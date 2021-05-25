Photo by wdstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

AT&T (NYSE: NYSE:T) recently announced the spin-off of TimeWarner and its merger with Discovery. At the same time, the company utilized this as a time to cut its dividend, not just by dollar value, but also in terms of the % of its FCF. We discussed the spin-off in more detail here; however, it is worth noting that this indicates, in our view, the company is facing additional threats from competitors in its core business.

AT&T Increased Competition

AT&T's dividend cut, in our view, on top of its recent spectrum purchase of more than $20 billion, points to the risk of increased competition and a desire for the company to have more capital.

AT&T Competition - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T has consistently maintained the largest market share among its peers. However, the company has seen a new third competitor emerge, T-Mobile (TMUS) after its acquisition of Sprint. T-Mobile has shown a willingness to cut prices and that means AT&T, despite its recent growth in market share, might be facing additional threats.

The company's cut in its payout ratio might mean that it is saving capital for additional capital spending. Potentially, the company might be expecting its margins to decrease.

AT&T Fiber Business

Another impressive aspect that AT&T is looking to invest in is its fiber business.

AT&T Fiber - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T is focused on growing its fiber business and investing. Here is a potential double effect where the company is both increasing the number of people it can have as customers and increasing its penetration in existing markets. That growth in the fiber business has strong potential but will continue to require additional investment.

The company's continued focus on growth here will increase its capital spending on top of its current capital spending in the $10s of billions annually.

From a fiber standpoint, AT&T plans to reach 6x as many customers by the end of 2025. That's a massive growth business for the company. Santa Cruz, for example, estimates ~$50 million for a full fiber network to support its population of ~64 thousand or ~$700 per person. For a 30 million person business, that's ~$4 billion / year in capital for the network.

In exchange, AT&T, if it grows its 35% market penetration to 40%, which would represent stronger growth, would be adding ~1.6 million paying customers/year (~$1 billion in annual revenue). That represents a reasonable growth ratio for the company relative to its investment.

AT&T Dividend Cut

AT&T's dividend cut comes from two sources. The first is the spinoff of the TimeWarner business and the second is from the company changing its target payout ratio to ~40%. The actual dividend cut depends on what dividend TimeWarner pays post-split, but if it's 0, then investors are looking at a close to 50% dividend cut.

That hurts people interested in AT&T for the income, although it's worth noting that the cash flow hasn't disappeared. However, a lower dividend points to the potential of higher capital spending, which in turn points to the potential for lower cash flow and therefore shareholder returns.

AT&T Shareholder Returns

AT&T has the ability to drive strong shareholder returns; however, whether or not that pans out remains to be seen.

AT&T Shareholder Returns - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T expects ~$154 billion net debt at year-end not counting $43 billion in net debt being passed to the new entity. That'll cut the company's net debt to $111 billion, with AT&T having no stake in the public TimeWarner (it's being spun out to shareholders). The company expects to have ~$20+ billion in FCF from that.

AT&T seems to have minimal interest in decreasing its debt. The company's net debt range after close is in the 2.6x range and it is expected to be in the 2.5x range by the end of 2023. The company will pay out ~$8 billion in dividends leaving it with ~$12 billion in excess FCF after significant capital expenditures.

The company is currently staying quiet on what it chooses to use that capital for, however, it did once hint at share buybacks. There is significant uncertainty on what it does here.

AT&T Risk

AT&T's largest risk in our view is competition. The company has a strong 3-way split among its major competitors, with the potential of additional competitors like Xfinity Mobile and DISH Network (DISH) entering the market. These risks are worth paying close attention to because it could threaten AT&T's core businesses and it driving shareholder returns.

Conclusion

AT&T has an impressive portfolio of assets and, with the TimeWarner spin-off, will be able to focus on its core businesses. The company seems to be focused on spending billions annually on its fiber business along with a new focus on its cellular business. That massive spending seems to go along with its focus to spend more capital.

So far, AT&T has indicated minimum interest in decreasing its debt further. It'll offer shareholders a 4% yield; however, the company has yet to share what it'll spend its >$10 billion in additional annual FCF on. It could utilize share repurchases; however, regardless of what the company does, it is worth paying close attention to.