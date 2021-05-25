Photo by SergeyChayko/iStock via Getty Images

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is a second-class data owner. Second-class data owners finish last.

A lot has been said about Palantir's capabilities. Where we take a closer look, very little has been said.

There are important questions to answer before investing in the next growth phase of Palantir.

A careful review of Palantir's positioning statement and addressable market reveals concerns that short-term investors need to pay attention to.

With our revised growth outlook, investors need to revisit their valuation models as I expect the current volatility to be more pronounced in the near term.

Let’s set the record straight, Palantir is nothing without data. Its intrinsic value goes to zero the moment its products stop interacting with data. In short, data lies at the heart of Palantir's value proposition.

Since its IPO, a lot has been done to educate investors on Palantir's ability to leverage its platform to help customers in the government vertical solve data-related problems.

Little effort has been applied towards scrutinizing Palantir's strengths beyond the government segment.

Given the broad and in-depth bullish takes on Palantir's wins and prospects within the government vertical, I am comfortable with the company's prospects in this segment. I also think readers have a better understanding of Palantir's capabilities in the government segment.

We believe future surprises and disappointments revolve around the commercial segment. To understand the commercial segment, it is important to explore Palantir's platform positioning and capabilities.

Positioning

According to the latest 10-K, Foundry is the software platform that addresses the commercial segment, while Gotham is the software platform that addresses the government segment. Palantir's track record suggests we have little reason to worry about Gotham's competitive position and strength.

However, it is important to fully understand Foundry's positioning statement and capabilities before forming a conviction on Palantir due to the market’s slow adoption and confusion of the different data management platforms.

This will help investors avoid an Alteryx-like (AYX) scenario in which heated debates ensued to clarify the following:

The pricing model The revenue recognition model The deployment model (SaaS/non-SaaS) The portion of revenue derived from cloud deployments

These debates ensued after a rapid price fall from Alteryx's all-time high. Alteryx is used as an example here, given that it was wrongly regarded as a SaaS company by the market, and it has delivered below expectations in recent quarters. I covered this development in detail in a previous report. Also, both Alteryx and Palantir address the data science market.

Going by the explanation provided for building Foundry, Palantir can be regarded as a data integration platform. If we also pay close attention to Palantir's highlighted use cases and its emphasis on its investment in the usability of its platform, we can also classify Palantir as a data analytics platform and also as a business intelligence platform.

What do these mean?

Data Integration: Before Palantir’s IPO, I covered a pure-play data integration platform called Talend (TLND). Here is Talend’s definition of data integration.

Data integration is the process of combining data from different sources into a single, unified view. Integration begins with the ingestion process and includes steps such as cleansing, ETL mapping, and transformation. Data integration ultimately enables analytics tools to produce effective, actionable business intelligence. Source: Talend

To differentiate itself, Talend also positioned itself as a data prep, data quality, data governance, and data fabric platform.

Talend was recognized in multiple third-party research reports. In all the research reports we found, Palantir was conspicuously missing.

Notable data integration players include Informatica, SAS, SAP (SAP), Oracle (ORCL), Microsoft (MSFT), and IBM (IBM).

Palantir’s absence can be attributed to the secret way it has conducted its business before its IPO.

Data analytics (data science and machine learning)

Gartner defines a data science and machine learning platform as a core product and supporting portfolio of coherently integrated products, components, libraries, and frameworks (including proprietary, partner, and open source). Its primary users are data science professionals. The DSML platform offers a mixture of basic and advanced functionality essential for building DSML solutions (primarily predictive and prescriptive models) Source: Gartner

In Gartner’s recent assessment of the data analytics space, it noted that it didn’t assess specialized vendors of industry-, domain- or function-specific solutions. This explains Palantir's absence.

Alteryx is the popular pure-play science platform in this space. It only recently expanded from being perceived as a data prep platform to a data analytics platform after the acquisitions of Clearstory and Features Labs.

Other notable players in this space include Databricks, MathWorks, IBM, Google, and Microsoft.

Given Palantir's combined strength in data integration and business intelligence, we don't consider any pure data analytics platform a major threat.

BI & Data Visualization: This is more of the front end. The notable players here include Tableau and Domo (DOMO). Readers familiar with Tableau will agree that some data preparation and analytics tasks can be performed using a BI platform. Here again, we don't consider a pure BI & analytics platform as a major threat to Palantir.

The real threats are the data owners and the end-to-end data platforms. These include Google (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft, and IBM.

As a data analytics leader, a simple way to manage data activities include categorising data into data at rest (batch data) and data in motion (streaming data). Another way to think of this is to assume data exists on a spectrum from frequently used to rarely used.

Data at rest (or rarely used data) mostly resides in the data lake/warehouse. This is where Snowflake (SNOW) comes in. Since the data management platform deals with many data integration/data preparation tools, it makes sense to try to horizontally integrate into the data prep/integration segments. This potentially makes Snowflake a competitor to Palantir. The same logic applies to Snowflake’s peers, including Google, Microsoft, and other data management platforms. In fact, readers shouldn’t be surprised to know that the major cloud service providers have well-established data preparation, integration, BI, and analytics offerings.

Who owns the data?

When predicting Palantir’s future in the commercial space, it is important to answer the question above. I believe the data owners will have an unfair advantage as they get to interact with more platforms. They also bear the headache of harnessing and deriving value from the data at their disposal.

The major data owners are the data gardens highlighted in previous research by Vincent Ventures. The research confirms my presumption that large scale vertical-specific platforms (gardens) have the advantage of providing superior data insights. These include:

1. Social media gardens

2. CRM gardens

3. Cybersecurity gardens

4. DevOps gardens

These walled gardens house the bulk of the data that Palantir will feed on.

I believe the data owners can be split into two broad categories.

Enterprises/Consumers: Data management platforms (data at rest/batch data) Enterprises/Consumers: Data management platforms (data in motion/streaming data)

Palantir is going to face serious competition from data owners. We can expect data owners to consult Palantir only after they’ve exhausted all cheap ways to harness and analyze data.

It is important to pay attention here if your future growth forecasts revolve around the huge addressable market shared by Palantir for the commercial segment.

While enterprises and consumers generate the data, the data is brought to life via cloud/mobile/desktop apps residing on endpoints (laptops, IoT devices, and smartphones).

For streaming data, Palantir is going to struggle to win market share. The reason is simple. Streaming data requires instant analysis. A simple example is network traffic analysis in the cybersecurity space.

For example, it is tough to imagine that Palantir will win contracts against Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to deploy firewalls to analyze network traffic. This isn’t Palantir’s domain.

The same logic applies to every single cybersecurity segment. It is tough to envision Palantir displacing CrowdStrike (CRWD) in RFPs to protect endpoints.

We can apply the same logic to future IoT security projects in the cybersecurity space.

The only scenario in which Palantir becomes competitive involves investigative projects. These are post-breach activities. This will involve analysing data logs (data at rest or rarely accessed data) that have already been stored. In this scenario, we can still expect Palantir to face strong competition from FireEye (FEYE) and CrowdStrike.

We can apply the same thought process to other verticals.

The streaming data segment is bigger than the segment that covers data at rest (batch data) because instant data analysis is more recurrent and, therefore, more valuable.

In order to overcome the usual trade-off between complex but slow queries and simple but fast queries on ontological and time series data, Foundry's query optimizer rewrites analytical queries in order to push down operators towards the data, both in “hot” and in “cold” storage. Source: Palantir

Batch Data: This is where Palantir shines. And it probably explains its huge success in verticals like healthcare and government.

Even if Palantir becomes the largest player in this market, its success relies on navigating numerous data regulations. Its success also relies on its ability to mirror the pace of innovation of data warehouses/data lakes like Snowflake and Teradata (TDC).

Readers will recall that Palantir is only as smart as what it knows. The more it knows, the more value it provides. In a world of growing data protection laws, we can envisage less demand for Palantir’s offerings. Recent reports on some EU projects highlight these concerns.

Revising the addressable market

We assume projects related to “data in motion/streaming data” represent more than half of the addressable market on the enterprise side.

We also consider potential limitations related to data privacy laws.

We also assume that data management platforms can use their knowledge of the interaction between data integration platforms, analytics platforms, and warehouses to gain insights before Palantir. In this scenario, Palantir becomes a second-class data owner relying on a data handoff from apps to data management platforms.

With these assumptions, we can easily trim the addressable market estimate ($56B out of a total of $119B) for the commercial segment by more than half. Readers will recall that the initial estimate assumes equal platform usage across all potential customers in line with the current trend observed from existing customers.

For our five-year outlook, we expect greater than $4 billion in revenue in 2025. Starting in 2021, we expect greater than 30% annual revenue growth each year for the next five years. Source: Palantir

This setup will lead to more valuation volatility which the market is already anticipating. The effect is yet to be felt in the top-line as Palantir is yet to finish collecting the low-hanging fruit. This explains the reason Palantir shared the forward revenue guidance above.

When the easy phase is over, like Alteryx bulls, there will be many questions and few answers.

Palantir is already aware of this future outcome. In preparation, it is stress testing its ability to access data. Here are some signs that readers should note.

Source: Palantir

The image above was matched with a lead form to generate (research) market insights on Palantir’s website. The image confirms my worries that Palantir’s strength tilts towards its ability to analyze batch data.

The market research also confirms my concerns about the recent move to make Foundry free to some large enterprises. It is tough to interpret this move as bullish, given that we can predict the near-term potential use cases for Foundry by enterprise customers. Given our analysis of Foundry so far, we can expect enterprises to use Foundry for:

Data integration Data science BI/Data visualization

It is hard to believe that the potential enterprise customers don’t have apps/platforms for the activities listed above. Given our knowledge of the strength of the top players in the data segments highlighted above, making Foundry free when the likes of Alteryx, Tableau, and Talend charge huge fees for their platforms doesn't sound promising.

Readers can immediately see that the recent marketing moves share similarity with an A/B test designed to internally re-assess the market opportunity. The outcome will determine how Palantir will allocate its internal resources. This means Palantir is yet to decide if it will focus on the small/mid-market or the large enterprise market.

The test also means that Palantir is largely sitting on the sidelines in anticipation of data from potential commercial customers.

In summary, Palantir can’t do anything without access to data. The takeaway here is that Foundry might be a little ahead of its time.

Readers will recall that Alteryx is facing a similar scenario. Alteryx's case was made worse by COVID, given its limited cloud capabilities.

Valuation

We already have the leading growth indicators of the future growth trajectory of the commercial business.

Source: Palantir

Last quarter, the commercial segment only grew by 19%.

Commercial segment revenue percentage of overall declined to 38% in Q1'21. This figure stood at 57% in FY’18.

Palantir's growth guidance of 30% until 2025 implies commercial revenue growth will provide little cushion for the growth deceleration in the government segment.

This implies that Palantir is aware of the pending volatility that Foundry will induce. I believe Palantir is trying to get ahead of the unavoidable ugly scenario ahead. This explains why the CEO made a statement earlier in the year for short-term investors to stay away from the stock. As we will explore in the next section, revenue recognition from the commercial sector will be pushed further out into the future.

Source: Finbox

The table above reveals Palantir’s valuation sensitivity to its future growth projection.

We can also expect the valuation to be highly sensitive to inflation, interest rates, and the lack of GAAP profits. It is worth recalling that despite the positive impact of non-cash expenses like stock-based compensation on non-GAAP earnings and cash flows, the Q1'21 metrics for major profitability metrics are not attractive. These include:

EBIT margin of -33.4% EBITDA margin of -32.5% Net income margin of -36.2% Share count that has nearly doubled within two years (EPS dilution)

In addition, readers should beware of the following metrics that can generate excess bullishness in the stock:

Adjusted profitability ratios (FCF, EBITDA, contribution margin). These are mostly non-GAAP metrics that strip out non-cash charges with huge economic costs to the firm. Duration adjusted commercial deal value, remaining deal value, and average contract duration. These metrics include contracts that can be terminated.

The current price suggests Palantir is already priced to perfection. I believe we can view the weak price action in recent quarters as a sign that bulls are running out of catalysts to propel the growth narrative.

In the ideal scenario that bulls have painted, Palantir is going to scale multiple hoops to succeed. This scenario assumes the following:

Palantir will always be given access to data. Palantir will be able to maintain its pricing power in the commercial segment. This isn't likely given recent moves (freemium model). Palantir will be able to flawlessly execute despite stringent data laws in the EU.

Despite the anticipated volatility, the table above highlights Palantir’s relative valuation, which is in line with other major SaaS platforms. The reason for this is explored in the next section.

Risks to The Thesis (Why is Cathie Woods Buying?)

Beyond the outstanding performance in the government vertical, the unlocked options in the commercial segment can uphold the bullish outlook.

After analyzing Palantir's offerings and capabilities, we got to the aha moment.

Palantir is the Snowflake (platform of platforms) for the IoT space.

This simplifies the confusion around Palantir’s positioning statement. Here is how to understand it.

The need for app/infrastructure reliability and maintenance defined the existence of the players like Datadog (DDOG), Elastic (ESTC), and Splunk (SPLK). It also simplified its market positioning and major offerings (log management APM, infrastructure monitoring).

On the other hand, beyond the government vertical, Palantir’s strength in the commercial segment remains formless.

This explains why Palantir refers to itself as a "Data OS" and not a "Data platform". This means Palantir will have solutions that will evolve and fade over time as new solutions/use cases emerge. This is different from the permanence of the core capabilities of Datadog.

We view a data OS as a smart aggregator of data platforms. The advantage here is that Palantir was designed from the ground up to accommodate potential competitors. This is a solid competitive moat that might be impossible to replicate by potential competitors.

Also, as a data OS, data platforms can be built on top of Palantir.

And we do this with completely unique software. Foundry is an operating system for the modern enterprise, Gotham as defence OS, these are generational shifts in capabilities and approach. Source: Palantir

This design is something like we've never seen before.

A careful study of the capabilities of the platform shows us that Palantir will have no problem evolving a platform of platforms (akin to Snowflake) for IoT projects. Readers will recall that IoT projects cut across multiple verticals.

This explains the creation of Archetypes. Archetypes are out-of-the-box workflows created by Palantir across industries. As use cases become recurrent across industries, some of these archetypes will harden to become modules and solutions.

This setup means the bulk of the data that will drive Palantir's commercial revenue relies on future bets in IoT-related projects.

In fact, a careful review of all the major projects and wins to date reveals that Palantir’s strength lies in coupling data of different formats across internet-enabled devices. Again, this capability makes Palantir more of a data OS and less of a data platform.

Gotham provides an end-to-end solution, from space to mud, that integrates every single sensor and every single shooter for US and Allied defense around the world. It is a single platform that helps you understand, decide, and act. Source: Palantir

The description of Gotham provided by Palantir at the last DoubleClick event gives us an idea of what we can expect of Foundry in the future. Scary, I must admit.

Implications for Investors

Source: SimplyWallSt

Investors should anticipate more volatility in the near term. The volatility should be treated as a feature, not a bug. This appears to be the price to pay when a product is slightly ahead of its time.

Readers are encouraged to study Palantir's positioning statement carefully.

A careful review will reveal the fact that Palantir is positioned to capture the attractive segments of the data management market (integration, analytics, usability, and front end).

A careful review will also reveal that Palantir has a formless positioning statement. This gives it the flexibility to address tough projects across multiple verticals. I expect all major competitors to be in panic mode.

Our overall review explains the reason Palantir trades at a lofty valuation. However, given the nature of its offerings, investors should be ready to stomach more volatility relative to other SaaS plays.