high occupancy rate and attract new retailers to their properties, the company has been able to steadily raise base rents during this challenging period.

While the selloff of Simon's shares was warranted in the beginning of the pandemic, we feel that the company is well positioned to return to its pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year. This would bring the company's share price to $150, where the company's stock traded in the fourth quarter of 2019. Given the outsized potential return, we have named Simon one of our Four Dividend Dominators for 2021.

Additionally, Simon's stock is poised for recovery for two other key reasons. First, the company completed its acquisition of 80% of Taubman Realty Group at the end of 2020. This acquisition brings 25 million square feet of some of the most productive malls in the U.S. and Asia into Simon's portfolio. Secondly, the company has ample capital at its disposal if new challenges arise. As of the end of the first quarter, Simon had more than $8 billion in liquidity, which included $1.5 billion in cash and $6.9 billion in their revolving credit facility.

Risk Considerations

While Simon is poised for outperformance, it's always prudent to evaluate potential risks. Thankfully, the company is in a strong capital position, one that should enable the company to weather the current brick-and-mortar environment, but there are other potential risks to consider. These risks fall into three main categories: tenants, geography, and consumer behavior.

Simon has a very diversified portfolio of tenants who are mostly large corporations. This has enabled the company to navigate the pandemic better than most of its peers as these tenants have long-term leases and can't make many adjustments from year to year. Still, it is prudent to evaluate if leasing terms were to change significantly. Currently, the company has benefited from favorable courts that have ensured these tenants continue to pay rent. If this were to change, or a number of these retailers opted to go through bankruptcy to break their leases, it could have a material impact on revenues for the near to medium term. Assuming the lows of 72% of rent collected in the second quarter of 2020 as the worst case scenario, this would justify a stock that is down roughly 30% from its highs. This level is just below the current share price today.

Geography is another major potential risk for the company. Constructing a mall is a multi-year endeavor and is based on both the current demographics in the region and future projections. One lasting impact from COVID-19 is that a number of people have moved to less densely populated areas or even other parts of the country. Once the United States begins to re-open, it will be important to follow how this shift may have impacted the consumer communities around mall properties. If a number of people have left these areas, Simon may have to lower rents or even shutter properties.

Lastly, consumer behavior is another major consideration. Consumers have gotten increasingly comfortable with most of their retail purchases arriving at their doorstep. One big uncertainty is the amount of shopping that will shift back to malls after the pandemic is over. If there is a weak return of the consumer to SPG's properties, they may be required to lower rents to appease tenants.

Conclusion

While the decline of brick-and-mortar retail has been accelerated due to the Pandemic, Simon Property's malls are well positioned to benefit from this change. Simon's decision years ago to focus on more of a luxury experience, rather than the essentials, positions the company well to be the last operator standing. More importantly, management's approach to retailers has created malls that in this post-Pandemic world consumers want to visit and retailers want to be located within. As this materializes, we expect the company's stock price to return to its pre-Pandemic levels of $150 per share. In the meantime, investors are well served with a dividend yield above 4%.

One final note: We are excited to launch the Dividend Armada service in June. The Armada was created to bring dividend investors "behind the curtain" with a seasoned professional money management team. In addition to sharing our full dividend portfolio and our screening process, Members will be brought into the discussion around the markets and changes to the model portfolio. Through creating a vibrant community of dividend-focused investors, we aim to elevate the investing skill of our Armada.

We recently published a new post detailing this service. Click here to learn more and receive Founder subscription pricing.